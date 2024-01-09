I'm a mom who shopped at Costco and BJ's, and the latter feels perfect for shopping for my family of 4

I'm a mom of two who shopped at Costco and BJ's to see which was a better fit for my family's needs.

Both clubs had areas where they excelled, from the food court at Costco to the deli case at BJ's.

Based on my shopping experiences at both clubs, BJ's is where I'll do my family's grocery shopping.

In my younger years, I was a dedicated Costco shopper through and through.

In fact, I was disappointed when I moved from Maryland to a small town in Florida , where the closest Costco was 90 minutes away.

I signed up for a BJ's membership and never really used it, only to cancel it and head to Costco when a new one opened in my area a little over a year ago.

But I'm in my 40s now with two teenagers at home, and my shopping needs have changed.

Gone are the days I'd shop at warehouse stores for diapers, formula, and toddler-approved snacks. Now, my growing kids are always eating, and my husband and I prioritize getting a good (and affordable) family dinner on the table as many nights of the week as possible.

Recently, I visited Costco and signed up for a new BJ's membership to compare how the two would work for my family.

Although I may not be ready to say goodbye to my Costco membership, I think I'll start doing the bulk of my family's grocery shopping at BJ's for a few reasons.

Costco and BJ's have similar membership fees

I have a BJ's membership and a Costco membership. Terri Peters

A standard membership at BJ's costs $55 per year and includes perks like low in-store prices, discounted gas, and curbside pickup.

There's also a $110 upgraded membership that adds benefits like cash-back rewards and additional gas discounts.

A basic annual Costco membership costs $60 and includes similar benefits to BJ's. Costco's upgraded executive membership is $120 annually and offers cash-back perks like BJ's.

A major difference between the two warehouses is that BJ's accepts manufacturer's coupons, and Costco does not.

BJ's also has its own coupon books and coupons available to in its app. Overall, there's an opportunity to save a bit more at BJ's if you're disciplined enough to clip them.

BJ's has more of a grocery store vibe than Costco.

BJ's (left) had better prices on grapes than Costco (right). Terri Peters

As I walked through the fresh produce aisles at BJ's and Costco, I noticed that BJ's has more of a grocery-store vibe.

The prices on fresh items at BJ's seemed more aligned with what would fit my family's grocery budget. For example, on this trip, a 3-pound container of grapes costs $3 at BJ's and $6 at Costco.

In general, at Costco, the prices for fruits my family enjoys snacking on throughout the week seemed higher.

I appreciated BJ's smaller package sizes of fresh vegetables.

BJ's (left) had better produce deals for my family than Costco (right). Terri Peters

Unless you have a large family, you probably don't need a giant 5-pound bag of fresh green beans.

In fact, I rarely buy vegetables at Costco because they go bad before my family can eat them.

At BJ's, I was pleased to find there were smaller bags of vegetables like green beans, pre-cut cauliflower, and baby carrots, all for around $2 to $4 a bag.

I pay the same prices at the grocery store, often for smaller sizes, so shopping at BJ's for vegetables seemed like a no-brainer, especially since the bags weren't so large they'd create food waste in my home.

Both clubs can't be beat when it comes to rotisserie chicken.

BJ's (left) and Costco (right) had rotisserie chicken at a good price. Terri Peters

Whole rotisserie chickens are a meal-prep staple in my home and get used for everything from soups to tacos, so it's good to know they're readily available at whichever club I shop at.

Costco's chicken was $5, as always, and the prices for BJ's chickens started at $5.

I had samples at both chains, but the system at Costco felt way more chaotic.

My sampling experience at BJ's (left) was better than the one I had at Costco (right). Terri Peters

I visited BJ's and Costco on a weekend and expected to find both chaotic and crowded.

To my surprise, shopping at BJ's was a calm and delightful experience, right down to the readily available samples.

At Costco, samples were rarely ready, as the staff seemed to be struggling to keep up with demand. When I did find samples out and prepared, there was often a long line to get them or very few left.

I've always found sampling products at warehouse clubs to be a great way to find new things my family enjoys, so it was disappointing that there was such an ordeal when trying to get samples at Costco.

BJ's and Costco had pretty equal pricing for packaged snacks like crackers, chips, and sodas.

BJ's (left) and Costco (right) had a lot of great snacks available. Terri Peters

My teenagers are always snacking, so I never mind buying things like Ritz crackers in bulk. But the prices seemed equal at both clubs, with no clear winner in the savings department.

This, however, is where clipping manufacturer's coupons and using them at BJ's could come in handy.

Now that I'm a member at BJ's again, I'll be looking for coupons for the packaged products my family uses most.

Costco had a better clothing selection.

BJ's (left) had a lot of clothing options but I liked the selection at Costco (right) better. Terri Peters

With two growing teens, I've found myself relying on the clothing at Costco for everything from new leggings for my daughter to a warm jacket for my son.

Although both clubs carry clothing items like jeans, underwear, socks, and pajamas, Costco seemed to have a wider variety of apparel offerings.

And Costco offered more options for premade meals.

I thought BJ's (left) had fewer premade-meal options than Costco (right). Terri Peters

I occasionally like simplifying my family's weeknights by picking up premade dinners like chicken quesadillas or lasagna at warehouse clubs.

When I visited BJ's and Costco, Costco seemed to have a bigger variety of premade meals.

The offerings at BJ's were simple things like grilled chicken, flatbreads, and wings, but Costco offered everything from wraps to baked pasta dishes to tacos.

BJ's scored major points for its affordable deli counter.

BJ's deli counter was impressive. Terri Peters

We consume a lot of deli meats and cheeses in our house because sandwiches and wraps are perfect meals for my kids, who are always on the go.

I loved that BJ's has its own deli counter with affordably priced meats and cheeses.

I could either wait at the counter to choose my own freshly-sliced deli products or check out the grab-and-go section with pre-cut meats and cheeses.

Costco's food courts can't be beat, and I was surprised that BJ's no longer has any.

Costco's food court always has great deals. Terri Peters

There's nothing like the $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo at Costco to keep my kids happy during lunchtime grocery-shopping trips. Its inexpensive pizza slices are also among my family's favorite lunches.

When my family visited BJ's, I expected we'd have a food-court lunch there, too, but I was surprised to learn that most warehouses did away with food courts in 2016 and replaced them with Dunkin' counters.

Although the absence of a cheap hot dog is no dealbreaker, I missed my family's tradition of shopping and then lunching at our warehouse club.

For my family of four, BJ's makes more sense than Costco right now.

As a wife and mom always balancing my schedule with the other people in my household, BJ's makes more sense. Terri Peters

Just four people are living in my house, so it's rare that we need a giant, bulk-sized portion of any grocery item.

BJ's offered more reasonably sized (and priced) fresh grocery items, from bag salads to chicken sausages. Combined with features like a deli and affordable fresh produce and vegetables, BJ's felt like the best fit for my family right now.

Costco was bigger, busier, and harder to navigate than BJ's. I wasn't stressed as I walked through BJ's, but I was as I tried to push a shopping cart through my crowded Costco.

I doubt I'll let my Costco membership lapse, but I'll be making BJ's runs more often.

