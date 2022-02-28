I'm a former federal prosecutor. Here's a solution to everyone’s complaints about bail

Following the near-deadly shooting of mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg and the release of Quintez Brown on $100,000 bail, paid by a local organization called the Louisville Community Bail Fund, our city is abuzz about bail reform.

Some are outraged over the safety implications of Brown’s release, given the serious charges and preliminary evidence against him.

Others are maddened that his release should hinge on money, an issue of fairness. But almost everyone is asking whether there is a better alternative to bail. As a former federal prosecutor whose work ran the gamut of violent crime to public corruption, I can tell you there is.

Bail Systems

To start, let’s remember why we have bail or any kind of pretrial release system.

Because every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, pretrial detention is usually limited to defendants who present a risk of flight or dangerousness. Bail systems allow judges to address those risks by setting bail at a level that is reasonably likely to keep the defendant detained or will be high enough to encourage legal behavior upon release, as being rearrested or violating conditions of release could lead to forfeiting the bail.

In Kentucky, judges are required to set bail for most defendants. However, the judge is precluded under the federal Constitution from setting “excessive” bail, which is defined as being so unreasonably high that it is practically unattainable.

But there are three main problems with bail systems. First, they are unfair to the poor. A millionaire murderer may present the same danger to the community as a pauper killer, but has a higher likelihood of walking free.

Second, they are ineffective in addressing dangerousness. If a defendant presents a danger to the community, that danger does not dissipate simply upon the amassing of money, and the constitutional prohibition against excessive bail limits a judge’s ability to detain the most dangerous defendants.

Finally, bail is an overly blunt tool for a highly complex task. Judges typically have substantial information about defendants, much of it confidential, when tackling the issue of pretrial release—criminal history, previous conduct on pretrial release or probation, mental health diagnoses, drug testing results and more. Yet bail is designed to ignore that detailed data based on whether a defendant can cobble together dollars and cents.

A Safer, Fairer Alternative

While prosecuting violent offenses and white collar crime, I worked with more effective pretrial release systems. Eschewing bail, they used the data at their disposal to get right to the point of a defendant’s likelihoods of returning to court and endangering society.

The stronger the evidence, the more violent the charges, the longer and more serious the rap sheet, the more precarious the personal history and living situation, then the higher likelihood of detention.

On the other hand, the weaker the evidence, the less serious the charges, the shorter the rap sheet and the more stable support in a defendant’s life, then the higher likelihood of release (usually with conditions such as check-ins with a pretrial officer, GPS monitoring, drug testing, etc.). And always, a defendant’s fate would not be impacted by money or the lack thereof.

As with Kentucky’s bail system, the systems I worked with left many decisions to the discretion of judges, but they also took some decisions out of judges’ hands. A statutory framework precluded detention for some minor crimes and made it presumed for more serious ones.

While bail, if imposed, cannot be excessive, there is no federal constitutional right to bail, meaning that Kentucky is free to amend its Constitution to preclude or require detention for whichever crimes voters see fit. Decisions on detention can belong to an entire state rather than a single judge.

Some politicians favor sharpening the blunt tool we have rather than adopting a flight-and-danger-driven program. Proposed legislation would limit the ability of entities like LCBF to post bails and would make bail unavailable for certain serious charges.

But the goals of those amendments could just as easily be incorporated into a bail-less system, and those amendments do nothing to address the question of fairness.

Over time, I have learned there is no perfect pretrial release system. I saw defendants released on violent charges only to commit more violent offenses days after being released. I saw others detained only to subsequently obtain evidence proving their innocence.

But not only is perfection impossible, it is beside the point. Pretrial release systems are designed to gauge likelihoods, not certainties, of grave consequences, and most of the time I saw defendants detained when there was significant evidence of guilt and dangerousness and released when they posed no likely danger to society.

A pretrial release law that addresses those likelihoods and consequences without regard for wealth would make us a safer, fairer commonwealth.

Matthew R. Palmer-Ball

Matthew R. Palmer-Ball, a partner at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP, based in Louisville, Kentucky, previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of Columbia and a Trial Attorney with the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section.

