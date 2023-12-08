'I'm emotionally distraught': Police tase, arrest Brookfield man they mistook as suspect

A city of Brookfield resident says he feels emotionally distraught after Brookfield police misidentified him as a suspect, tased him and handcuffed him on his street.

Sean Star, 33, and his partner Carla Jones had just unloaded couches into their new Brookfield townhouse north of Greenfield Avenue when they got into their truck to leave their street on the night of Nov. 3.

Around the same time, officers with the Brookfield Police Department arrived at the same street to look for a suspect in a report of physical abuse of a child, Brookfield Assistant Police Chief Chris Garcia told the Journal Sentinel. Officers believed the suspect to be armed with a knife, Garcia said.

In about a minute and a half, Star went from being in his car talking to officers to being taken to the ground by three officers, tased and handcuffed, a video taken by Jones and body camera footage reviewed by the Journal Sentinel at the Brookfield Police Department shows.

But Star wasn't the guy police were looking for.

About 15 to 20 minutes passed before a lieutenant confirmed to Jones that Star resembled the man they were looking for, but was not the correct person.

"He looks exactly like the gentleman that we're looking for," Lieutenant Karl Turek told Jones in the police body camera video.

“If he simply would have gotten out and cooperated with us, he wouldn't be in this situation,” Turek told Jones, who sat in the car asking why the police tased Star.

Star was arrested for “resisting/obstructing" and was placed in Waukesha County Jail for three hours until Jones paid $300 bail and Star was released. Star has not been charged, according to Jones.

The couple went to file a complaint at the Brookfield Police Department on Nov. 4, the day after Star was arrested. They said a lieutenant told them they'd hear from the department, but they haven't.

Garcia confirmed that Brookfield police later arrested the correct suspect in the physical abuse of a child case. The Journal Sentinel could not immediately verify the time the Brookfield Police Department secured and detained the correct suspect.

Garcia said officers' actions were 'objectively reasonable'

The department said it takes all situations of use of force by its officers seriously and have initiated a review to ensure compliance with both department and professional standards per protocol. Although the review is ongoing, Garcia said the officers' actions were "objectively reasonable" based on what they knew at the time and dictated by Star's actions and decision-making.

"When our officers perform their duties in a professional manner, within the confines of the objective reasonableness standard, and in accordance with the department's mission, service standards and values, we will fully support them and their efforts, as we do in this incident involving Mr. Star," Garcia said in an email.

Star feels traumatized from the situation.

“All I did was show up to a crappy place at a crappy time,” Star said. “And that's what the officers want to chalk it up to, but then stand behind their actions. That to me is powerless and a shameful way to operate in the color of law."

'Step out or you’re going to get tased'

Star was driving the truck toward a stop sign to leave his Brookfield street on Nov. 3 when he and Jones say someone tapped on the driver's side window with what they believe was a police officer's flashlight.

"What's your name?" an officer is heard asking Star in the body camera video of another officer who is walking up to join about three other officers at Star's truck. Jones, who sat in the passenger seat, is heard asking officers, "What are you doing?"

Star sat with his hands on the steering wheel and said that he didn’t have his ID to prove his name. The officer continues to ask for his name.

"With the way you're treating me, you won't believe a word I'm (expletive) saying," Star said.

"What's your first name?" the officer asked again. "Sean," Star replied. "Sean what?" the officer asked.

Another officer asks Star twice to step out of the car.

“Step out or you’re going to get tased," the officer said.

Within about 15 seconds, an officer grabs Star's arms which are on the steering wheel, Star steps out of the vehicle, and three officers take Star down to the ground where they held him and tased him, the videos show. Star said he had to put the car in park before being taken down to the ground.

In the cellphone video, two officers seem to try and hold Star's arms while another officer had his arms all the way around Star's waist from behind him. An officer then says "get on the ground," Star is taken to the ground with his hands in front of him and he is tased.

Garcia said the officers had objective reason to use force because of what they knew at the time about the suspect they were looking for and Star's actions, including Star gripping the steering wheel and emerging from the truck in a sudden way that was "aggressive" and looked like “pre-attack posturing."

Star said in his fear and confusion, his body and mind went into "fight-or-flight" mode when leaving the car.

ACLU Board president calls the incident 'disturbing and illegal behavior' by police

The Brookfield Police Department's use of force policy states officers may use force "to achieve and maintain control of resistive subjects" and only use force that is "reasonably necessary to effectively bring an incident under control, while protecting the lives of the officer and others."

Garcia told the Journal Sentinel Star was actively engaging in resistance when officers asked him to get out of the car.

William F. Sulton, an attorney with the Sulton Law Firm and the president of the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin Board of Directors, thinks the video captured by Jones' cellphone shows Star being the opposite of resistant, calling the footage "disturbing and illegal behavior by the police."

"They used substantial force on what from my perspective is a non-resistant person, but even if he was passively resisting by refusing to give his arms and placing them behind the back, you still can't tase him."

City of Brookfield Police officers utilize electronic control devices, like the taser used on Star, "to overcome active resistance or its threat," according to its use of force policy. Use of a taser is a "control alternative" in the third level of intervention options officers should follow, which start with the presence of an officer and dialogue to verbally persuade individuals to comply with an officer's directive.

Sulton also questioned the officers' decision around the takedown of Star. Even if police did follow procedures, Sulton said he's surprised by the department's lack of apology to Star for misidentifying him as the suspect they were searching for.

"I have no idea why there's no apology to this man," Sulton said.

The Brookfield couple hopes for accountability and healing

Following the incident, Star went to see a doctor. He has some lingering back pain, but the incident has left more than physical pain.

"I'm emotionally distraught," Star said. "I have zero desire to go back out in the world and try to do things for this society if this is how I'm going to get treated."

The couple is considering moving their family of five out of Brookfield even though they just moved to the city in October.

Jones said the situation has "opened her eyes" to the trauma those who have experienced law enforcement violence can feel. She said she decided to seek out mental health help for both her and Star after she started having flashbacks to the incident. Because she is Native American, she found she and Star could be seen at the Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, however, there is a waitlist to have an appointment with a professional.

Along with healing from the encounter, Star wants the Brookfield police to be held accountable for mistaking his identity and tasing him and to explore requiring police officers to undergo sensitivity training. Jones wants there to be some recourse that other people can take if they are misidentified as suspects by police and have a negative experience.

“Most people it seems like just go on with their lives and they're traumatized,” Jones said. “And they don't trust the police and they have this broken relationship because of it.”

Star agrees.

"That's the kind of mindset you've put me in now where I can't even trust the police. Like, who else? Like, who am I going to trust?"

You can reach Bridget Fogarty at bfogarty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brookfield man tased and arrested by police. But he wasn't the suspect