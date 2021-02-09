'I'm not a cat,' says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap

  • Lawyer appears with kitten filter turned on during a virtual court hearing in Texas
  • A tweet from judge Roy Ferguson in reaction to lawyer Rod Ponton appearing with a kitten filter turned on during a virtual hearing of the 394th District Court of Texas
1 / 2

'I'm not a cat,' says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap

Lawyer appears with kitten filter turned on during a virtual court hearing in Texas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - When Judge Roy Ferguson opened up virtual proceedings of the 394th Judicial District Court in Texas on Zoom on Tuesday, he was not expecting to see two lawyers and a kitten.

The cute blue-eyed "cat" in the bottom right corner was actually county attorney Rod Ponton, covered by a filter.

"Mr Ponton, I believe you have filter turned on in the video settings," said the judge.

Ponton said his assistant was trying to fix the settings.

"I'm here live, I'm not a cat," he said.

"I can see that," said the judge.

As the video went viral on social media, Ferguson wrote in a tweet: "IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off."

The 69-year-old Ponton told Reuters that he was not sure how the filter had appeared.

"I logged into my secretary's computer to appear at this hearing via Zoom, and when everybody's ready the judge calls the case and everybody's face is supposed to pop up on Zoom.

"And everybody's face popped up except mine. Mine was a cat," he said.

The judge helped remove the filter and the hearing proceeded, he explained.

Judge Ferguson called it a "fun moment."

"Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace," he said.

(Reporting by Jane Ross and Lawrence Hurley, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by David Gregorio)

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporter arrested after threatening Mitch McConnell’s grandkids on Parler

    Mr Houck accused of posting numerous threatening messages on Parler in lead up to and after Capitol riot on 6 January

  • U.S. Attorney Overseeing Hunter Biden Probe Asked to Stay On: Report

    The prosecutor overseeing the tax investigation tied to Hunter Biden will remain in his post, while the Biden administration asks other U.S. attorneys appointed by President Trump to resign, according to a new report. U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, who is handling the investigation into the president’s son, will stay on in his role, according to Fox News. It is standard practice for a new administration to request the resignation of all U.S. attorneys upon entering office. John Durham, the U.S. district attorney in Connecticut who was appointed as special counsel to probe the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, will resign from his post but remain on as special counsel. Senator Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called on acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson to “refrain from interfering” in Durham’s investigation and the investigation into Hunter Biden’s “tax affairs” while President Biden’s nominee to lead the Justice Department awaits confirmation from the Senate. The DOJ has been investigating Hunter Biden’s finances since 2018, including taking a closer look at some of his Chinese business dealings and other transactions. He confirmed the existence of the investigation in December after federal investigators served him with a subpoena seeking financial information. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also scrutinized Biden’s business and financial dealings in connection with a broader international financial investigation that has been ongoing for a year. While Biden is implicated in that investigation, he was not a specific target for criminal prosecution.

  • Lawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance

    An attorney for Thomas Caldwell, a Virginia resident accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Monday that his client is a Navy veteran who has had a top-secret security clearance since 1979, worked as an FBI section chief from 2009 to 2010, and ran a consulting firm that did classified work for the U.S. government. Caldwell's lawyer, Thomas Plofchan, wrote about his work history in a motion filed on Monday, which stated that because Caldwell has "been vetted and found numerous times as a person worthy of the trust and confidence of the United States government," he should be released from jail as he waits for his trial to start. Authorities have said Caldwell, 66, is a leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, and helped plan the attack on the Capitol. On Jan. 19, Caldwell was arrested and charged with conspiracy. He denies being involved with the Oath Keepers, and Plofchan said Caldwell is a "100 percent disabled veteran," and because of his "physical limitation," could not have forced his way into a building. The charging documents show that during the attack, Caldwell received messages about lawmakers being "in the tunnels" under the Capitol. After the riot, he also allegedly shared video of the incident on Facebook, saying it was time to "storm the capitol in Ohio." More stories from theweek.comJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittalWhy Republicans won't convict TrumpTrump's lawyers argue Democrats impeached him both too slow and too fast

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene hit by furious backlash after sharing conspiracy about Capitol rioters and Trump ahead of impeachment trial

    She asked: 'If January 6 organizers were Trump supporters, then why did they attack us while we were objecting to electoral college votes for Joe Biden?'

  • Four years into voyage and metres from land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalisingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land. What started out as a regular seafaring job turned into what the men call a nightmare, when the tanker's owner, Alco Shipping, fell into financial trouble and stopped paying their salaries 32 months ago. Life aboard the ship has been arduous, said Indian engineer Vinay Kumar.

  • Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Kil‌l‌ing Nail Salon Manager After Skipping on Bill in Las Vegas

    A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.

  • Army Special Operations School Drops 'III' Logo Adopted by Extremist Group

    An element of Army Special Operations Command has distanced itself from a logo that has been adopted by an extremist group.

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.comJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittalWhy Republicans won't convict TrumpTrump's lawyers argue Democrats impeached him both too slow and too fast

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • Chinese firm 'linked to country’s intelligence agency' worked with BBC on flagship shows

    A Chinese firm with alleged links to the country’s intelligence agency has worked with the BBC on flagship shows, including co-producing Sir David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II. Tencent, a £375 billion tech and media giant, owns the controversial Chinese messaging app WeChat, which was banned in the US on national security grounds under one of Donald Trump’s final executive orders. WeChat has been described as a “key component of the Chinese government's infrastructure of control” after it was claimed that Tencent censors politically sensitive content on foreign accounts, an allegation it has previously denied. It has also been claimed that Tencent received money from the Ministry of State Security, China’s main intelligence agency, when it was founded in 1998, an allegation it has also denied. This week it was revealed that Oxford University accepted £700,000 from Tencent to rename one of its prestigious fellowships at New College. The Wykeham chair of physics, which was established in 1900, will now be known as the Tencent-Wykeham chair in honour of the Chinese computing giant. The move was described as “very unwise” and “grotesque” by MPs given the allegations of the tech firm’s connection to China’s security apparatus. Experts today expressed further concern at Tencent’s relationship with another leading British institution after it emerged that the BBC has signed a string of deals with the Chinese company since 2016 to co-produce a litany of the broadcaster’s flagship shows, including Sir David’s Blue Planet II.

  • Former Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

    President Biden and his aides have made it very clear he has no intention of commenting on, or even paying much attention to, former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday. When reporters asked Biden how and whether Trump should be held accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, he replied, "We'll let the Senate work that out." Politico summed up Biden's Trump impeachment strategy as: "Sit back and STFU." Biden allies explained to Politico and The Washington Post that the White House sees no upside, political or practical, in weighing in on Trump's impeachment. Biden is focused — and wants to be seen focusing — on taming the COVID-19 pandemic, notably pushing through his $1.9 billion coronavirus stimulus bill. Ignoring the Senate trial also echoes how Biden's team dealt with what Politico calls "Trumpian distractions" on the campaign trail, and, the Post notes, it "creates contrast with Trump, who at times appeared to weigh in on every controversy facing the country" and frequently watched TV during work hours. Besides, it's unlikely anything Biden says would tip the scales toward conviction, which requires 17 Senate Republicans to break with the former president. More broadly, Biden has indicated he wants to move past the Trump era. Still, "it is unclear if the White House will, or even can, be as removed from this political drama, as Biden and his aides suggest," the Post reports. "No sitting president has ever had to contend with the impeachment trial of his predecessor unfolding during his own presidency, let alone in the crucial opening weeks that often present the best opening for getting things done." The closest any president has come to that quandary is Gerald Ford, who replaced President Richard Nixon after he resigned rather than face impeachment and likely removal from office, Timothy Naftali, a historian who has written about impeachment and served as director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Museum and Library, told the Post. "Ford needed to find a way to turn the page." "I understand why Gerald Ford did what he did. But I think there was a cost to turning the corner as quickly as he did," Naftali added. "And I worry that, through an understandable concern about the pandemic, Joe Biden may be turning the corner too quickly." More stories from theweek.comJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittalWhy Republicans won't convict TrumpTrump's lawyers argue Democrats impeached him both too slow and too fast

  • AOC, Schumer tell families they can get help to pay for Covid burials

    “When you suddenly lose a loved one, you’re talking about an expense of four or five, seven, $10,000," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Chase sues Virginia GOP over gubernatorial convention plans

    GOP gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase on Tuesday sued the Republican Party of Virginia over its plans for a nominating convention to choose candidates in this year's election. In a statement, Chase accused party leadership of trying to sticking with plans for a nominating convention even though large gatherings remain banned under the pandemic. The Republican Party of Virginia has not finalized its plans; Chase says the party's central committee is plotting to capitalize on the confusion by simply choosing a nominee itself and bypassing voters.

  • Yale Student Fatally Shot '5 or 6' Times May Have Been Targeted, Police Say

    Yale grad student Kevin Jiang may have been targeted for death instead of being killed in a random act of road rage, police said. Jiang, 26, was a graduate student at the Yale School of Environment. At a press conference, Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said the police are looking into whether or not Jiang was targeted, according to the New Haven Register.

  • Nasdaq extends record run; oil prices rise

    MSCI's gauge of global stocks and the Nasdaq extended their runs to fresh highs on Tuesday, and oil prices pushed their rally into a seventh straight session as strong earnings and economic recovery prospects buoyed investor sentiment. The S&P 500 and Dow ended slightly lower, however, breaking their six-day streak of gains, as investors rotated out of large-cap tech names into other sectors. On Wall Street, investors awaited further news on the proposed $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan, while Donald Trump's historic impeachment trial on a charge of inciting last month's deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol began, making Trump the first former U.S. president to be tried in the Senate.

  • Alan Dershowitz tells Newsmax Trump's defense lawyer is bombing

    Add Alan Dershowitz to the list of people who have "no idea" what former President Donald Trump's lawyer was doing during his impeachment trial opening argument. Dershowitz, who was a member of Trump's defense team during his first impeachment trial, spoke with the conservative network Newsmax on Tuesday in the middle of remarks from defense lawyer Bruce Castor, and he panned the opening for its seeming lack of a clear point. "There is no argument," Dershowitz, who shook his head as Newsmax cut to him, said. "I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying." Dershowitz seemed particularly bewildered by the amount of time Castor spent praising lawmakers, as when he declared that senators are "extraordinary people" and "patriots." The meandering remarks sparked confusion among pundits as to what Castor was going for, though some Trump allies claimed he was executing an intentional strategy to "reduce the emotion in the room," as The New York Times' Maggie Haberman wrote. But Dershowitz told Newsmax, "I just don't understand it. Maybe he'll bring it home. But right now, it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy ... It's not the kind of argument I would have made, I have to tell you that." Newsmax host Bob Sellers sounded equally confused, asking of Trump's lawyer, "Is he forgetting that this is on TV?" How bad is Bruce Castor's presentation in defense of Trump so far? Newsmax cuts into it so Alan Dershowitz can trash it. "There is no argument. I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying!" pic.twitter.com/3tVD9V3UcZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittalWhy Republicans won't convict TrumpTrump's lawyers argue Democrats impeached him both too slow and too fast

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison for 16 years

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death.

  • Jen Psaki fires back at controversy over LGBTQ executive order: ‘Trans rights are human rights’

    Mr Biden signed an executive order in January that would prohibit sexual discrimination in federally funded schools

  • US Should Have Used Fighter Jets, Bombers for More Strategic Strikes Against ISIS: Report

    The U.S.-led air campaign against ISIS often prioritized tactical, close-air support operations and bombing runs.