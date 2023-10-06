'I'm going to kill you': Pensacola man allegedly tried killing his ex by stabbing her in head

A Pensacola man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend is set to stand trial this week.

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested 43-year-old Patrick Henderson April 3 after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend of 13 years multiple times in the arm and head after an argument.

When deputies made contact with the victim, the responding deputy noted she was "bleeding profusely from stab wounds." She told deputies the argument began after Henderson let one of his friends into the house.

Fatal stabbing: SRSO arrests 31-year-old woman for fatal stabbing at Community Circle home in Milton

"She said that she told Henderson that she did not want his friends in the house because they are constantly smoking 'dope' in the house and she does not want to be around that," Henderson's arrest report says. "She said at which point, Henderson grabbed a knife, began swinging it while saying to her 'I'm going to kill you.'"

The report says the victim doesn't remember anything after that other than being stabbed. She did manage to ride her bike to the nearby convenience store to call law enforcement.

Henderson is scheduled for trial Thursday, and faces up to 15 years in state prison if convicted of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida man Patrick Henderson facing jury for allegedly stabbing ex