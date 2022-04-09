I'm a mom of 2 who shops at Trader Joe's. Here are 13 of my favorite low-carb groceries to buy there.

I shop at Trader Joe's for low-carb groceries. Lori Hong

I'm a mom of 2 on a low-carb diet, and I like to shop at Trader Joe's for its affordable prices.

I love the store's tzatziki, spinach-and-artichoke, and smoked-salmon dips.

I can find affordable low-carb options, like tortillas and crackers, that work with my diet.

The seeds-and-grains crispbread makes a great snack.

Trader Joe's seeds-and-grains crispbread. Lori Hong

When I was pregnant with my first son in 2012, I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes —which causes pregnant people to have high blood sugar — and was put on a low-carb diet.

Almost 10 years later, I still try to maintain a low-carb diet, and Trader Joe's has continued to help me achieve that by offering flavorful and affordable options.

For example, the seeds-and-grains crispy crackers pack a lot of punch for 10 grams of carbs a serving.

They're nice and thick, and they fill me up. I love eating them with smoked-salmon dip or smashed avocado.

The store's shaved brussels sprouts are ready to go when it's time to make dinner.

Trader Joe's shaved brussels sprouts. Lori Hong

If you're busy or just not interested in cutting vegetables, the shaved brussels sprouts are great.

I always grab at least two bags, and I like to roast them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Then I'll flip them over and top them with a piece of salmon or other fish and roast everything for another 15 minutes.

The smoked-salmon dip is great on crackers or toast.

Trader Joe's smoked-salmon dip. Lori Hong

Trader Joe's has a plethora of dip options, but the smoked-salmon one is a favorite in my house.

It's fantastic as a snack on crackers and a good cream-cheese substitute on a bagel or slice of toast.

I love putting it on the seeds-and-grains crispbread topped with a slice of smoked salmon and a sprinkle of Everything But the Bagel seasoning for a filling, light breakfast.

There are so many uses for tzatziki.

Trader Joe's tzatziki. Lori Hong

During my pregnancy, I had to get creative to spice up boring pieces of chicken day after day, which led me to a lot of Trader Joe's dips.

The tzatziki is a tried and true favorite. It's such a versatile topper for chicken, fish, and of course, the traditional gyro.

It's flavorful, crunchy, and fresh from the slices of cucumber, but it's not too thick.

I was glad I found Trader Joe's carb-savvy tortillas.

Trader Joe's carb-savvy tortillas. Lori Hong

When I first started my low-carb diet, I was surprised to learn how many grams are in most wraps.

Luckily, Trader Joe's has a tortilla option with only 9 grams of carbs.

The versatile staple is great for quesadillas, burritos, breakfast wraps, and more.

Truffle marcona almonds are a great snack.

Trader Joe's truffle marcona almonds. Lori Hong

Nuts are a great low-carb snack, and Trader Joe's has no shortage of options.

My favorite is the truffle marcona almonds. They're salty, chock-full of truffle flavor, and decadent.

If I'm looking for something quick and filling, I'll reach for the buffalo jerky.

Trader Joe's buffalo jerky. Lori Hong

If you need a quick, filling snack, jerky is a great option.

Trader Joe's buffalo jerky is spicy and sweet, and it tides me over until my next meal.

I also like that it has a little kick, which really limits how fast I can eat it.

I keep a box of the creamy spinach-and-artichoke dip in my freezer.

Trader Joe's frozen spinach-and-artichoke dip. Lori Hong

If you want an easy and flavorful option at your fingertips, the spinach-and-artichoke dip is a frozen gem.

At around $4 a pop, the product can add flavor to a pasta dish, perk up some chicken, or serve as a quick appetizer.

All you have to do is pull it out and microwave it, plus it only has 2 grams of carbs a serving.

The premade carnitas make a quick and tasty meal.

Trader Joe's traditional carnitas. Lori Hong

Found in the refrigerated section, the premade carnitas are my new low-carb best friend.

My entire family loves the kit, and I'm just upset that I didn't discover it until recently. It's so flavorful without the work or time it normally would take to make carnitas yourself.

Put the meat in one of the carb-savvy wraps, throw it on top of nachos, or warm it up with some barbecue sauce.

Everything But the Bagel seasoning makes everything better.

Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel seasoning. Lori Hong

What did we do before this little bottle of joy?

The seasoning is great on anything from pizza to eggs, and it doesn't add any carbs.

The individual packs of guacamole are great for lazier days.

Trader Joe's individual guacamole packs. Lori Hong

If you're anything like me, buying avocados is an exercise in futility. One day they're rock solid, the next they're growing mold.

I love having individual servings of guacamole on hand to spice up tacos or add to a slice of toast for a quick breakfast.

It may not get a lot of hype, but I love the shiitake-mushroom chicken.

Trader Joe's frozen shitake-mushroom chicken. Lori Hong

The frozen bag of deliciousness can often be overshadowed by its more popular cousin, Mandarin orange chicken, but the shitake-mushroom chicken is a great low-carb option (9 grams).

Since it already has veggies and protein, all you have to do is heat it up for a quick and filling meal.

If you want to add another level of flavor, I love sautéeing it until the sauce caramelizes and gets a little crispy.

Gyro slices switch up a boring lunch.

Trader Joe's gyro slices. Lori Hong

If you want to take a break from another turkey sandwich for lunch or need dinner in a pinch, keep a box or two of Trader Joe's gyro slices in your fridge.

The beef is fully cooked, so all you have to do is heat it up and add it to a sandwich with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and tzatziki.

