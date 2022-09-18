I'm home! Missing cat returns to New York home, rings doorbell to be let inside by owner
A cat that went missing for a week in Long Island, New York, found her way home safely and wanted to let her owners know she was there.
A cat that went missing for a week in Long Island, New York, found her way home safely and wanted to let her owners know she was there.
Gunner Olszewski wants to "show out" against his former team.
The executive producer of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Lindsey Weber, responded, “We’re all up for criticism. We’re not up for racism.”View Entire Post ›
The probe into the August crash that killed U.S. Rep.
A devastated furniture store owner is pleading with the public to help find the store's missing parrot after robbers snatched their family pet Saturday morning.
All of us have wondered how it feels to be in the shoes of a celebrity. If you've ever wondered what it's like to be in their chair, these Amazon finds are for you.
Continuing a quarter-century-long recording career, the country and pop hitmaker has released her 19th studio album
Michigan high school football: Week 4 scores from across the state on Sept. 16-17, 2022.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis pulled back the curtain to explain how undocumented immigrants were profiled and then how the state used more than $600,000 of Florida taxpayer-funded transportation on two flights to Martha's Vineyard this week. "They are identified as wanting to come to Florida," Governor DeSantis said of his controversial flights this week. DeSantis took from the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, by surprising Democrat-led cities and states with large influxes of immigrants. Providing little or no information was part of the plan. FULL STORY: https://wfts.tv/3Bk58Xz
In 1962, roughly 100 Black passengers who boarded busses in the South were told John F. Kennedy would provide food, housing in Massachusetts.
Biden arrives in London for queen's funeral
Well, this was a shocker of a prediction
After Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, her granddaughter Princess Eugenie posted a loving tribute to the late monarch on social media
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he will be sending more migrants to the east, like Texas Governor Greg Abbott has done.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a global food crisis aggravated by the war will be the focus of world leaders when they convene at the United Nations in New York this week, a gathering that is unlikely to yield any progress toward ending the conflict. "It would be naive to think that we are close to the possibility of a peace deal," said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of the high-level meeting of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, which starts on Tuesday.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey will be televised around the globe. You can watch on TV or on a free stream online.
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey of using migrants as pawns for their political campaigns.
Phoenix police released edited footage on Friday that captured the death of Enrique Cantu III, who died in their custody on Sept. 3.
The two pilots were in communication before their planes crashed above Watsonville Municipal Airport.
Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum and Kendall Jenner approve of the grungy, fall-friendly aesthetic.
A source tells PEOPLE that even those closest to the couple were surprised by their pregnancy news