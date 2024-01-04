I'm a dietitian who works with children. Here are 10 things I buy for my own kids at Aldi.

I'm a pediatric dietitian living in the Midwest with three kids under 5.

I shop at Aldi for kid-approved, budget-friendly items.

Aldi offers nutritious choices like cauliflower tortilla chips and freeze-dried Fuji apple slices.

As a mother of three kids under 5, navigating the reality of non-stop toddler snacking feels like being a professional juggler at the circus.

However, Aldi transforms the grocery hustle into a pleasant experience with its spacious aisles, unbeatable prices, and impressive lineup of healthy foods and snacks.

In addition to being a mother of three, I'm also a dietitian who works with children and am always looking for nutritious snacks and meals.

Here are 10 kid-friendly picks from Aldi that won't break the bank.

Raspberries are a staple in my kids' lunches.

Raspberries are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. Dahlia Rimmon

I often joke about going broke from the copious amounts of fruit I purchase for my kids, but that's not the case with these Aldi raspberries.

Priced at $2.29 per carton at my local Aldi, these raspberries are the most budget-friendly I've come across.

Raspberries make a great addition to smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal because they're loaded with digestion-friendly fiber.

They also serve as a delicious filling for my raspberry-crumble breakfast bars.

My kids are obsessed with Simply Nature fruit strips.

Simply Nature fruit strips make the perfect after-school snack. Dahlia Rimmon

My kids absolutely love having Simply Nature's dessert-like fruity strips as an after-school snack.

This treat is enough to satisfy them but doesn't leave them too full for dinner.

The Simply Nature cauliflower crackers are a hit with my kids.

Simply Nature's cauliflower crackers are vegan and gluten-free. Dahlia Rimmon

These wholesome, cheesy crackers are made from cauliflower and have the perfect, satisfying crunch.

My kids enjoy stacking them into towers and dipping them in guacamole or cream cheese.

LiveGfree brown-rice crisps hold the perfect amount of dip.

We love liveGfree's gluten-free brown-rice crisps. Dahlia Rimmon

These gluten-free chips are made from brown rice, corn, oat fiber, and quinoa and pack a ton of brain-boosting omega-3s from flaxseed and chia seeds.

We like to eat them with mild pico de gallo, mango salsa, or chunky guacamole.

Raisins are the perfect versatile treat.

Raisins are high in iron and antioxidants. Dahlia Rimmon

Whether eaten straight out of the box or mixed with Greek yogurt, Southern Grove raisins are a staple in our kitchen and perfect for on-the-go snacking.

We use them to spice up baked goods like muffins or scones and add them to Middle Eastern poultry dishes.

Simply Nature cauliflower tortilla chips are perfectly crunchy.

Simply Nature cauliflower chips are grain-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Dahlia Rimmon

Made from cauliflower and cassava, Simply Nature's plant-based tortilla chips are available in nacho and sea-salt flavors.

We enjoy eating them on Taco Tuesday with salsa and black bean dip.

Simply Nature chickpea penne is the star of our baked-ziti dinner.

Simply Nature chickpea penne is high in iron. Dahlia Rimmon

Made from chickpeas, this gluten-free pasta from Simply Nature packs 19 grams of protein per serving.

Whether it's the beloved toddler classic of melted butter on pasta or a more creative night of baked ziti, the possibilities are limitless with this chickpea penne.

Pita bread is great for sandwiches.

This L'Oven pita bread is packed with fiber and crafted from whole wheat, flax, and oat bran. Dahlia Rimmon

More often than not, I'm packing sandwiches for school lunches.

I like switching traditional sandwich bread to L'Oven pita bread to add variety.

I often stuff it with ingredients like avocado, hummus, granola butter, or peanut butter and jelly.

Even picky eaters can enjoy sweet peas.

Simply Nature sweet peas can be found in the frozen section. Dahlia Rimmon

Aldi's salt-free sweet peas are high in plant-based protein.

We sprinkle them into pasta dishes, salads, or rice — often a favorite even among the pickiest veggie eaters.

Freeze-dried apples are shelf-stable.

My kids love to dunk the Simply Nature freeze-dried apples in peanut butter. Dahlia Rimmon

Simply Nature freeze-dried Fuji apples are skinless and a great source of fiber.

We like to dunk them in peanut or almond butter or add them to yogurt bark for extra crunch.

