I'm an epidemiologist. Here's what I told my friends about the coronavirus and COVID-19.

I'm not an expert on the new coronavirus by any stretch, but I study epidemics and have general knowledge and training that is applicable. Here are my thoughts on what's happening and what we should do:

First of all, we are going to see a tremendous increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in the coming days. This is not entirely because of some new pattern in the spread of the disease but rather due to a major change in the requirements to be tested.

Until recently, if you had a flu-like illness but had not recently traveled to China, Italy, South Korea or Iran, you could not be tested. This is just the way health care works; you get tested if you meet the case definition, and the case definition included travel.

Now, you can be tested if you are sick and have a doctor's order to be tested, so expect things to feel a lot more panicky all of a sudden. We will see hundreds or thousands of new cases as testing increases.

Is the panic legitimate?

Sort of. But this is not the zombie apocalypse.

The death rate of 30 deaths per 1,000 cases is probably a wild overestimate. (The denominator is almost certainly wrong because it is confirmed cases, and we only confirm cases when we test for them.)

That said, even at 3 per 1,000 cases, this would be a big deal. By way of comparison, the death rate for seasonal influenza is between 1 and 2 in 1,000 cases. So, yeah, going from roughly 0x to 30x worse than a bad flu year? That's a problem.

Unlike flu, COVID-19 is not particularly dangerous for children, so that’s some happy news. It is dangerous for older adults and those with lung conditions, so we need to be extra careful to protect those populations from exposure.

And for millions of Americans, getting any serious illness requiring hospitalization is a major problem because they can't pay for it. Our health care system is probably going to struggle to keep up with it all.

With China basically closed, our global economy is going to take a huge hit; we may feel the shockwaves for years. Those are real concerns.

What can we do?

Our focus should be on slowing down the spread of this disease. We have a limited health care system, and the virus is spreading very quickly right now. We need to slow it down so that we have time to deal with new cases within the capacity of the system.

Here is my advice:

1. Wash your hands. Wash them so much.

The current best guess is that the new coronavirus is transmitted via close contact and surface contamination. COVID-19 can be transmitted by contact with contaminated surfaces. I have started washing my hands each time I enter a new building and after being in shared spaces (classrooms especially), in addition to the standard practice of washing after using the bathroom and before eating. Use soap and water. Hand sanitizer also kills this virus, as does rubbing alcohol (the main ingredient in hand sanitizer).

There is no need to be obsessive about this. Just wash your hands. A little bit more effort here goes a long way.

2. Don’t pick your nose.

... Or put your fingers in your mouth, on your lips or in your eyes. Surface contact works like this: You touch something dirty — like an elevator button. Virus sticks to your hands. Then you rub your eye. Then you touch your sandwich and put the sandwich in your mouth. Now there is virus in your eyes and mouth. You may be thinking, but I don’t pick my nose because I am an adult. An observational study found that people sitting at a desk working touched their eyes, nose or lips between three and 50 times an hour.

2a. If you're healthy, you don't need a face mask.

There has been a suggestion that face masks actually promote surface contamination because you're always adjusting them — and touching your face. I don’t know whether that’s true. But face masks should not be worn by the healthy public right now unless you are the person who is sick and you're on your way to or actually at the doctor's office.

The mask’s function is to prevent spit from flying out of your mouth and landing on things when you cough or sneeze. It flies out of your mouth and is caught in the mask instead. If you are the person who is sick and not on the way to the doctor, go home. Let the people who really need them have the masks. Like doctors, nurses and people who are sick.