'I'm excited': Montegut fire chief joins Bayou Cane Fire Department. Here's his new role.

Montegut Fire Chief Toby Henry is getting a new job.

The veteran firefighter has been hired as the Bayou Cane Fire Department’s new EMS chief.

“I’m excited to get into the role and work with these guys,” Henry said Wednesday. “Chief Ken Himel has a great team out here. I think he’s a really progressive fire chief and I look forward to working with him and his staff.”

As EMS chief, Henry will oversee Bayou Cane’s expanding medical division. In addition to nearly 10 years as the chief of the Montegut Fire Department, he also served 15 years as a paramedic and is a member of the Louisiana Bureau of EMS Education Commission.

Himel said he is looking forward to working with Henry.

"I am excited to have Chief Henry join our team,” Himel said. “I look forward to him working with our staff in the creation of our newly formed EMS Division.”

Henry, 41, who was also elected justice of the peace in the Chauvin area two years ago, said he plans to continue working with the Montegut Fire Department until its board appoints a new chief.

“I’ve spoken to each board member individually and told them what was going to happen,” Henry said. “We have a board meeting coming up and a decision will be made on what direction they want to go. I’m willing to stay and make a smooth transition for everybody there. I had some good years in Montegut. I really appreciate the opportunity the board gave me to serve. It’s a great community, and part of the reason I’m able to do this job is because of the experiences and opportunities they afforded me there.”

Bayou Cane responds to more than 1,800 incidents per year for an average of 150 per month. The department has about 51 employees and protects more than 30,000 residents in an area of 31 square miles.

Its coverage area includes some of Terrebonne's busiest and most populated areas, including the commercial strip on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

For Henry, the new job will be the best of both worlds.

“It’s a unique position that I feel comfortable to be in because I will handle all emergency medical service issues, but I will still be responding to fires as well,” he said. “I might be in a specialized division, but it keeps me in the same business, doing what I love to do.”

