'I'm going down there': Riverdale senior races to help victim following post-grad shooting

As dozens raced inside the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University for safety when gunshots rang out following Riverdale High School's graduation ceremony on May 18, 17-year-old Logan Moran instead ran toward the chaos.

"(Fellow Riverdale swim teammates) were taking pictures and trying to figure out what we were going to do afterwards when we heard two gunshots," said Moran, who was there to watch his girlfriend, Madi VanderWoude, graduate.

"We all ducked down and then four more came afterward."

After hearing the shots, crowds of people began rushing inside the doors of Middle Tennessee State University's event center.

Immediately following the shooting, Moran called to check on his mom, Sarah Cramer, who had left a few minutes beforehand.

The teenager, a rising senior at Riverdale, was concerned because he saw no one helping one of two victims, who was lying in the breezeway by the tennis courts below.

"He could tell they were all just kind of standing around ... and he asked should he go help," Cramer said with tears in her eyes.

Then he told her, "I'm going to go down there."

Riverdale student Logan Moran reflects on Thursday, June 2, 2022, about what he did to help a shooting victim after Riverdale's graduation in late May of 2022.

Moran quickly jumped over the retaining wall of the upper deck of Murphy Center and ran down the grassy hill to the victim.

"I knew I was trained in first aid and how to deal with a victim in shock," said Moran, an MTSU lifeguard, who had completed first-aid training two months prior.

When he reached the shooting victim, there was no one else around except a "random stranger" who disappeared at some point after he arrived. Moran did a quick head-to-toe check on the victim, who appeared badly wounded but alive, Moran discovered.

"He was shot in the arm and someone had loosely tied something around his arm, so I tightened it more," Moran said. "He was also saying his leg hurt."

Murfreesboro Police Department spokesman Larry Flowers confirmed the juvenile shooting victim suffered gunshots to an elbow and buttocks. The gunshot to the buttocks had an entry and exit wound, which is believed to have caused the bullet to strike a back knee area upon exit, he said.

Riverdale student Logan Moran reflects on Thursday, June 2, 2022, about what he did to help a shooting victim after Riverdale's graduation in late May of 2022.

He stayed with the shooting victim until law enforcement arrived.

Once on the scene, one of the officers replaced the blue Under Armor T-shirt used to tie off the bleeding arm with a bona fide tourniquet."

"Then another police officer came up and did an initial search of him to make sure he was all right. I sat there and held a flashlight he gave me," Moran said.

The teenager had no idea 18-year-old Sunny Gant, also referred to as Hasani Brewer according to police, a 2021 Riverdale graduate, was lying dead just a few feet away inside the tennis courts.

"Everything was in slow motion," said Moran, who knew the victim from school. "My mind was focusing on the person in front of me and making sure he was all right."

Moran was with the 17-year-old victim approximately 15 minutes before medical personnel took over. He stayed for another 45 minutes watching the scene.

His classmate, a student at Riverdale High, survived.

While Moran was helping the victim, his girlfriend panicked.

"She saw me running inside, and she turned around, and I was gone. I had turned around and ran out the door," Moran said.

Cramer had already left the area and road blocks prevented her return.

"I was freaking out, but his girlfriend's mom, who I teach with ... went back and made sure he was OK," Cramer said. "That was helpful."

Reality sinks in, counseling offered

Moran said it took about three days for him to process the ordeal. Rutherford County Schools provided counseling for students, and Moran took advantage of it.

“I went to that, and I talked to them and after that I was fine," Moran said.

Although he was quick to use his training, Moran said his career plans don't include a career as a first responder. "It would be too stressful."

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland acknowledged Moran's heroic actions.

“As we continue to mourn the loss of life after a Riverdale High School graduation in May, I wanted to commend the action of young Logan Moran," McFarland said in a statement to the Daily News Journal.

"Obviously shaken by the incident, he remained calm enough to use what he had learned to help someone seriously injured and in need."

Murfreesboro City Council plans to honor Moran at an upcoming meeting. The date is not yet set.

Moran's family already experienced tragedy in late March. Moran's stepbrother, Eli Cramer, a former cross country and track and field standout at Riverdale High School, was hit and killed by a vehicle while training for an upcoming meet for Milligan University in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Shootings mount across nation

Since the incident at MTSU, there have been post-graduation shootings in Gary, Indiana; Summerton, South Carolina; and New Orleans.

In 2021, more than 45,000 people died from gun violence in the United States. 703 were killed in mass shootings, according to Gun Violence Archive data.

The number of mass shootings — commonly referenced as four or more people being killed or injured — also have continued to grow. As of Monday, there have been at least 245 mass shootings this year, according to the analysis of Gun Violence Archive data.

Cramer said she fears for her children's safety on a daily basis.

Riverdale's shooting was too close to home, and Moran is troubled by the lack of foresight from government leaders.

"They're not paving the way for a good future ... and future generations," Moran said. "I think they should make it harder to get guns. If a 17-year-old can get a gun and do a shooting at a graduation, that's not normal.

"That shouldn't happen."

