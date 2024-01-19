I'm not an extremist. I got 'Don't Tread on Me" license plate to honor American history

These letter writers debate why Tennessee drivers choose get the specialty plate featuring the Gadsden flag, which famously says: "Don't Tread on Me." Agree or disagree? Send a letter of 250 words or fewer to letters@tennessean.com. Be sure to include your full name, city/town and ZIP code.

Review the history of the Gadsden flag before judging people

RE: “Tennessee shouldn’t have allowed political license plates,” letter by Jim Bellar, Jan. 13.

I have a “Don’t Tread On Me” specialty license plate and it’s not because I’m “anti-government, anti-democracy, an insurrectionist, racist” or a member of a “gun toting militia.”

The Tennessee "Don't Tread on Me" license plate, which supports the Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton, Tenn., site of an American Revolutionary War battle, was the most popular specialty plate in Tennessee in fiscal year 2023

I am a retired productive member of our State, legal immigrant, Navy veteran and Christian.

I find this letter divisive during times when we all could use more mutual respect and understanding.

My research and understanding of the “Don’t Tread On Me” flag, or Gadsden flag, was designed during the Revolutionary War for the Continental Navy. The flag was meant as a symbol of unity for the 13 colonies that fought against the British. I believe it is still a symbol of unity for all of us.

Benjamin Franklin in his book, “The Rattlesnake as a Symbol of America,” said: “Its design proclaims an assertive warning of vigilance and willingness to act against coercion.”

So when you write, “But some plates, authorized by the State, serve as yet another way to divide us on our increasingly tense and dangerous highways,” I believe your opinion is incorrect and letters like this are responsible for increasing division, tension and prejudice in this state and the country.

Duncan Bosley, Sevierville 37876

Do Gadsden flag license plate holders believe in freedom for all?

My question to anyone sporting the "Don't tread on me" Gadsden flag license plate on their vehicle is whether they disagree with state laws preventing women from getting abortion care, or laws preventing people from reading books of their choosing, or laws preventing parents from getting health care for their children.

If the answer is “no” to any of these, then they are just hypocrites and should turn in their tag.

Clay Collins, Nashville 37221

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Gadsden flag: 'Don't tread on me' tag honors history not extremism