I'm not a 'Harry Potter' fan, but I've visited the Wizarding World over 100 times. Here are 11 things I always do and 2 I skip.

I visit the Wizarding World at Universal Orlando often. Carly Caramanna

I'm a theme-park journalist who's been visiting Universal Orlando since it opened in 1990.

As an annual passholder, I visit often and love the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

I've been to the themed land over 100 times and have discovered my must-dos — along with some skips.

The Hogsmeade section of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened at Universal Orlando in 2010. Since then, it's grown to include two lands across Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

The world comes to life via recreations of iconic places and scenes from the "Harry Potter" franchise, including Hogwarts Castle, Hogsmeade, and Diagon Alley.

Admittedly, I'm not a "Harry Potter" superfan, but as a theme-park regular, I appreciate the level of detailing that went into creating the Wizarding World. From a fire-breathing dragon to the snow-capped rooftops of Hogsmeade, it's by far my favorite theme-park land.

Here are my favorite things to do, see, and eat in the Wizarding World — and what I usually skip.

Knockturn Alley is one of my favorite hidden areas.

If you know where to turn, you can end up in Knockturn Alley. Photo Spirit/Shutterstock

Although easy to miss, the dark and windy alley is a must-visit for me on any trip.

The completely immersive section is dimly lit and embraces the creepy elements from the story — and even features a tattoo parlor with images of moving tattoo drawings inside.

There are several benches and interactive features, making it a great place to cool down and relax while enjoying the atmosphere.

I always ride Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.

The "Harry Potter" rides typically have longer waits. Carly Caramanna

There are several rides within the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but my favorite is Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.

It's an absolute thrill to set foot in Hogwarts Castle and see the likes of the Mirror of Erised and the Sorting Hat.

The motion-based dark ride takes you through iconic scenes from the film. Its ride system was pretty unique when it opened as you're held up above the track by a robotic arm to mimic the feeling of flying.

I also love Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

There are so many fun details around the attractions. Carly Caramanna

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is a unique and highly themed roller coaster.

The thrilling story-based ride takes guests through the Forbidden Forest aboard a motorbike that's modeled after Hagrid's from the films.

I always get a Wizarding World-exclusive beer.

There are some exclusive food and drink options in the land. Carly Caramanna

When I want a break from the rides, I always enjoy the alcoholic drinks that can only be found in the Wizarding World.

My favorite is the Wizard's Brew, a dark yet sweet stout with notes of chocolate. I also enjoy the land's Fire Whisky, which is similar to Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

My favorite places to enjoy the beverages are at the highly themed Hog's Head Pub in Hogsmeade or the Hopping Pot in the middle of Diagon Alley.

The land's snacks are some of my favorite in the park.

I always go to the Wizarding World when I'm hungry. Carly Caramanna

I'm a big fan of the food at Universal, but some of my favorite snacks can be found in the Wizarding World.

This includes savory beef pasties from the Hopping Pot, a delicious sticky-toffee pudding from the Leaky Cauldron, and the jacket potatoes from the London Taxi Hut.

If I want a full meal, I always get fish and chips.

The Leaky Cauldron has a few different pub entrées. Carly Caramanna

Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of British-inspired foods in the land that go well beyond standard theme-park fare. My favorite is the fish and chips from the Leaky Cauldron.

Impressively, the pub uses flown-in North Atlantic cod, resulting in some of the best fish and chips I've had stateside.

The full English breakfast served in the mornings is also a great choice.

If you're at Universal in the morning, head to Diagon Alley for breakfast. Carly Caramanna

For breakfast, I can't resist the Leaky Cauldron's traditional full English, complete with black pudding, sausage links, English-style bacon, and baked beans.

It's absolutely delicious and hearty. But the portion is plenty for two people, so I often get the kid's version if I'm traveling solo.

Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Parlour is home to my favorite dessert in the park.

There are really unique flavors at the Wizarding World ice-cream shop. Carly Caramanna

Without a doubt, my favorite desserts at Universal can be found at Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream Parlour in Diagon Alley.

There's Butterbeer-flavored ice cream along with a wide range of inventive flavors, like Earl Grey and lavender, apple crumble, toffee, and (my personal favorite) chocolate chili.

I love to grab a cone and head outside to catch the fire-breathing dragon above Gringotts Wizarding Bank.

Wandering the many shops is a must.

You can find all sorts of souvenirs in the Wizarding World. Carly Caramanna

The Wizarding World is home to merchandise shops and well-themed boutiques that I love to explore — from the dark Borgin and Burkes to the brightly colored Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes.

Honeydukes is the go-to spot for "Harry Potter"-themed sweet treats, including Chocolate Frogs and Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans.

The shows are really unique.

You can catch some incredible "Harry Potter"-themed live entertainment. Carly Caramanna

There are several shows to enjoy in the Wizarding World, like the Hogwarts students' Frog Choir. But my personal favorite is Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees.

The upbeat Diagon Alley show features original songs like "A Cauldron Full of Hot, Strong Love."

Riding the Hogwarts Express is a must.

You can take the famous train between Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley. Carly Caramanna

Although you can walk from park to park to visit both Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands, the best way to get between Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade is via the Hogwarts Express.

You can even visit Platform 9 ¾ before boarding the famous train.

The experience is more than just transportation, it's an attraction in and of itself. Each train-car window depicts a video sequence as if you're actually traveling between London King's Cross Station and the fictional town of Hogsmeade.

On the other hand, I always skip the Butterbeer.

I think Butterbeer is a little overrated. Carly Caramanna

This may be a bit controversial, but I find the famous Butterbeer in all of the beverage forms (hot, cold, and frozen) to be cloyingly sweet.

Instead, I enjoy the franchise's signature flavor in other variations, like fudge, potted cream, and (my favorite) Butterbeer ice cream.

It's available in both soft serve and a hard-pack cup, and it uses the flavors of toffee, cream soda, and butterscotch without being overly sweet.

I've never felt the need to buy the interactive wands.

I'm not a huge "Harry Potter" fan, so I'm not sold by some of the pricey merch. Carly Caramanna

Buying a wand may be a right of passage for a Potterhead, but I skip it.

They offer special interactive moments throughout the land that are cued by casting a "spell." But guests are using the wands throughout the park at any given moment, so I never feel like I'm missing out on the special effects.

Instead, I always visit Ollivanders Wand Shop. The unique interactive attraction is a show that brings guests into a small room of the wand shop as a performer recreates the process of a wand choosing a wizard.

To me, this is the epitome of the land's immersive quality.

