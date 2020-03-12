'If I'm Going To Get Sick and Die, I Might as Well Do It At Disney World'

When Vice President Mike Pence was asked, earlier this month, if he would feel comfortable taking his children and grandchildren on a trip to Disney World while the coronavirus is spreading, he responded by saying there was no recommendation for Americans to avoid travel. When pressed on the matter, he added that he and his children travel across the country all the time.

Although the vice president didn’t directly answer the question, it is one that many people, especially parents with upcoming trips to Walt Disney World and Disneyland, have asked in recent weeks. After all, airlines have announced that they are lowering the number of flights they offer; Amtrak has said it is suspending some service; and the State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have urged Americans not to get on cruise ships.

Greg Antonelle, the chief executive of Mickey Travels, a New Jersey-based travel agency that helps travelers plan Disney trips, said that agents at his company have been getting a lot more questions than usual about cleanliness and sanitization practices at Disney parks.

In fact, “Is it safe to travel to Disney World?” has become an increasingly searched question on Google, and on social media people have been asking it, along with “Is it safe to go to a theme park?” Many travelers have written to The New York Times to ask whether Disney and other theme parks — which are frequented by thousands of people from all over the world — are intensifying their sanitizing practices.

Even as demand for flights and cruises has fallen, travel agents who plan trips to Disney parks report that business is as high as usual, if not higher. Visitors to Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, last week said that they felt safe at the parks and weren’t going to allow fear to force them to cancel their vacations.

Antonelle said his nine-year-old company, which employs 200 agents around the United States and books more than 10,000 Disney trips annually, had its best month of bookings ever in January and then in February.

“I have been in the Orlando parks everyday for the past week and a half, and they are as crowded as ever,” Antonelle said. “From the business side what we’ve seen is business as usual. We’re not getting cancellations because of coronavirus, and from being in the park you wouldn’t know that anything is different.”

Business as usual at Magic Kingdom

At Disney World on Friday, thousands of people filed into the Magic Kingdom, the most-visited park there, as usual. Although guests had to press a touch-screen scanner for their fingerprint to enter the park, and put their bags into bins for a security guard to look through, hand sanitizer dispensers at the entrance were not within an arm’s reach, but a few feet away. Few guests had masks on.

Guests posed with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, hugged Tiana and other princesses and stood in long lines for Space Mountain and the Prince Charming carousel.

The dispensers were available at park and resort entrances, at food stalls and near most bathrooms. One employee at a food station said he had been urged to make disinfecting wipes more visible so guests could use them if they wanted to. When asked, employees were able to point to where people might find hand sanitizer or bathrooms to wash their hands in an area of the park where dispensers seemed to be scarce.

“We have added additional hand sanitizers throughout the park, increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfection in high guest contact areas, and are providing information about good hygiene practices and illness prevention to our guests and cast members,” said a Disney spokeswoman, adding that the company is closely following CDC recommendations.

But for many parents at the park Friday, an additional factor for continuing to travel to Disney is that there have been few reports of children getting the coronavirus. In China, 2.4% of reported cases were children, according to the World Health Organization, and no deaths of children were reported by China.

Aimee and Charlie Cotherman, of Oil City, Pennsylvania, said that ahead of their trip to Orlando last week, they were worried about the coronavirus but decided to still visit with their children, ages 8, 6 and 3, as well as their 2-month-old baby, because “percentages are in our favor,” Charlie Cotherman said, referring to the low number of children infected.