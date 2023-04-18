'I'm doing it for Ronli': Aunt brings attention to 19-year-old unsolved murder

Kim West Sink works on one of the posters she planned to place on Ronli K. Ratliff's grave in Whitelick Creek Cemetery on Saturday, April 15, 2023. She hopes to keep Ratliff's name in the public. "To me, it's a matter of respect," she said.

"I'm not going to stop. I'm doing it for Ronli," Kim West Sink said as she set up a memorial to her late niece, Ronli K. Ratliff.

It was 19 years ago Saturday that Ratliff was found in her burning home outside of Mooresville. At first, investigators thought she died in the fire but closer examination showed she had been murdered and the fire was an attempt to cover it up.

Ratliff was 24 years old.

Investigators worked for days trying to come up with a motive and a suspect. They have not commented on a motive and no suspect was ever disclosed.

The county now has a cold case unit looking into the murder.

Two years ago: Ronli Ratliff's body was found in a burning home in 2004. Her family still has questions.

For Sink, Ratliff's aunt on her mother's side, it comes down to a promise she made that day. "When they took Ronli's body out, I made her a promise I would help find the person who did this to her."

For 19 years, Sink has not stopped in her efforts to keep Ratliff's name out in the public, making sure she is not forgotten.

Sink's family, she said mostly "just want to forget."

Some, she said, are unhappy with her efforts to keep Ratliff's memory alive. "They don't like it being brought up," she said.

Sink has her own ideas about what happened the morning leading up to Ratliff's death. Sink said she has discussed those ideas with investigators but, to date, nothing has come from them.

Kim West Sink set up a memorial at her niece Ronli K. Ratliff's gravesite in Whitelick Creek Cemetery on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Ratliff was found in a burning house in Mooresville 19 years ago.

For Sink, Saturday's anniversary is a chance to get people talking.

"Someone knows something, something that will solve the case," she said.

WHO KILLED RONLI? After 12 years, detective still hoping to find out

Sink began setting up her memorial around 11 a.m. and planned to stay until dark. She has to take some of the keepsake items with her.

"Things keep disappearing from Ronli's grave," she said.

"I want justice for Ronli," she said.

There is a Facebook group dedicated to Ratliff's case called "Justice for Ronli Ratliff."

