I'm home! Missing cat returns to New York home, rings doorbell to be let inside by owner

WFTS-Tampa

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis pulled back the curtain to explain how undocumented immigrants were profiled and then how the state used more than $600,000 of Florida taxpayer-funded transportation on two flights to Martha's Vineyard this week. "They are identified as wanting to come to Florida," Governor DeSantis said of his controversial flights this week. DeSantis took from the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, by surprising Democrat-led cities and states with large influxes of immigrants. Providing little or no information was part of the plan. FULL STORY: https://wfts.tv/3Bk58Xz