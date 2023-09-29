'I'm gonna keep calling 911 back!' Florida man charged for repeatedly calling emergency services: Deputies

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. - A 56-year-old Florida man was arrested for calling 911 multiple times over two days, according to Marion County deputies.

On September 25, deputies said they responded to a dispute between James William Jubane and his neighbor. Jubane reportedly tried ordering deputies to conduct their investigation as he demanded.

While deputies were still on the scene, Jubane began to call 911.

Deputies said they explained to Jubane that if he had concerns he wanted to address with a supervisor, he could call the sheriff; 's non-emergency number.

About an hour after the deputies left the area and continuing over the next two days, Jubane reportedly called 911 several times for non-emergency reasons.

During one of his calls, Jubane told the emergency call-taker, "You want to charge me with abuse of 911? Go for it!" During another call, Jubane told the emergency call-taker, "I’m gonna keep calling 911 back! You can charge me all you want!"

Jubane was taken into custody at his residence and transported to the Marion County Jail. He is being held on an $8,000 bond.