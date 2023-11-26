I'm an empty nester who travels 45 minutes out of state to shop at Costco. Here are 12 things I can't leave the store without.

My husband and I drive over 45 minutes out of state to shop at Costco.

Shopping at Costco usually makes sense when you have a full house of growing kids. However, even now that we're empty nesters, my husband and I still drive over 45 minutes out of state to shop there.

For us, the trip to Costco is worth it, particularly for the following 12 items:

Fresh Medjool dates are a versatile snack.

Medjool dates are great for baking. Hilary Flanagan

Fresh Medjool dates are incredibly versatile. You can snack on them plain, stuff them with your favorite nut butter and top with chocolate chips, and even add them to smoothies or overnight oats.

Medjool dates are also great for baking. Before we started eating vegan, I liked to wrap them in bacon and bake them in the oven.

We can never buy enough Kleenex tissues.

The 12-pack of Kleenex tissues at Costco is a great buy. Hilary Flanagan

No matter how many of us are around, we still seem to need a never-ending supply of tissues.

I get really excited when Costco has the seasonally decorated packs, though there are always plain boxes if that's more your thing.

We always leave the store with a different bag of tortilla chips.

We have tried many brands of tortilla chips. Hilary Flanagan

We may never know exactly which brand of tortilla chips we'll leave Costco with, but we know we're always leaving with at least one bag.

We take a look at the ingredients and price to make the final decision (the fewer ingredients, the better).

We snagged two bags on this trip since we were going to see our son later that day.

The twin pack of Kirkland salsa is a must-have.

We like to add salsa to our breakfast scrambles. Hilary Flanagan

The twin pack of Kirkland salsa will always end up in our cart. In addition to "needing" it for our aforementioned chip purchase, we also like to add it to breakfast scrambles.

Plus, we always keep some salsa on hand for Taco Tuesdays and quick rice and bean lunchbox meals.

My husband and I love nut butter.

We recently tried NuttZo for the first time. Hilary Flanagan

Ideally, we love to buy organic almond butter, but we haven't seen this item since moving out of Seattle. Fortunately, we can still get a two-pack of Kirkland Signature organic peanut butter.

We also came across a new item to try, NuttZo, which is a fun mix of many of the nut butter and seed variations we enjoy.

Nature's Path organic pumpkin-seed-and-flax granola is a family favorite.

We never leave Costco without a big bag of granola. Hilary Flanagan

Because Nature's Path organic pumpkin-seed-and-flax granola is a family favorite, we're always excited to find it in the store.

In addition to simply eating a bowl of granola, we use it as a topper for smoothie bowls, which we make frequently, even when temperatures drop outside.

Kirkland maple syrup is one of my favorite items at Costco.

I love using maple syrup to make golden milk from scratch. Hilary Flanagan

The gold standard for my Costco devotion is Kirkland organic maple syrup. Plus, with Costco pricing, we can get the large container at a fraction of the cost.

We go through maple syrup like nobody's business, so we always grab at least two bottles per trip.

We use it on the classics like pancakes, waffles, and overnight oats, but I also like to use some in hot chocolate and smoothies. I even use the syrup to make golden milk from scratch.

Kirkland Signature organic roasted seaweed is great as either a snack or a side.

I love snacking on Kirkland Signature's organic seaweed. Hilary Flanagan

The big packs of Kirkland Signature organic seaweed are a must-buy.

They're great for snacking and serving on the side of pho, ramen, or other Asian-style soups.

We always stock up on organic frozen fruit.

We use lots of frozen fruit for smoothies. Hilary Flanagan

We typically get a variety of all the organic frozen fruit we think we can fit in the freezer of our rental.

This time, we found some organic blueberries and strawberries to add to the cart. Sometimes, Costco even has cherries and a tropical fruit mix, which we really like.

We never know what variations they'll have, but we go through these quickly in all of our smoothies and oatmeal toppers.

My husband and I eat lots of oats.

Overnight oats are a breakfast staple in our house. Hilary Flanagan

My husband and I love oats, so I always snag a bag at Costco. We also get to reap the added benefits of the sprouted gluten-free oats that they always have in stock.

We cherish our early morning walks, so having overnight oats ready helps us get out the door on time.

They're also great to have on hand for homemade oat flour, as well as blender pancake and waffle recipes.

Dried fruit is great to have in the pantry.

I love picking up different varieties of dried fruit. Hilary Flanagan

In addition to the frozen fruit, I'm always sure to pick up some combination of organic dried fruit.

This time, I grabbed raisins, dried pineapple, and dried mangoes. Dried cranberries are another favorite of ours, but we already had a good supply of those at home.

Before heading home, we always stop for gas.

The gas prices at Costco are incredible. Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock

The final item we never leave Costco without won't find its way into our cart but it will always find its way into our car.

One of the greatest benefits of a Costco membership is access to its gas stations. The lines are usually longer than what you experience in the store, but the wait is always worth it.

On this trip, we got gas over $0.50 per gallon cheaper than what the nearby gas stations advertised.

