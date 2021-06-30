'I'm gunna die soon': Court documents offer details on shooting death of Brunswick teen

Jun. 30—A Brunswick teen found dead outside a Frederick hotel in April feared for his life a month leading up to his death, police learned in their investigation.

Malakai Tyrelle Cooke, 17, was shot four times, including twice in the back, outside the Country Inn and Suites in the 5500 block of Spectrum Drive on April 16, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in charging documents obtained Tuesday by The Frederick News-Post. Police found Cooke at about 1:45 a.m. in the hotel parking lot.

Frederick resident Edward Akwasi Dwimoh, 18, stands accused of first-degree murder. Tyree Ronell DeAngelo Haynes, 21, also of Frederick, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder and using a firearm in a violent crime. Both are being held without bail, online court records show.

Police believe Dwimoh and Haynes conspired to kill Cooke, charging documents read. Haynes — who police suspect shot Cooke — is part of the "Rollin' 20s Neighborhood Bloods" gang, police wrote.

In an email Tuesday, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said police confirmed Haynes is a leader of the group and said police believe he shot Cooke. Wivell said there is no indication Cooke or Dwimoh were affiliated with any gangs.

Police at this time are unable to comment on a possible motive or whether others will be charged, according to Wivell. The shooting is still under investigation.

Haynes' public defender, Matthew Frawley, declined to comment Tuesday. Dwimoh did not have an attorney listed in online court records as of Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators learned Cooke told others he feared a person he owed money to would kill him, police wrote in charging documents.

"I'm gunna die soon," Cooke reportedly told one person, according to police.

Due to the alleged threats, Cooke was staying with a friend in the area instead of with family, police allege. The night of his death, he and a friend were staying at the hotel where he was found dead, according to police.

Aided by witness interviews, surveillance footage and phone records, police identified Dwimoh and Haynes as suspects.

Police learned through phone records Dwimoh planned to meet Cooke at the hotel where Cooke was staying, according to charging documents. Surveillance footage captured Dwimoh arriving at the hotel in a vehicle, exiting and meeting for about two minutes with an individual outside the hotel at about 1:24 a.m. before Cooke arrived, police wrote.

Dwimoh reentered the car after talking to the individual outside the hotel, who then walked toward a nearby tree line, charging documents allege. At 1:31 a.m., footage showed Cooke walking toward the vehicle Dwimoh was a passenger in, as the person by the tree line ran "hunched down" in the direction of Cooke, police wrote.

Cooke got in the vehicle where Dwimoh was, smoked a cigarette, then Cooke exited at about 1:38 a.m. and walked toward the hotel, charging documents read. Dwimoh's vehicle pulled away as a person ran downhill and approached Cooke, footage reportedly showed.

A "flash" came across the footage seconds later, then the person ran off, police wrote. Staff at the hotel reported hearing shots fired at 1:39 a.m. Haynes' vehicle was recorded leaving the neighboring parking lot less than a minute later, according to charging documents.

Haynes' vehicle was also caught on camera in a neighboring business' parking lot at the time of the shooting, charging documents state.

The sheriff's office announced Dwimoh's and Haynes' arrests in a news release Thursday. Charging documents show Dwimoh was detained for questioning April 16 and Haynes was arrested April 23 for violating probation. Asked about the timing of the release, sheriff's office spokesman Wivell wrote in an email, "This case was an ongoing investigation and still is. The culmination of evidence collected justified charges on Dwimoh and Haynes on June 23."

Dwimoh has a preliminary hearing set for July 8. Haynes' is scheduled for July 14.

