  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

I'm not crazy about all of Biden's ideas, but they deserve votes, not filibusters

Chris Truax, Opinion columnist
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

I’m a big fan of the filibuster. One of the moving principles of American democracy is that the majority should never be allowed to run roughshod over the minority. Even people on the losing end of a political debate have a place at the table. The Senate filibuster is one element of that.

But I am also a fan of responsible government. The flip side of minority power in American democracy is that the minority behave responsibly and act as a loyal opposition. This means actual engagement, and it’s the exact opposite of simply killing off any legislation your constituents don’t like.

Senate Republicans often say you can’t ignore 74 million voters. That’s true. But you can’t ignore 81 million voters, either. I’m not crazy about all of President Joe Biden’s agenda, and parts of it are really bad ideas. But, just as Biden deserves a Senate vote on his Cabinet nominations even if Republicans don’t love them, he deserves a Senate vote on the legislative program he campaigned on, whether Republicans love all of it or not. Biden won the election, and his campaign proposals have earned a full measure of congressional attention. Anything else would be profoundly undemocratic.

Filibuster should not be GOP default

If Senate Republicans want to preserve the legislative filibuster, its fate is in their hands. For the past several years, Republicans have used the filibuster as an easy way to kill proposals that they didn’t like, or that would force them to cast politically difficult votes. This has to stop. It would be unwise for Republicans to rely on Senate Democrats like West Virginia swing vote Joe Manchin to defend their “right” to block legislation simply because they can.

The filibuster must be used responsibly as a last resort rather than as the Republican default position. We can’t continue on the path we are on. When the dust settles, either the Party of No will be dead or the filibuster will be.

The $15-an-hour minimum wage is a perfect test case for this new ethic of responsibility. While there are efforts to squeeze it in under the reconciliation procedure and avoid the threat of a filibuster, Biden admits it will probably have to be passed as a stand-alone bill. And even some Democrats have their doubts about the project.

US Capitol Building on Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
US Capitol Building on Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

As they should, because the $15 minimum wage is a ridiculous idea. The only reason “Fight for $15!” was invented was because some organizers back in 2012 needed to come up with a good chant for a protest rally by striking fast-food workers. They could have just as easily settled on “Fight for $14!” but I suppose that doesn’t roll off the tongue as well.

Even so, raising the minimum wage is not a ridiculous idea, nor is it a liberal or conservative one. It has been raised about two dozen times since its inception in 1938, the last time in 2009 under a law signed by President George W. Bush, a Republican, in 2007. In 2021 dollars, the federal minimum wage has ranged from a low of $4.25 in 1948 to a high of $12.19 in 1968.

Trump's voters: Don't dismiss Trump's economic voters as Capitol attackers waving Confederate flags

In short, there’s a perfectly reasonable policy discussion to be had about raising the minimum wage. If progressives want $15 an hour, it’s up to them to pony up the analysis rather than just wave their hands about “economic justice” and “living wages.” And Republicans who oppose the idea need to argue the facts rather than using the filibuster to shut down the discussion.

Minimum wage a negotiable number

And there is plenty of room for compromise because there are facts to be argued on both sides. The Congressional Budget Office just reported that while a $15 minimum wage would obviously result in substantial wage increases for many, it would also eliminate 1.4 million jobs by 2025 and increase the federal deficit by $54 billion over 10 years.

Even Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a top proponent, wants to raise the wage over five years rather than immediately.

Unless you're coming up with protest chants, there's nothing sacred about a specific minimum wage number, and it’s not a fight to the death. The current $7.25 minimum wage was equal to about $8.80 in today's dollars when it took effect in 2009. Eventually, the involved parties should weigh the economic trade-offs and settle on a number that makes people of all political stripes minimally unhappy. That’s the way a functional democracy works.

Erase structural racism: 5 steps Joe Biden can take to make U.S. laws, policies more just

And that is the test. Progressives have their aspirations, as they should, but they need to be willing to work with — and listen to — Republicans on this specific issue without dragging every political fight over the past 20 years into the mix. Republicans need to do the same while accepting that, when it comes to this kind of ordinary, work-a-day business, they can’t take their ball and go home if they don’t like what they hear. Filibustering a minimum wage increase because you think the number coming to the Senate floor is 40 cents too high is irresponsible.

Once upon a time, that was the way Congress, and especially the Senate, worked. Nobody knows that better than Joe Biden, and if anybody can foster that sense of shared responsibility, it’s him. It might disappoint a lot of people on both sides, and it makes a lousy protest chant, but “Settle for $12.85 phased in over six years!” is what democracy sounds like.

Republican Chris Truax, an appellate lawyer in San Diego, is a legal adviser for The Guardrails of Democracy Project, CEO of CertifiedVoter.com and a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Irresponsible Republicans could force Democrats to kill the filibuster

Latest Stories

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'GOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rolling

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Arrest made in case of Louisiana teen who disappeared, was found dead

    Quawan "Bobby" Charles, 15, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 30.

  • Germany 'offered $1bn if US dropped sanctions against controversial pipeline'

    A new political row has broken out over a controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany after Angela Merkel’s government was accused of offering to spend $1bn (£720m) on American gas if the US called off planned sanctions against the project. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will allow Russian gas to be pumped directly to Germany, but the US has threatened to impose sanctions on any company involved with the project, arguing it will make Europe too dependent on Russia for its energy needs. Lobbying group Environmental Action Germany (DUH) this week published a leaked letter from Olaf Scholz, the German finance minister, to Steve Mnuchin, the then US treasury secretary, dated last August. In it, Mr Scholz offered to invest $1bn on new infrastructure to import American liquefied natural gas (LNG) at German ports if the US dropped the planned sanctions.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'GOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rollingTrump the phone guy is back

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • Thai protesters take to streets in protest at royal insults law

    Hundreds of Thai protesters gathered in Bangkok on Wednesday to demand the release of four activists remanded in custody pending trial on charges of insulting Thailand's king, a crime punishable by 15 years in prison. Many protesters banged pots and pans, borrowing from nightly displays of discontent in neighbouring Myanmar at last week's coup, while some held Myanmar flags to show support for the country's pro-democracy movement. The Bangkok demonstration had originally been organised to show solitary with protesters in Myanmar, but it morphed into calls to change or end the strict "lese majeste" law after the four activists were detained on Tuesday.

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Dominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuit

    Dominion Voting Systems is suing Sidney Powell, a Texas lawyer who pushed a false conspiracy theory that the company helped President Biden defeat former President Donald Trump, for defamation, but it hasn't be easy tracking her down to serve her with the $1.3 billion, the company said in a court filing Tuesday. Dominion had to hire private investigators to chase Powell "across state lines," incurring "unnecessary expenses for extraordinary measures to effect service," the company said. A lawyer for Powell, Howard Kleinhendler, disputed Dominion's claim, telling Politico his client "regularly travels as part of her work," and in recent months "has had to take extra precautions concerning her security, which may have made serving her more difficult." But "Ms. Powell had no reason to evade service as she looks forward to defending herself in court," he added. Powell requested more time to respond to Dominion's lawsuit in a court filing Monday. Dominion said it has no problem giving Powell until March 22 to respond but wanted to note its troubles reaching her for "the record." Powell spent months pushing baseless claims about the November election, including one that Dominion was part of a global communist plot, involving the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, to flip the election to Biden. She served for a while on Trump's legal team before he temporarily cut ties with her after a particularly off-the-rails press conference. Powell was kicked off Twitter for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'GOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rolling

  • Wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny flies to Germany

    The wife of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrived in Germany on a flight from Russia on Wednesday night, according to media reports. Yulia Navalnaya landed at Frankfurt airport after flying from Moscow on Wednesday evening, according to Der Spiegel, the German magazine. It is unclear what prompted Ms Navalnaya to leave Russia, but associates stressed to the magazine that her departure was temporary. Her husband, a vocal critic of the Kremlin, was flown to Germany last summer after being poisoned in Siberia with what many Western countries said was a military-grade nerve agent. Mr Navalny returned to Russia with his wife on Jan 17, where he was arrested and sentenced to three and a half years in jail after a Moscow court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole. Ms Navalnaya was arrested on Jan 23 during a demonstration in Moscow. She was later fined 20,000 roubles (£196) for taking part in what prosecutors said was an "unsanctioned protest". Russian authorities have responded to the protests sweeping across the country in support of Mr Navalny with a sweeping crackdown, detaining about 11,000 people. They also have moved to isolate key members of Mr Navalny's team, putting several of his top associates under house arrest for two months without access to the internet. The Kremlin is also thought to be considering pushing through legislation to stop Ms Navalnaya from taking part in parliamentary elections in September. Associates of Mr Navalny have refuted the suggestion that his wife is considering standing for election. The United States, Britain, Germany and the EU have urged Moscow to immediately free Mr Navalny. Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has said Washington will co-ordinate closely with its allies to hold Russia accountable. On Wednesday, Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, said sanctions against Russia must target the right people.

  • Roadside shooting of Yale graduate student may have been targeted, say police

    Police think violence may have happened after Connecticut car crash

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.

  • Philippines military keen to keep U.S. troop deal - minister

    The Philippines defence apparatus wants to keep a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, its defence minister said on Thursday, as officials met to settle differences over a pact central to Washington's Asia strategy. Thursday's meeting in Manila between U.S. and Philippine officials comes after President Rodrigo Duterte, who openly disapproves of the U.S. alliance, unilaterally cancelled the two-decade-old VFA last year, in an angry response to an ally being denied a visa.

  • CNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'

    Viewers who tuned into MSNBC and CNN at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday were able to watch as House impeachment managers presented new, harrowing footage of the Capitol rioters. Meanwhile, on Fox News, the network cut away from the proceedings to air The Five, which included a guest appearance by Judge Jeanine Pirro, who ranted that Democrats are "trying to tarnish Donald Trump so he can never run again." CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted about Fox News' decision to stop airing the trial, and his colleague Abby Phillip, CNN's senior political correspondent, responded, "Fox will do anything to prevent its audience from seeing the truth." It wasn't just Pirro slamming the impeachment trial; The Five host Greg Gutfield called it "emotional political theater," while over at the conservative Newsmax network, host Chris Salcedo sneered that the proceedings were "a bipartisan betrayal of the American people," adding, "let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country." Newsmax host begins the 5 PM hour: "We have continuing coverage of a bipartisan betrayal of the American people...Let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country" pic.twitter.com/vij8i9Biyy — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedGOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rollingTrump the phone guy is back

  • Covid may become just 'sniffles', says scientist, as Tories urge no more lockdowns pledge

    A leading Covid scientist has floated the idea that people may simply get the "sniffles" when they catch the virus in the future. It came as Tory MPs called for ministers to make a promise of no more lockdowns when they reopen the country. Prof Andrew Pollard, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said the "jury is out" about whether new Covid vaccines will be needed to combat mutant strains but expressed hope those already developed can stop severe cases. "If people have just got the sniffles then I think our job is done," Prof Pollard told MPs on Tuesday as he looked ahead to the coming years during an event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus. With scientists increasingly talking about an annual Covid jab and warning that the virus will not disappear entirely, MPs are considering how to balance the long-term needs of protecting people and rebuilding the economy. Conservative backbenchers eager to see restrictions loosened as soon as is realistically possible have told The Telegraph they want Government ministers to make assurances that nationwide lockdowns will not be repeated. The idea is that to kickstart the economic recovery – getting businesses to reopen and triggering a spending boom – company bosses and workers have to be reassured that the lifting of the rules will not be reversed weeks later.

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • Former Israeli ambassador calls out Biden with awkward tweet for not calling Netanyahu

    Ambassador Danon tweeted out a list of ten countries whose leaders Mr Biden has spoken to and added: 'Might it now be time to call leader of Israel, closest ally of US?'

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'GOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rolling

  • McConnell Declines to Whip Votes for Trump, Remains Undecided on Conviction: Report

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly suggested to his Republican colleagues that voting whether to convict former President Donald Trump of “inciting an insurrection” is a matter of conscience and need not align with senators’ earlier votes to dispute the constitutionality of the trial. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that McConnell has not yet decided how he will vote, although he voted that the Senate hearing for the 45th president is unconstitutional on Tuesday. During Trump’s first impeachment trial, the Kentucky Republican said he did not consider himself an impartial juror. However, in the time since, many Republicans have distanced themselves from the former president following months of rhetoric from Trump that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Trump’s comments, which Democrats claim led to the eventual storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on January 6, led the House to pass a single article of impeachment: “inciting an insurrection.” However, even with the shifting dynamics in Congress and the Republican party, it is still unlikely that the Senate will vote to convict Trump. The chamber is evenly divided 50-50 and a two-thirds majority is required to convict. At least 17 Republicans would need to vote along with every Democratic senator, though just six GOP senators on Tuesday voted to support the constitutionality of the trial. In a leadership meeting Monday night, the Senate minority leader reportedly said the same things he has said publicly, a source told Bloomberg. Last month McConnell blamed Trump and other “powerful people” for provoking the rioters who amassed at the Capitol. “The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals, who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty,” he said in a speech on the Senate floor. “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government that they did not like.” Reports last month indicated McConnell was pleased with Democrats’ impeachment effort, though he had not yet determined whether he will vote to convict.

  • Four years into voyage and close to land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalizingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land.