'I'm fired up': New anchor joins Peoria TV station

PEORIA - WMBD-TV has a new evening anchor.

Thomas Garverick will be anchoring the news desk with Rebecca Brumfield for the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday through Friday.

A Columbus, Ohio, native, Garverick has a bachelor's degree in communication and journalism from Ohio University. He worked at WAND News in Decatur as a news anchor and reporter from June 2020 through October 2021, when he took a job with the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois.

In his Facebook post announcing his new job, Garverick said he is excited to be returning to TV.

"I’m fired up and can’t wait to tell stories of the central Illinois community once again," he wrote. "'TV Thomas' is back. Let’s go!"

