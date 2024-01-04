'I'm gonna kill your children': South Florida man threatened U.S. Rep. and his family

A South Florida man is facing federal charges after authorities alleged that he left a series of threatening voicemails last month at the Washington, D.C., office of a U.S. congressman.

Michael Shapiro, 72, of Greenacres was arrested Wednesday morning on one count of knowingly transmitting a threat of violence. During a court hearing Wednesday in West Palm Beach, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart set Shapiro's bond at $250,000 and ordered, among other conditions, that Shapiro surrender his passport, have no contact with the alleged victims and that he participate in a mental-health assessment.

Shapiro was declared indigent and was appointed an attorney from the federal public defender's office, court records show. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Voicemails include threats against Congress member's children, investigators say

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, was one of three U.S. Representatives threatened by Anthony Pezzuto, who was found guilty by a federal jury of making calls to three separate members of Congress in early 2020.

According to a complaint by the U.S. Capitol Police, Shapiro on the evening of Dec. 19, 2023, left a series of five voicemails at the main office line of a U.S. Congress member. Investigators say the messages made several references to the Congress member's purported relationship with a Chinese spy.

The complaint did not identify the Congress member by name. However, multiple published reports identified the Congress member as U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California. The House Ethics Committee in May ended a two-year investigation of Swalwell over allegations that he had ties to suspected Chinese operative Christine Fang.

The report indicates that Shapiro repeatedly mentioned Fang by last name in his voicemails.

“There is no place in America for threats of political violence,” Swalwell said in a statement reported by NBC News. “We must always resolve our differences at the ballot box. While I will continue to protect my family and staff, these continued threats will never stop me from representing my constituents.”

According to the federal complaint, Shapiro in one message threatened that he was going to "come after you and kill you." In another, Shapiro reportedly threatened that he was going to "come and kill your children." Investigators say they traced the phone number that the messages came from to a Greenacres residence associated with Shapiro.

Capitol police say Shapiro was linked to three previous cases involving threats, pleading guilty in a 2019 case involving another victim.

Recent South Florida cases have resulted in prison time for threats against federal officials

Recent cases involving threats against members of Congress have resulted in prison sentences for other Palm Beach County residents.

In April 2022, Paul Vernon Hoeffer of Palm Beach Gardens was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to leaving threatening phone messages for former U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, U.S. House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and Chicago state attorney Kim Foxx.

In June 2023, Matthew Lee Comiskey of Delray Beach was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to sending online treats to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post.

