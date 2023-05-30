14 Screenshots Of Bad Customers Who Wrote Fake Online Reviews To Which The Owner Responded, "Actually, No, That's Not The Truth Ellen"

BuzzFeed14 Screenshots Of Bad Customers Who Wrote Fake Online Reviews To Which The Owner Responded, "Actually, No, That's Not The Truth Ellen"May 29, 2023 at 8:16 PM·8 min read1.This customer who said the vet overcharged them but left out some vital information:Review says: "Don't try to get a rush appointment here. They will never fit your pet in, unless you are willing to pay the 'emergency fee' of $150, even if your pet is a patient. Very disappointing."Reply says: "We are very sorry that you are disappointed with your recent transaction with our office. We do feel it is important to clarify the situation. You had a no-charge appointment that afternoon to determine how well the ear medication was working. You did not appear for your appointment but called about 30 minutes later, near closing time, to be fit in. You stated during the conversation that your pet's ears seemed better to you. Unfortunately, at that time our doctor was fully booked with appointments. Since your pet was not in any distress, we offered you an appointment the following day, which you declined. We then offered to stay past closing time for an urgent care appointment which carries a fee of $89. "We often fit in patients the same day and only charge an urgent care fee when we do not have an opening available. We accommodate true emergency visits every day, but also have to respect the time of our clients who have regularly scheduled appointments. "Again, we are sorry to have disappointed you. We would be happy to address your concerns directly if you call the office and ask to speak with our Practice Manager." u/flash246 / Via reddit.com2.This customer who left a bad review after eating a restaurant's asparagus: u/NeuroDrink / Via reddit.com3.This customer who left a bad review even though he made the waitstaff uncomfortable:Review says: "Visited here with friends after looking on TripAdvisor, what a disappointment! The food was far too spicy, so much so that the actual flavors could not be tasted! We complained to the management who didn't seem to care about our views. I certainly won't be eating here again! There are so many great restaurants in Groningen, don't even risk eating here!"Reply says: "Our view on the visit to our restaurant by [reviewer's name] and his friends. The customer was having dinner at our restaurant with two male friends. They started off the evening by making sexually tinted and female unfriendly 'jokes' to our staff members. A mix of spicy and non-spicy food was ordered to request and served, with the definitely non-spicy dish served to [reviewer's name]. His friends decided to play a trick on him and put fresh chili peppers served with another dish all over his dish, hence what was served non-spicy changed to very spicy. [Reviewer's name] decides to blame us for it! Furthermore, the men misbehaved in our restaurant by locking up one of the men in our restrooms. We totally agree that he won't come to our restaurant again. The rare negative reviews we get are normally taken very seriously and we always try to learn from the occasional mistakes we make, but in this case, we should receive apologies from [reviewer's name] instead of being bashed unjustified on social media." u/HarmVos / Via reddit.com4.This person who tried to say that a bakery had poor time management when in reality, the customer did: u/freakinfreakshow / Via reddit.com5.This person who was mad a business wouldn't let them charge their segway: u/Kmos86 / Via reddit.com6.This customer who was refused service...and for good reason: u/singer812 / Via reddit.com7.This customer who tried to sell comic books over the phone: u/anonymous / Via reddit.com8.This customer who couldn't take responsibility for killing their plant: u/sleepybearcub / Via reddit.com9.This customer who said they were rushed out of a restaurant, even though they occupied a table for three and a half hours: u/Indianfattie / Via reddit.com10.This customer who was upset the the cleaning company did the job that they were paid for:Review says: "Left a lot of dirt behind on hard surfaces, both in the bathroom and the kitchen areas. Broke the shower faucet and refused to pay for repairs in full. Suspect customer service skills. Do not recommend, will not use again."Reply says: "First, you contacted our company to perform a Make-Ready clean on your home, as you are preparing to sell it. Make-Ready cleans are performed on vacant homes directly prior to being sold, while your home was occupied and filled with furniture and personal belongings. I apologize if I did not make that more clear during your scheduling. "You paid for four hours of service from two cleaners and we spent those four hours cleaning parts of the home that are directly related to Make-Ready cleaning. That means blinds, windowsills, interior and exterior of ovens and bathroom fixtures, etc. Things that may be currently hidden behind furniture. Anything not considered 'part of the home' for the purposes of being sold was left until after the permanent fixtures were cleaned. This is why furniture surfaces and counter space behind personal appliances was gone over last. I explained this to your wife as we cleaned. "To speak of the broken faucet, yes, a faucet was broken but it was NOT our fault. The faucet was old and brittle and snapped when one of our employees tried to turn it on to clean the shower. I offered to have it replaced and offered to split 50/50 the cost of replacing it, which I found more than reasonable. "Since you needed the faucet replaced as quickly as possible as real estate photographers were coming the next day. I was able to get a maintenance technician with the replacement part out of your home within three hours of it being broken, and being a personal friend of mine, he gave us the part at cost and was undercharged for labor. I personally invite you to contact any local maintenance company and ask them for a quote to fix the faucet the same day, and if you can find someone who can do it cheaper, I will gladly pay you the difference. I am confident you will not."As a final point, I am sorry you were not satisfied with the service performed. I've always said that if our customers are not happy. I don't want their money, and this situation is no different. You may call our office at any time and we will issue a refund, minus the cost of the faucet." u/GFrohman / Via reddit.com11.This customer who lied about a restaurant's service and the owner clapped back with literal receipts:Review says: "No service. Went with my family, there were seven of us, I understand working in the business myself. It's hard when you are busy...they told us it'd be a 20-minute wait for our food. It took over an hour! We had places to be and were late because of this horrible service...do not recommend. They were not apologetic either. We got hotdogs, grilled cheese, and fish and chips, by no means difficult food to prepare."Reply says: "We always appreciate reviews from customers here at [restaurant name]. They always improve our business. When we occasionally receive a poor rating we immediately investigate to as where things went wrong. We'd like to provide the following in our defense: When you arrived with a group of seven, our restaurant was jam-packed. Easter weekend is one of our busiest weekends of the year. You were advised that our buffet was available if you wanted to eat right away. Otherwise, there would be a wait time of approximately 20 to 25 minutes. You mentioned that you ordered hot dogs, grilled cheese, fish and chips. Nowhere did you mention that you also ordered a personal pizza. Our pizzas are made to order. We agree that you had a wait time (outside of our normal standards) for your meals. However, we have confirmed that delivery to your table was made in under just 40 minutes from the time you placed the order. You also indicate that we were not apologetic about your wait time. In fact, as you will note on the copy of your ticket and receipt. You were not charged for any of your beverages as an apology. This was also stated at the cash register when your group checked out. To say that we provided no service in our opinion is just not the case. We did everything we felt necessary to try to satisfy your situation. We also note that not everyone in your group was unhappy, because someone left your server with a very generous tip at the table. Again, we apologize that you were not happy with your visit to our restaurant. We will continue to make improvements where we can to provide the best possible dining experience." u/ultrasuperman1001 / Via reddit.com12.This customer who got a math lesson from the owner: u/anonymous / Via reddit.com13.This customer who damaged her stockings and tried to blame the business: u/CatPooedInMyShoe / Via reddit.com14.And this customer who was never even a customer at this business at all:Review says: "Mediocre. Owners and staff are unknowledgeable."Reply says: "Hi [customer's name]. We do not have a record of you as a client and so we have no idea who you are and why you would leave such a negative review. We did notice that you left negative reviews for several dog daycare providers. All of them at about 3 A.M/ on 9/12/18. Please do not hesitate to reach out directly if Town Dog has fallen short of your service expectations. However, if this is a fake profile giving fake reviews, it is our hope that Google will take action." u/GeneralKenoli / Via reddit.com