'I'm going to do my best': David Badnell sworn in at Mansfield Municipal Court

His children held out a Bible on Thursday afternoon as Judge David C. Badnell looked at his wife and raised his right hand.

Probate Judge Kelly L. Badnell, who was elected in November of 2020, reminded the audience that her husband was about to take an oath of office, "a formal promise and a public pledge taken by an elected official to perform all the duties required by their elected position."

It's a practice that dates back to the Greek and Roman empires when soldiers and judges vowed to serve wholeheartedly and justly.

"It is certainly my honor and privilege," she said, "to administer the oath to David C. Badnell, my husband, and judge-elect."

'A dream come true'

Their children, Natalie and Andrew, held the Bible as their mother swore their father into his judgeship.

"That's a dream come true to me," Badnell said. "To be sworn in as a judge by your wife, with your kids holding the Bible."

Without them, he said, his dream could have never become reality.

"They're the ones who suffered when I was out on the campaign trail and not at home," Badnell said. "I want to say thank you."

The new judge then turned his attention to Chris Wagner, his older sister.

"She helped raise me," Badnell said.

Her husband, Jay, who is Badnell's brother-in-law, was also there.

"He used to babysit me," Badnell said. "He did his best to show me how to be cool. He always had Wayfair glasses on and he drove a powder-blue Ford Thunderbird."

The audience clapped in support of the family's special.

'I'm going to make Mansfield a better place'

Longtime Mansfield Municipal Court Judges Jerry Ault and Frank Ardis were prohibited from running again this year because of age limits.

In November, voters elected Badnell and Michael Kemerer both Republicans, to replace their longtime predecessors.

Kemerer was sworn in Wednesday afternoon. Both men say they are eager to work together during their coming term.

Combined, the city's two municipal court judges are expected to see about 20,000 people each year.

"I'm going to do my best to satisfy the promise that I made," Badnell said. "I'm going to make Mansfield a better place, and I'm going to help people. Thank you all."

