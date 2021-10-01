I'm a longtime Disney World fan, and these are the worst rides - sorry

Some rides are not worth it at Disney World. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

I've been going to Disney World since I was a child - there are rides I love and others I avoid.

Personally, I hate rides where you sit in a vehicle and move through scenes, like Na'Vi River Journey.

The carousel and teacup rides in Magic Kingdom belong at local carnivals, not Disney World.

My love for Disney World goes back to when I was a child.

When I was a kid, my family would head down to Orlando, Florida, for a summer vacation, and we would always visit one or two parks at Disney World. As an adult, I've been back to the parks at least five times, and they still hold a special place in my life.

Every time I go, there are rides I would never miss, like Passage of Flight and Pirates of the Caribbean, but there are also some attractions that I avoid completely, especially to save time.

There are 50 rides at Disney World — here are the nine I skip.

It's a Small World is a classic ride, but it has lost its spark for me.

It's a Small World is quintessential Disney World. Located in Magic Kingdom, this ride opened in 1971 and was the most popular ride of its time thanks to Walt Disney who oversaw the creation of the ride himself.

Everyone still knows It's A Small World and its famous song, but in my opinion, the ride is more than tired these days. To me, the puppets look dated, the once catchy song is now irritating, and now that I'm older, the slow ride feels like a time-waster. It's 10 minutes long, and I'm always itching to get off after five.

The attraction did undergo a three-day renovation this summer, following a refurbishment of its exterior last December, so maybe it's since recaptured some of its early magic. Still, there are other, more exciting rides I'd much rather spend my time on.

I think Journey into Imagination with Figment is too strange and lackluster to be enjoyable.

Journey into Imagination with Figment is located in Epcot and has gone through several iterations over the decades. Today, it features a purple dragon named Figment who loves to wreak havoc. Riders hop in giant red cars and enter various rooms where animatronics play with the five senses.

It's a slow ride suitable for all ages and heights, so it might be for some Disney fans, especially families, but unfortunately, it's not one for me. As someone who doesn't love dark ride attractions (rides where people sit in a vehicle that moves through specially lit scenes), Journey into Imagination with Figment leaves a lot to be desired.

Not only is the climax of the ride a total letdown, but Disney lovers agree that the ride is one of the worst at Disney World.

Tomorrowland Speedway is way too slow for it to be interesting.

Tomorrowland Speedway in Magic Kingdom lets parkgoers drive vintage cars along a track.

Despite its name, there is nothing speedy about this ride. Instead of being a racetrack or even bumper cars, this attraction moves at a measly 7.5 mph. Even as a child this ride was too slow for me. It's also loud and makes the park smell like gasoline.

Sure, some kids may love it — and Disney points out on its website that it's "designed for smaller racers" — but I think it takes up too much precious real estate in Magic Kingdom.

Mission Space is unnecessarily one of the most intense rides in the park.

Mission Space in Epcot has two missions you can take: The first is the Green Mission, in which riders find themselves in a tight rocketship that simulates orbiting the Earth. The second, the Orange Mission, puts you in a similarly tight rocketship and spins you around to reach G-Forces.

Suffice it to say, the Orange Mission is the toughest ride to sit through at Disney. Not only does the tight space make you feel claustrophobic, it also makes you feel like you're actually blasting off into space. That may be awesome for some, but I can't help but feel like astronauts train for years to experience this type of situation for a reason.

I tried the ride once and am still scarred from the experience.

Na'Vi River Journey is a newer ride but somehow still feels dated.

Na'Vi River Journey opened in 2017 as one of two newer rides inspired by the blockbuster movie "Avatar" located in Animal Kingdom. This attraction puts riders in a boat and lets them slowly sail through some landscapes seen in "Avatar."

When I rode this, I loved some of the imagery, but ultimately, it felt like a letdown. It was just another ride that puts people in vehicles and takes them through scenes. I've seen this type of ride before, and I expected more from a newer attraction.

Additionally, the other "Avatar" ride in Animal Kingdom, Flight of Passage, puts Na'Vi River Journey to shame. They truly are not comparable.

The Mad Tea Party belongs at a local carnival, not at Disney World.

For me, Disney World is a special place where you can experience attractions that you can't anywhere else. It blows my mind that people will go on mind-bending, state-of-the-art rides like Flight of Passage, and then head over to the teacups just to spin around in Magic Kingdom.

It may be a ride for younger visitors, but I didn't even like it as a child — a ride whose only purpose is to get me dizzy isn't that exciting. In my opinion, you should save the teacups for your local carnival because they don't have any purpose in Disney World.

In the same vein, Prince Charming Regal Carrousel doesn't fit with the rest of the park.

Magic Kingdom's Prince Charming Regal Carrousel is simply a carousel that is Disney-themed. Every time I walk past it and see people waiting to get on, I wonder why they felt the need to ride a Carrousel when they can do so at a local fair back home.

Disney World has so much more to offer than a Carrousel, which is why I would encourage visitors — both big and small — to skip it.

Sorry, but Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin just plain grosses me out.

This ride in Magic Kingdom is set up like a video game. You're put in a vehicle and given a laser gun to shoot targets in an attempt to beat the person sitting next to you.

Although it's another dark ride attraction, I will let it go because there's a gamified aspect to it, which makes it more entertaining. However, my gripe with this ride is that everyone touches these lasers. I had a problem with this before the pandemic, but now I have even more concerns.

In August 2020, a Disney Food Blog writer noted they didn't see the guns being cleaned between guests during a visit to the ride, but cast members told them they were cleaned every two hours.

The Astro Orbiter is another ride that just spins, but for me, the height is also a problem.

The Astro Orbiter sits atop a tall platform above the People Mover in Magic Kingdom. Riders take their seat in small jets, and they spin in circles ... 80 feet above the ground.

As someone who doesn't love rides that just spin and hates heights, this ride is a lethal combination for me. I always skip, and I'd recommend anyone else who hates heights does the same.

