'I'm not convinced we will have fair elections in America': Stacey Abrams' fight against voter suppression

One year ago, at an election night party in downtown Atlanta, Stacey Abrams took the stage and delivered a speech that could well have been made 60 years ago, when this city was known as the cradle of the civil rights movement.

“Democracy only works when we work for it. When we fight for it. When we demand it,” she said, the microphone peaking under the power of her voice. “In a civilized nation, the machinery of democracy should work for everyone, everywhere. Not just in certain places. And not just on a certain day.”

Abrams was then the Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, attempting to become the country’s first black female state executive.

The race captivated America not only for its potential to make history. It also dredged up the country’s darkest past. African Americans in the deep south were once disenfranchised with literacy tests and other racist laws, and in recent years a surge in restrictive voting legislation, including voter identification laws and sweeping electoral roll purges, has ushered in an era described by some as a neo-Jim Crow.

Abrams did not win that night. Her opponent, the Trump-endorsed Republican Brian Kemp, eventually edged to victory by a thin, 55,000-vote margin. Abrams believes that voter suppression played a central role, which has led her to her next chapter: she has announced that for the next year, she will lead a nationwide voting rights campaign.

Her goal is to export lessons she learned fighting voter suppression in Georgia, and to mobilize a base of progressives and marginalized communities to help Democrats win the White House in 2020. While many had urged her to consider a run for the presidency herself, she believes the new mission may be a more formidable undertaking.

“I am not convinced at all that we will have free and fair elections unless we work to make it so,” she said in August, during the first of several conversations with the Guardian. “In America, we have the theory of free and fair elections, but unfortunately we’ve seen, particularly over the last 20 years, an erosion of the ability to access that right.”

The turning point came in a 2013 supreme court ruling that gutted the civil rights movement’s crowning achievement, the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The ruling paved the way for a raft of state laws that have made voting harder across the country.





“The vote is the most powerful nonviolent instrument of transformation we have in our democracy,” said the Georgia civil rights veteran and US congressman John Lewis last year. “There are forces trying to make it harder and more difficult for people to participate. And we must drown out these forces.”

This is why today, the Guardian is launching The Fight to Vote, a series that will investigate why it is so hard for growing numbers of Americans to cast a ballot. In the run-up to the 2020 election, it will scrutinize compromised electoral systems, give a platform to voices silenced at the polls, and reveal how voter suppression is already shaping the 2020 election.

“We are in a different era of voter suppression,” Abrams says. “But unfortunately it is a continued lineage of voter suppression that began with the inception of our country.”

Stacey Abrams meets Georgia voters in Metter, Monday November 5, 2018. Photograph: Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty Images More

We first meet on a bright and humid summer’s afternoon in an upmarket Atlanta suburb a few blocks from the headquarters of her new national voting rights campaign, Fair Fight 2020.

The campaign is now in its infancy, but aims to create a vast voter protection drive across the country, supporting teams in 20 battleground states to aid with registration and boost turnout among minority groups next year.

In September she appeared on stage at a concert with the pop artist Lizzo in New York, delivering a rousing speech urging young attendees to become part of the campaign. This was part of a broader goal of engaging younger communities of color by pushing the voting rights struggle into popular culture.