'I'm going to be a first responder': Nurse shocked as tourists try to touch bison

Associated Press

Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became the team's good luck charm at NBA draft lotteries, has died. A funeral announcement posted by the Ira Kaufman Chapel said Gilbert died Saturday “peacefully at home surrounded by family.” One season after LeBron James left as a free agent, Cleveland wound up with the No. 1 overall pick and used it to select Kyrie Irving, who became an All-Star and later paired with James to win the championship in 2016.