New $20,000 reward offered in search for abducted 3-year-old Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A new $20,000 reward was offered by Crime Stoppers Wednesday as the desperate search continues for a 3-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted in Alabama.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office has also offered a separate $5,000 reward to help bring home 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney.

Kamille was playing with other children at an outdoor birthday party in Birmingham on Saturday night when she vanished, authorities said. An Amber Alert was issued but the Birmingham police said earlier this week that there was no information on Kamille's whereabouts.

PHOTO: Kamille McKinney in an undated photo. (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) More

(MORE: A plea to kidnapper days into search for 3-year-old girl: 'Bring this baby home')

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith spoke directly to the kidnapper at a Wednesday news conference.

"If you have her and you're not sure what to do … please bring her to one of our fire stations, police station, a hospital," Smith said. "If you don’t know what to do or where to go and you’re frightened, we’re here to help you ... please bring her to a safe location."

Days into the investigation, Jasmaine Deloach, the head of a local missing persons group, is refusing to stop looking -- because she said she's been in Kamille's family's shoes.

Please keep sharing her picture. 3-year-old Kamille McKinney is still missing. You can stay anonymous and report tips - to 205-254-7777 @abc3340 #liveon3340 pic.twitter.com/sDdsLh19RT — Sarah Snyder (@sarah3340) October 16, 2019

(MORE: Jayme Closs says she's feeling 'stronger every day' 1 year after terrifying kidnapping)

Deloach said she started Angel Arms Operation Exploited and Missing Persons in Birmingham after her 16-year-old daughter was a victim of human trafficking nearly five years ago. She said her daughter was later found states away. No one was arrested in her daughter's case, which is still under investigation.

Now Deloach works to help law enforcement and comfort families of missing persons.

Deloach said she learned from her daughter's case that often when kidnappers see the law enforcement and media presence intensifying, "they panic."

(MORE: Police desperate for information on missing 3-year-old girl, 2 persons of interest in custody)

That's why at a Monday night vigil for Kamille, Deloach said she also appealed directly to the unknown person or people who took the little girl, pleading, "She might not even remember who you are, so if you have any heart, please let her go."

Kamille McKinney, age 3, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Oct 12, 2019, in the Tom Brown Village Housing Community of Birmingham, AL. She wore a pink t-shirt, leopard print shorts, no shoes, and yellow, white, & blue hair bows. Help the #FBI find her: https://t.co/Z82VoF1hjq pic.twitter.com/wfUddQvzaX — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) October 14, 2019

"If they don't want to deal with the officers, they can call my number," Deloach told ABC News. "We're begging."

"I don't want a bad outcome from all of this," Deloach said. "I pray no one hurts this baby."

Two persons of interest were brought in during the search for Kamille but all charges against them are unrelated to the disappearance, authorities said Tuesday.

(MORE: Why the first 72 hours in a missing persons investigation are the most critical, according to criminology experts)

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to immediately call 911 or Birmingham police at 205-254-1757.

Deloach said if the kidnapper does not want to call police, he or she can call the Angel Arms Operation missing persons group at 205-585-8076.