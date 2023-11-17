'I'm on a mission': Sex offender charged with exposing self in Mount Clemens interrupts judge

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A convicted sex offender with a troubling past was arrested again, accused of trying to break into several homes in a Mount Clemens neighborhood.

In court the suspect, Scott Shultz, had plenty to say about it on Thursday. Schultz, 60, interrupted his own arraignment to explain his mission.

"Your honor if I can interrupt you, I’m on a mission I have to complete by year's end," he said. "Being tethered ...."

"Mr. Schultz, I would ask you reserve that," interrupted the prosecutor.

He is charged with three counts of attempted home invasion, and indecent exposure and police say he is a habitual offender — with previous incidents of indecent exposure.

"Some of the information that came forward to our detective is very alarming," said Cmdr. Jason Abro, Macomb County Sheriff's Office. "And what his motives were, and what he was attempting to do, We are happy he’s in Macomb County Jail and happy he was given a half-million dollar bond.

"This is someone who should not be on our streets."

Schultz is accused of attempting to break into homes on Market Street in Mount Clemens on Tuesday. Ring doorbell footage caught Schultz on camera.

When he couldn't get inside - police say he exposed himself and then did something we can't get into further detail about.

"It's pretty scary," Abro said. "If these doors were not locked, we wonder what was this person's motive (and) what was he attempting to do."

"We feel the home invasions were an attempt to gain access to sexual gratification," said attorney Caitlin Sahlaney.

Police are thankful the resident's doors were locked. Investigators believe another similar incident may have occurred at a local church.

"There was a sexual deviant-type incident that occurred on a premise there and that’s what we’re currently investigating," Abro said.

Schultz is being held on a $500,000 bond. If you have any information on Schultz and anything he may have been doing in the area, please contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

