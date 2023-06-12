I'm An Incredibly Dumb Man So My Brain Was Completely Blown After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

1. This is a BelAZ dump truck, the biggest dump truck in the world:

Aleksei Podkholzin / Flickr Vision

2. And this is what a person looks like compared to the wheel of the BelAZ dump truck:

That right there is a T R U C K. / Alamy Stock Photo

3. Before the invention of RADAR, soldiers used big old Looney Toons-looking contraptions to listen for enemy planes:

/ Alamy Stock Photo

4. Here's another example:

Not sure how you can keep a straight face with those big honkin' ears on. / Alamy Stock Photo

5. This is how big the engines of the Space Shuttle Discovery are compared to a person:

6. This is how much dirtier the ceiling in a smoking area of an airport is compared to the rest of the airport:

7. This is Mary Katherine Campbell, the winner of the 1923 Miss America contest:

100 years ago, folks! Getty

8. Last month shattered the record for simultaneous flights in the sky, with an astonishing 22,000 planes and five million passengers taking to the air. Here's what that looked like:

Notice the no-fly zones. flightradar24.com

9. This is what an unfinished escalator looks like:

10. This is what $17.5 million stashed away beneath a bed looks like:

Check your beds, people. You never know if there'll be a cool mil or 17 under there. usatoday.com

11. A beluga whale's head is mostly made of fatty tissue...

Alazor / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Which means that the skull of a beluga whale looks like this:

Again, not what I was expecting at all. / Alamy Stock Photo

13. This, my friends, is what a pregnant guinea pig looks like:

14. This is what a cactus that's been cut in half looks like:

Not sure what I expected, but it wasn't this. u/scout6feetup / Via reddit.com

15. This is what the fuel tank that stores all the gasoline beneath the pumps at a gas station looks like:

That's a lot of gas. reddit.com

16. A pair of sandals was found in the pharaoh Tutankhamun's tomb. Here's what they looked like:

Come on, people. Let's make King Tut's sandals 2023's hottest summer fashion accessory. / Alamy Stock Photo

17. Some salesmen used rocket skates to travel door to door faster in the 1950s:

I assume these didn't catch on for a very boring reason and not that mixing rockets and rollerskates is an absolutely ludicrous idea. Anl / ANL/Shutterstock

18. This is what a stingray's skeleton looks like:

Beautiful wings on my man there. / Alamy Stock Photo

19. This is what a baby snapping turtle looks like:

It's so cute that you almost forget how much it wants to bite your pinky off. / Alamy Stock Photo

20. This is what a bottle of Pepto looked like in the 1950s:

You'd need some Pepto for sure after drinking that old Pepto. reddit.com

21. Some people have small, alien-looking bumps underneath their tongues:

It's known as plica fimbriata and is completely harmless. u/SligPants / Via reddit.com

22. Finally, and most importantly, there are some breeds of horses that have mustaches:

/ Alamy Stock Photo

23. I'm not kidding:

GJK7AF Gypsy Vanner Horse mare sporting extreme mustache / Alamy Stock Photo

24. Incredible: