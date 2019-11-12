'I'm just as American as they are': Activists, DACA recipients gather as Supreme Court hears case

WASHINGTON – “Si se puede” rang out across the crowd of hundreds of activists, supporters and “DREAMers” who are recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. Drizzle fell as the crowd spilled onto First Street in front of the Supreme Court, all awaiting some sense of how things had gone inside the court.

The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in an appeal about the Trump administration’s decision to end the DACA program, which has provided a reprieve for some undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

The ruling on the program is expected next spring in the midst of the 2020 presidential race.

About 660,000 will be affected by the court’s decision. The American Civil Liberties Union, activists from the University of California, and CASA, or the National Court-Appointed Special Advocate Association, were among those gathered outside the high court.

More: Supreme Court leans toward Trump plan to end DACA program for nearly 700K undocumented immigrants

Nori Gomez, 22, is a DACA recipient who traveled from Utah to Washington on a 5-hour flight, arriving early Tuesday morning. Gomez, who is leaving in just a couple of hours, said she came out because her rights are endangered.

“I’m just as American as they are, as their children are,” she said of politicians on Capitol Hill and the Supreme Court justices.

Gomez came to the U.S. from Venezuela when she was just 4 years old. She said she has never been back and doesn’t want to go especially now with the political climate there.

”I just want the nation that I call home to see me as one of their own,” she said.

DACA: Undocumented lawyers await Supreme Court's ruling

Andrea Ortiz, a 28-year-old DACA recipient, said that she came out Tuesday because the court’s decision not only impacts her but future generations.

Ortiz, who is from San Bernardino County in California, said “over the last few years I’ve felt very tugged from feeling safe to feeling unsure.” She added that, in the end, she isn’t afraid whether DACA ends.

“DACA is a Band-Aid, it’s not really a permanent solution,” Ortiz said. “I don’t fear the end of DACA because I know DACA is not permanent.”

José Gonzalez, 27, said that as a DACA recipient and former middle school teacher in Los Angeles, where he taught hundreds of children, many from immigrant families, he wanted to represent them at the Supreme Court.

Gonzalez, who traveled from Arizona, said he came to the U.S. from Mexico just before his second birthday. He said that the courts decision doesn’t just affect DACA recipients, but their families too.

“This is impacting the entire country, not just the 700,000, 800,000 DACA recipients themselves,” Gonzalez said. “We want to make sure we’re living in a country we all deserve.”

DACA: American dreams at stake for nearly 700,000 immigrants

Contributing: Richard Wolf

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'i"m just as American as they are': DACA recipients at Supreme Court