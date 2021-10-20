'I'm Invincible': FBI Arrests Capitol Rioter Who Was 'Not Too Worried' He'd Be Charged

Landon Mitchell was arrested in Virginia on Wednesday. (Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office)

On Jan. 6, Landon Mitchell bragged to a Facebook friend that he “breached the Capitol” and was “one of the very first in” when a pro-Trump mob stormed the halls of Congress. He appeared in video on the floor of the U.S. Senate, went through a senator’s desk and took to the dais, where he posed next to the so-called QAnon Shaman.

Later, when a friend feared that the FBI might arrest Mitchell, he wrote that he was “invincible” and “not too worried” because he “was masked up the whole time” he was inside the Capitol.

The FBI arrested Mitchell on Wednesday.

Mitchell was accompanied to the Capitol by Luke Wessley Bender, a former co-worker who was arrested by the FBI on July 29. Bender, the feds said, identified Mitchell during an interview after his arrest.

Mitchell on the floor of the Senate. (Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office)

Mitchell’s social media presence supported the fact that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Absolutely Proud of my fellow Americans who made their voices heard at the Capitol,” he wrote in one post.

In another Facebook message, according to the feds, Mitchell noted that he made it into a New Yorker video that showed the mob invading the Senate chamber.

“Ha! Made it on the new yorker. Ain’t that something? Just the back of my head tho lol,” he wrote.

The FBI has made about 650 arrests in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. About 2,500 people are believed to have engaged in criminal conduct that day, including roughly 250 people who assaulted police officers and haven’t yet been arrested.

