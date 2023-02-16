I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 trends that don't actually look good in real life.

Some home-decor trends look pretty bad in real life or don't age well. Fio Creative; Anna Andersson Fotografi/Shutterstock

As a seasoned interior designer and television art director, I've seen design trends come and go.

White outdoor cushions, dark wood floors, and high-pile rugs are too hard to maintain.

Bold wallpaper and painted countertops rarely ever stand the test of time.

Bold wallpaper can overwhelm a space and it rarely stands the test of time.

It can be hard to get rid of wallpaper once it's up. Fio Creative/Shutterstock

Bold wallpaper has the potential to infuse a space with character and personality, but if the pattern is too over-the-top, you may be creating an overwhelming eyesore.

Wallpaper is a pain to remove and slapping a coat of paint over it is akin to putting lipstick on a pig, so you want to make sure you are going to love your wallpaper choice for years to come.

There are very few wallpaper designs that are truly timeless, and you can quickly turn your sanctuary into a circus. I recommend going for a subtle wallpaper that adds texture and interest without creating visual clutter.

All-white interiors may look stunning in a curated Instagram post, but in reality, they can appear sterile, cold, and lacking in character.

All-white rooms can feel sterile in real life. Hendrickson Photography/Shutterstock

Stark-white interiors photograph like a dream, but in reality, they are about as welcoming as a dentist's waiting room.

There is something to be said for the allure of a minimalistic clean slate but all-white interiors are seriously lacking in personality and warmth. If you fail to introduce a variety of textures and finishes, the result is a monotonous and uninteresting space.

Instead of an all-white interior, I recommend incorporating different textures, tones, and materials in a neutral color palette to add depth and interest to your space while still achieving a minimal look.

This approach will help create an inviting space that feels more like a home and less like a hospital.

Painting kitchen countertops may seem to be a cost-effective and fashionable choice, but it can just lead to damage and discoloration.

Painted countertops can't compare to the natural toughness of materials like granite or quartz. Hendrickson Photography/Shutterstock

Painting your kitchen countertops may seem like an aesthetically pleasing DIY, but in real life, they are a design disaster.

One of the biggest issues with painted countertops is durability. Kitchen counters are subject to daily wear and tear — painted ones are no match for scratches, chips, and stains.

No matter how much you try to protect them or how many coats of resin you pour over them, they'll eventually become damaged, discolored, or stained.

Trust me, there's not a painted kitchen countertop out there that won't chip or yellow in time

Fake plants come across as tacky and lifeless, making them a poor choice for any well-designed space.

Fake plants can look like something out of a sci-fi film. Arayabandit/Shutterstock

Although you can't kill a faux plant, you also aren't fooling anyone with that plastic imposter.

They may seem like a convenient way to add greenery to your space, but they just end up collecting dust and looking more like a prop from a bad sci-fi movie than a natural element in your home.

The beauty of having indoor plants in the home is to add a touch of nature and organic beauty.

If you were born without a green thumb, fear not. There are plenty of low-maintenance plants that can add a breath of life and energy to your space without requiring a degree in horticulture. Opt for the nearly un-killable pothos or snake plant instead.

High-pile rugs trap dirt and cost a pretty penny to maintain.

Perhaps controversially, I think you should skip high-pile rugs. Africa Studio/Shutterstock

The luxe and textural quality of high-pile rugs is undeniable. However, after just a few months, they often lose their luster and become dingy and matted.

The biggest problem with these plush floor coverings is maintenance. The long, shaggy fibers that make high-pile rugs so visually appealing also make them difficult to maintain. The fibers are a magnet for dirt, dust, and pet hair.

When it comes to rugs, it's always better to stay low-maintenance. I recommend going for flat-weave rugs instead. They offer a sleek and modern look that can add the perfect touch of sophistication to any space without the headache.

Purchasing expensive decor items that lack meaning or unique beauty only demonstrates a lack of discernment and taste.

Mass-produced knickknacks can be boring. Alena Ozerova/Shutterstock

Mass-produced, uninspired decor that's often used in real-estate staging looks boring and lifeless in your actual home.

Generic decor may seem like a safe bet, but it can easily become unremarkable at best and hackneyed at its worst. This includes things like knickknacks, trinkets, and decorative items that have no real significance or purpose.

When you buy items that don't either serve a function or speak to you on a personal level, you're simply spending money on things that will end up collecting dust. Opt for interesting pieces that feel unique, inspire conversation, or have some sort of personal meaning.

Your home should be a reflection of you, not a carbon copy of a real-estate brochure, so don't be afraid to show a little personality.

Dark wood floors are beautiful and terribly difficult to maintain.

Dark floors can show dust and smudges. Anna Andersson Fotografi/Shutterstock

Dark floors look absolutely marvelous on camera … with heavy retouching!

Don't be fooled by what you see online. In real life, dark floors can be a maintenance nightmare, highlighting lint, scratches, and other imperfections.

In every home I've ever renovated with dark floors — no matter how much we clean them — we could always see an unidentified particle staking its claim. It's as if the floors are conspiring against us, providing the perfect backdrop to showcase the lint, pet hair, and dust floating around the room.

Of course, that's not to say that dark floors are never a good option. However, it's important to keep in mind the potential downsides, including the need for more regular cleaning and maintenance.

If you're set on dark floors, be prepared to put in the effort to keep them looking their best. And if you're not up for the task, consider a lighter-colored floor.

I think cloud-style sofas are overpriced and overused.

The cushions are comfy, but they may not last. Shcherban Oleksandr/Shutterstock

Fluffy, cloud-style sofas have taken social media by storm in recent years with their irresistibly plush and cozy appearance.

These billowy, soft couches look like the perfect place to sink into and relax after a long day, but in reality, I think they lack proper support. Plus they don't always hold their shape — down-feather-filled cushions can compress after being sat on too much.

Behind every cloud-style sofa featured on social media, there's probably an influencer picking up the surprisingly heavy cushions and shaking them out to restore their shape right before they press record.

If you're investing in a high-end sofa, look for something that will more likely hold up over time. I recommend going for cushions filled with high-resilient-density foam instead.

White outdoor cushions look clean and crisp … for exactly one day.

When it comes to outdoor furniture, you may want to avoid white fabrics. Arina P Habich/Shutterstock

White outdoor cushions are a popular choice for their timeless and elegant look. But, as any homeowners with white cushions can attest, the reality of owning them is far from ideal.

It doesn't take long for white cushions to start looking dingy and unappealing, especially if they're not regularly cleaned. Speaking of cleaning — white cushions are also notoriously difficult to wash, particularly if they're made of a material like canvas or cotton where stains can penetrate deep.

Even if you're diligent about keeping them clean, it's only a matter of time before they start to look worn. If you're looking for a cushion that is both practical and stylish, I recommend opting for a subtle pattern to mask imperfections or a dark-gray fabric.

Your grandmother may love your excessive throw pillows, but I don't.

Throw pillows can look cluttered. BCFC/Shutterstock

Although it's tempting to stock up on throw pillows like they're going out of style (and let's be real, they might be), the reality is that too many of these decorative cushions end up looking cluttered and dated in real life.

When it comes to pillows, the "more is more" mentality went out of style with shoulder pads and hairspray.

Instead of trying to cram every cushion in the store onto your sofa, I recommend selecting a few high-quality pillows that truly complement your well-curated space.

