14 Screenshots Of Bad Customers Who Wrote Fake Online Reviews To Which The Owner Responded, "Actually, No, That's Not The Truth Ellen"

Review says: "Left a lot of dirt behind on hard surfaces, both in the bathroom and the kitchen areas. Broke the shower faucet and refused to pay for repairs in full. Suspect customer service skills. Do not recommend, will not use again."

Reply says: "First, you contacted our company to perform a Make-Ready clean on your home, as you are preparing to sell it. Make-Ready cleans are performed on vacant homes directly prior to being sold, while your home was occupied and filled with furniture and personal belongings. I apologize if I did not make that more clear during your scheduling.

"You paid for four hours of service from two cleaners and we spent those four hours cleaning parts of the home that are directly related to Make-Ready cleaning. That means blinds, windowsills, interior and exterior of ovens and bathroom fixtures, etc. Things that may be currently hidden behind furniture. Anything not considered 'part of the home' for the purposes of being sold was left until after the permanent fixtures were cleaned. This is why furniture surfaces and counter space behind personal appliances was gone over last. I explained this to your wife as we cleaned.

"To speak of the broken faucet, yes, a faucet was broken but it was NOT our fault. The faucet was old and brittle and snapped when one of our employees tried to turn it on to clean the shower. I offered to have it replaced and offered to split 50/50 the cost of replacing it, which I found more than reasonable.

"Since you needed the faucet replaced as quickly as possible as real estate photographers were coming the next day. I was able to get a maintenance technician with the replacement part out of your home within three hours of it being broken, and being a personal friend of mine, he gave us the part at cost and was undercharged for labor. I personally invite you to contact any local maintenance company and ask them for a quote to fix the faucet the same day, and if you can find someone who can do it cheaper, I will gladly pay you the difference. I am confident you will not.

"As a final point, I am sorry you were not satisfied with the service performed. I've always said that if our customers are not happy. I don't want their money, and this situation is no different. You may call our office at any time and we will issue a refund, minus the cost of the faucet."