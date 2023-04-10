I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things you should never waste money on for a living room.

Some things in your living room aren't worth keeping. Ground Picture/Shutterstock

I'm an interior designer, and I think some things in your living room may be a waste of money.

If you're going to buy decorative trays, blankets, and mass-produced artwork, do it cheaply.

I say skip the peel-and-stick wallpaper and pricey designer paint.

Designer throw blankets aren't worth it from a practical standpoint.

Fancy blankets aren't always worth buying.

As a soft-blanket enthusiast, there's nothing more luxurious to me than snuggling up with a luxe throw on a chilly night. But when that blanket comes with a high price tag and requires dry cleaning, it's time to question whether it's really worth it.

Designer blankets are often made with high-quality materials, but the hassle of getting them professionally cleaned is not worth the investment for everyone. This makes the blanket even more expensive and less practical for everyday use.

Save your money and opt for a machine-washable option that you can use and abuse without the fear of ruining it.

Fresh flowers may be beautiful, but their fleeting beauty comes at a cost.

Consider skipping the weekly fresh flowers if you're on a budget.

I'm all for bringing a touch of nature into your home decor, however, the cost of buying fresh flowers every week quickly adds up, making it an expensive habit to maintain.

Consider investing in beautiful and natural dried branches and florals. They add an elegant touch to your decor while being a more cost-effective option.

Unlike fresh flowers, dried branches and florals can last for months, if not years, and can be reused in different arrangements, making them a low-maintenance and practical choice.

You're probably not getting your money's worth with expensive side tables.

Splurge on something else.

Yes, expensive side tables may be made with the finest materials and feature elaborate designs, but let's be real — their primary function is to hold your drink or remote control.

Spending a small fortune on a glorified coaster seems rather impractical, don't you think?

Side tables are not one of those items where you need to break the bank so I always recommend finding an affordable option that matches your decor style and gets the job done.

Designer paint isn't necessary.

With a little ingenuity, you can achieve the same designer look using more affordable paint brands.

I understand the appeal of designer paint — who doesn't want their walls to boast the latest and greatest shades? In reality, designer paint comes at a premium cost that I don't think is necessary.

Instead, take the time to color-match your desired designer shade with a trusted and more affordable paint brand. You'll be able to achieve the same high-end look without the added cost.

You might regret that expensive rug.

With kids and pets, you'll likely find yourself frequently replacing that expensive rug.

I've learned that investing in an expensive rug when you have kids or pets is akin to wearing a white shirt to a spaghetti dinner. Even with the best intentions, spills and stains are inevitable, leaving you with a ruined rug and a hole in your wallet.

Instead of splurging on that gorgeous Moroccan rug, opt for a more affordable, durable option that can withstand the daily wear and tear of family life.

Look for rugs made from synthetic materials or polypropylene, which are known for their stain-resistant and easy-to-clean qualities. You'll likely save money and have the peace of mind that comes with knowing your rug can handle whatever life throws its way. And if it does become damaged beyond repair, you won't feel guilty about replacing it with another affordable option.

Seasonal decor is a great way to add a festive touch to your home throughout the year but trendy pieces can quickly become a waste of money.

Invest in basic, staple decor pieces instead.

Seasonal decor items often have a short shelf life and need to be updated every year to stay current. With the constantly changing trends, keeping up with the latest styles is a costly and never-ending cycle.

It's always better to go for versatile pieces that can be easily updated with inexpensive accents to match the current season. Consider investing in quality neutral pieces that can be used year-round and adding inexpensive seasonal touches like festive pillow covers, candles, and table runners.

This approach saves you money and allows you to switch up your decor without having to completely overhaul your seasonal look every year.

Don't waste money on unremarkable items that are purely decorative.

My No. 1 rule of thumb is to never invest in something that doesn't "wow" you.

No matter how expensive or trendy an item may be, if it doesn't make your heart sing, it's not worth the investment. Your home should be a reflection of your personality and style, and every piece in it should bring you joy and make you feel comfortable.

Before making a big investment in a piece of furniture or decor, always ask yourself if it truly speaks to you. Is it something that you can envision in your space for years to come, or is it just a passing trend that you're drawn to at the moment?

I implore you to only invest in pieces that truly speak to your personal style so you can create a home that's beautiful and also feels authentically you.

Expensive, mass-produced art is a waste of money.

If you want mass-produced art, don't overpay for it.

Investing in great art adds sophistication and uniqueness to your space. It can also hold its value or increase in value over time. But this isn't true for most mass-produced pieces.

Don't blow your money on what looks good in your space now, but consider the long-term value of investing in a truly great piece that you love.

Otherwise, just head to HomeGoods for more affordable and trendy pieces of art that can be replaced with less guilt.

Steer clear of peel-and-stick wallpaper unless you're looking for a quick way to guarantee that you won't get your deposit back.

I've seen my fair share of costly DIY mishaps that plague my clients.

Peel-and-stick wallpaper may promise to be a fun, easy way to add personality to your rental space but, in reality, it's an amateurish way to ruin your walls.

I would consider more creative and stylish ways to spruce up your walls, like hanging a large lightweight tapestry or an oversized decorative mirror. These options not only add visual interest to your space but are also far less likely to cause permanent damage to your space.

You don't need to overspend on decorative trays.

The tray is probably going to get covered anyway.

Although trays may be practical for corralling small objects, their decorative value is often overshadowed by the objects they hold. I've seen clients spend a fortune on a designer tray only to have it buried beneath a stack of magazines or overshadowed by a showstopping vase.

Instead of splurging on an expensive tray, opt for more affordable options like natural wood or a vintage, secondhand option.

Your guests won't even notice the difference, and you'll have extra cash to invest in other areas of your home that truly make a statement.

