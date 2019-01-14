I'm An LAUSD Teacher. This Is Why We're Striking.

My pregnant wife coughed and wheezed on Saturday as she fed strike signs into the laminator while fighting off a cold. I punched holes in our signs, handed them to her and trimmed each one as they came out of the machine. Behind us, a line of teachers from all over the city waited to do the same; The teaching supply store was providing free lamination for Los Angeles teachers in preparation for the Los Angeles Unified School District teacher strike, which began this morning.

I’m a 2018-19 Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year, and I love my job. I love it so much I spent my rainy Saturday laminating 40 signs and making a dozen strike-related phone calls. I love it so much I spent my Sunday sending out more than a dozen college recommendation letters for my graduating seniors. I’m also the United Teachers Los Angeles chapter chair for my school. This means I’ve been in charge of preparing and motivating our school’s teachers and health and human service workers to strike.

When people talk about the LAUSD strike, they should consider the fact that 98 percent of us voted to give our union permission to call the strike. This isn’t a battle between one union leader and a school superintendent. It’s a battle between 33,000 UTLA members, the vast majority of LA teachers and other school staff, who spend every day teaching and caring for our students, and the district leaders who are unwilling to work with us to meet their needs. We’re walking out because we feel like we’re part of a rigged game set up to undermine public education. And we’ve decided enough is enough.

When the media discusses this strike, most reports focus on salary-related issues. But that’s not our sticking point. We are striking first and foremost for our students. One of my English classes has 38 students in it (I know many teachers with classes in the 40s). That means if I wanted to give my students a 15-minute read-and-response to the essay they spent two weeks on (a common practice for an English teacher), it would take me 9.5 hours. To grade one set of essays. I spent 11 hours over winter break overseeing optional writer’s conferences with my AP English Literature seniors, another full day facilitating a practice test, and yet I still don’t have time to give my students the attention they deserve.

Class size matters, both so our students can get the education they deserve, and also the care and attention they need. I spent a decade teaching in South Central Los Angeles, where so many of my students suffered from trauma. I’ve had students experiencing homelessness, students who struggled with suicidality, students who’ve survived molestation and physical and emotional abuse, and students with friends or relatives who have experienced gun violence or been incarcerated. I asked my school at the time to fund additional social workers for our kids. It took teachers and administrators three years to get funding for the additional support.

In LAUSD, the district allows schools to choose how to spend their allocation of money, but schools don’t have enough to buy everything students need. Does a school pay for a librarian to teach students to love reading, or for a full-time nurse in case our students get sick or injured? Does a school hire social workers for students who suffer trauma every day? In my district, schools can afford a few of those things, but not all of them. Seventy-six percent of our students are socioeconomically disadvantaged, but we have to choose which vital supports they get and which they don’t. How are nurses, librarians, counselors, psychologists and social workers considered luxury items in the richest state in the nation and the fifth-largest economy in the world?

This is what we’re fighting for, along with many other important demands to improve the lives of students.