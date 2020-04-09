'I'm heartbroken entirely': Coronavirus threatens high school seniors' graduation dreams

Ashley Sturla has been thinking about her senior year for as long as she can remember. Prom, Grad Bash, Senior Skip Day and most of all graduation — she couldn’t wait.

“I thought it was going to be like the movies, literally,” said the 18-year-old senior at Atlantic High in Port Orange, Florida.

Then coronavirus changed everything.

Now, Sturla is one of Florida’s 200,000 high school seniors waiting to find out what’s going to happen to their graduation dreams. So far, schools are closed through April, and extracurricular activities scheduled for the month, like prom, were canceled too. But graduations, which take place largely at the end of May, are just far enough away to offer a glimmer of hope — and a lot of uncertainty.

“I know logically that it’s gonna get canceled,” said Spruce Creek High senior Kassy Sanders, “but I just keep hoping that it won’t because it kind of feels like that little bit of hope is the only thing getting me through it.”

Family and friends cheer for their graduates as they enter the arena during the Lehigh Senior High School graduation ceremony at Alico Arena in Estero last May. This year's seniors and their parents worry they won't get to enjoy the experience because of coronavirus closures. More

Schools across the country are shut down as part of efforts to slow the spread of the virus, many through the end of the school year. Some districts have already given up on plans for a spring graduation. At a White House news briefing on Tuesday, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he thinks the country will be "in good shape" to reopen schools in the fall.

Summer school? After school closings, experts debate holding kids back, instituting summer school?

The St. Johns County school district in Northeast Florida already chose to cancel graduation ceremonies. But most Florida school districts are waiting to hear from state leaders if school closures will extend past May 1 and into graduation season. So far during the pandemic, decisions about closures have come unexpectedly through late-afternoon phone calls or broadcasted press conferences, sending districts scrambling to keep up.

“I’m really upset and I’ve been really anxious,” Sturla said. “We just don’t know anything.”

Atlantic High School senior Ashley Sturla, center, said she thought her last year of high school would be like a movie. Instead, it’s more like a nightmare as she waits to hear if she’ll be able to participate in traditional rites of passage like graduation. More

Contingency plans

In Sturla's home of Volusia County, school district officials met with student representatives from each high school and heard a nearly unanimous message: Students want a traditional graduation ceremony. The district hasn’t announced it yet, but spokeswoman Kelly Schulz said they’re looking at hosting graduation ceremonies later in the summer.

Escambia County school district Superintendent Malcolm Thomas promised something similar last week. “We're going to do whatever we can do to make sure a graduation ceremony is held,” he said at a press conference, adding that July graduations would be a possibility.

Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Diana Greene said in a message to families that she’s hopeful graduations will be able to continue in May, but if not her team is looking into “various creative ways” to honor graduates.

And in Collier County, it’s business as usual — until the district hears otherwise from health officials and the Florida Department of Education. That guidance is what each district has been waiting for. Throughout the entire pandemic, schools have mostly acted after getting guidance or orders from state officials.

Bethany Battistone, whose son is graduating from Seabreeze High in Daytona Beach, isn’t as optimistic as some district officials.