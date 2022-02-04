I'm a Londoner who went to college in Boston for 4 years. Here are 7 things I miss and 3 I don't about living in New England

Four years was just enough time for Maria Noyen to get to know Boston. Maria Noyen for Insider

I grew up in London, but spent four years living in Boston for college.

Although I enjoyed my time across the pond, I wanted to move back to the UK after graduation.

There are a plenty of things I miss about Boston, like seafood, and others I don't, like the cold.

In 2015, I moved from London to Boston for college.

My dad took this photo of me at London Heathrow before I left for Boston. Bob Noyen

Growing up in the UK as a half-American, I always wondered what living in the US was like, especially having heard stories from my parents, who met at the University of Georgia.

I got my chance when I was 18, and ended up choosing to study at Boston University after I visited the campus. It was so international and still felt like it was in a college town even though it was a city.

I loved my four years abroad, but moved home after graduation to be closer to family and start a career in the UK. I don't regret it, but there are a few things I miss about Boston.

First up, I miss how genuinely nice everyone is in Boston — something that threw me off at first.

Dining out in Boston was the best. Maria Noyen/Insider

The high energy among Americans initially threw me off when I first arrived. Everyone seemed incredibly eager to please, so for a while I was convinced the niceties were superficial or part of an elaborate joke on Europeans.

But I grew to love the warm welcomes, especially when going out to eat. At a restaurant in Boston, for example, servers bring you a glass of water with ice within seconds of sitting down at a table. For a Londoner, the concept of not having to ask for water or expecting it to come to the table lukewarm was a game-changer.

Speaking of food, I miss classic New England dishes I'd never tried until living in Boston.

Lobster night on campus was my favorite time of the semester. Elise de Bethmann/Insider

As someone raised in Europe, there's a stereotype American food can be too greasy.

But I tried a lot of foods for the first time in Boston that were delicious and staples of New England traditions.

I had my first lobster roll in Boston's historic Quincy Market, which I remember being on the pricier side but was worth every cent. My university also had an annual "Lobster Night" where everyone got their own lobster and delicious sides, like clam chowder.

It definitely kicked off my love for New England seafood.

I also miss a lot more than just traditional Bostonian meals.

Ramen in Boston is the best I've had. Maria Noyen/Insider

I've never had miso ramen as good as at a restaurant called Pikaichi, near Allston, which has since relocated to Medford. The broth wasn't too thick and the portions were perfect for someone looking to eat a lot on a budget.

Another favorite of mine and my senior-year roommates was a Cajun boil spot called Holly Crab, where I ate deliciously seasoned crawfish out of a bag. I still haven't found a spot in London that does the same.

I also loved getting fresh pasta in the North End, Boston's Little Italy, which is where I tried my first cannoli — a life-changing experience.

Going to the cinema in Boston is a full-on luxury experience.

Movie snack portion sizes in Boston are way bigger than in London. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

There's nothing quite like going to Regal Cinemas in Fenway. I watched some great movies there that were released way before they were shown in the UK. I always kept my family back in London up to date with what was worth watching and what to skip.

Aside from the snack portions, which were way bigger than any sizes served in the UK, I loved how the cinema seats reclined and came with individual mini tables for food and drinks.

In the UK, we do have fancier movie theatre chains like Everyman Cinemas, but the seating definitely isn't as luxuriously comfortable as in the US.

I miss how close Boston was to other great cities and my extended family.

Living in Boston meant I could see family and friends more often. Maria Noyen/Insider

Living in Boston meant other American cities, normally out of reach from London, were super close by.

I took full advantage by visiting my sister in Miami or family on my mom's side in Puerto Rico. A flight to San Juan from Boston took less than four hours compared to the cross-Atlantic long-haul flight I was used to from London, which often included a layover.

That said, I still think living in London has a big advantage when it comes to international travel. So many European countries, like France and Spain, are either a short flight or train ride away.

When planning my next trip to Boston, I'll definitely try to be there during Marathon Monday.

The city pride on Marathon Monday was amazing. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Marathon Monday, a nickname given to the day when Boston's city marathon takes place on Patriots Day, is without a doubt one of my favorite days of the year. Thousands of spectators take to the streets to celebrate and cheer on runners throughout the city.

London has its own marathon, but in Boston, I felt like everyone including students would get involved. At Boston University, the tradition was to wake up at the crack of dawn to go to celebrations and parties.

If I have the opportunity to go back, I'd definitely try to be there for Marathon Monday.

Boston in the fall is pretty spectacular, but the winters could be grim.

Boston winters are cold. Maria Noyen/Insider

For a few years, I lived close to a bunch of classic American houses with porches and fenced gardens I'd only ever seen in movies growing up. I loved seeing the leaves on trees turn orangey-brown on walks to campus in the fall.

And although I loved that, I can't say the same for Boston's winter. During my freshman year, the lowest temperature recorded was a bone-chilling -10 degrees Fahrenheit — nothing close to anything I'd experienced in London.

I also don't particularly miss how fast people drive in Boston.

I wouldn't dare to jaywalk in Boston. Boston Globe/Getty Images

My freshman year my dad offered to buy me a bike as a way to get to class — I quickly turned down the idea after hearing stories of the perils of cycling across Commonwealth Avenue, where campus is located.

In London, I'm pretty comfortable cycling in the city. In my opinion, it's still not the best in the world for cycling by any means, but I do feel the roads are safer than those in Boston.

Public transport in London is way better in my opinion, so I definitely don't miss the Boston tram.

The tram, known by locals as the "T," is notoriously slow and unreliable. Maria Noyen/Insider

In the last semester of my senior year, I interned at a company by Boston City Hall. I took the tram there three times a week and was shocked to learn how slow it is, especially during the winter.

Growing up in London, I now feel spoiled by how efficient its public transport is. On the day-to-day, I'd say I only ever have to wait a few minutes to catch the tube. By comparison, I remember sometimes waiting up to 15 minutes for the tram to arrive in Boston.

That said, Boston is still one of my favorite cities of all time — it's beautiful.

My view from my senior year dorm room was epic. Maria Noyen/Insider

Senior year of college, my roommates and I lucked out by getting a spot living in the university's student village. Our apartment on the 20th floor had incredible views of the Charles River, Cambridge, and Boston.

Sometimes I'd catch rowers practicing in the morning or little boats sailing around the bend. It honestly looked like a painting.

But more than anything, I miss the people I met in Boston.

I graduated in spring 2019, alongside my roommates. Maria Noyen/Insider

I came to Boston to study, but I left it with three of the best friends I've ever had.

Though I'm still a Londoner at heart, Boston will always be a special place. It was where I met these ladies in my freshman year and got to spend my last year living with them.

Since none of us were from Boston, and three of us had never lived in the US before, we got to experience a whole new city together over four years, finding our favorite spots and becoming somewhat functioning adults along the way.

