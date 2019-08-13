I'm a journalism student in an era of closing newsrooms, 'fake news.' But I still want in.

Journalism jobs are vanishing and the industry is changing, but I still want in.

A few days after I asked investigative journalist and University of Michigan professor Will Potter for advice on entering the journalism industry, he tweeted that our conversation forced him to escape to the woods. Talking about the state of the journalism industry had literally made him sick.

That wasn't exactly the response I expected when I set out to write about why young journalists like me want to pursue a career in journalism. I came into it with a wide-eyed attitude and, though Potter hasn't changed my mind, he has wisened me up to the stakes.

I’m a rising junior at Syracuse University and, in my journalism classes, professors share an optimistic story. They stress that the industry is not dying — though it is changing — and that digital media has brought new opportunities to tell people's stories. This opportunity is in spite of the fact that journalists seem to be under attack from all directions.

Unpaid internships can't pay the bills

I know from personal experience that breaking into the industry seems to be easier for those with a higher socioeconomic status.

My classmates and I face significant pressure to get the best internships, which are supposed to afford us the best chances in a competitive job market. But these come at significant cost.

This summer, I was offered an unpaid internship with an online magazine that granted college credit only. Often, for-profit internship sponsors are legally required under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act to pay their interns, but one way to avoid that is if the internship is for college credit. However, at programs like my school, the credit that comes from that internship must be paid for out of the intern’s pocket. It would cost me $1,297 to intern for that company.

If I didn't accept the paid offer I received this summer, I would have taken the unpaid internship and worked at my summer job from last year — lifeguarding and teaching swim lessons — in an attempt to lessen the financial hit.

Allison Weis outside The Daily Orange's office in Syracuse, New York, on Jan. 12, 2019. More

Some consider unpaid internships a right of passage, but they exclude candidates who cannot afford to work without pay or shell out almost $1,300 for the opportunity. As a result, it’s the affluent students who can afford the work experience.

This has scary implications when you consider that the students who get internships have a better chance of being hired full-time. A population of otherwise qualified applicants, who just couldn’t afford to work for free, is systemically left out. The industry won’t be an accurate and diverse representation of our country if the same liberal, affluent, white journalists are the only ones who can afford a place in newsrooms.

The competition gets worse when you look at the job market after graduation. The beginning of 2019 has seen the highest number of media layoffs since 2009, putting a number of highly qualified journalists out of work.

My peers and I haven’t gone into journalism for the praise or for the money. In May, Glassdoor unveiled its list of the top 25 highest-paying entry-level jobs. Topping the list, entry-level data scientists earn a median base salary of $95,000 a year, far surpassing journalists and our roughly $33,000 starting salary.