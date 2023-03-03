"I'll Die With That Debt": 27 Receipts, Screenshots, And Stories That Show Just How Hard It Is To Pay Off Student Loan Debt

4
·4 min read

This week, while inflation has most Americans in a vice grip, the Supreme Court heard arguments concerning whether or not Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is constitutional. And though a final decision is not expected until summertime, NPR reported that conservative judges were hardly impressed.

In fact, some of them question whether the president has the power to forgive student loans. Justice Brett Kavanaugh said, "some of the finest moments in the court's history were pushing back against presidential assertions of emergency power."

the supreme court building
Douglas Rissing / Getty Images/iStockphoto

However, seeing as Supreme Court Justices make a base salary of $268,300 – with additional money earned through teaching gigs and hefty book deals – I don't think it's a leap to say that they may be a bit out of touch when it comes to the heavy weight that student loans can bare on borrowers living paycheck to paycheck. So, here's a reminder of how impossible paying back student loans can feel:

1.This person dreamed of being a lawyer and ended up with $65,000 worth of interest accumulated on loans:

i graduated law school 6 years ago with $250,00 in student loan debt but after years of hard work and tens of thousands of dollars of payments, i can officially say that i now own $310,000
reddit.com

2.This strip club advertised their open positions by tugging on our debt-riddled heart strings:

students loans got you down? now hiring
reddit.com

3.This article shared tips on how to get rid of debt, and suggested surrogacy as a sure-fire way to pay back a portion:

article with the 10th suggestion listed as becoming a surrogate
reddit.com

4.This person managed to pay off their loans and, without that debt, their credit score fell. American dream, am I right?

lack of recent installment loan information leads to no credit score being shown
reddit.com

5.Now that this person's student loan account is closed, the age of their existing accounts are considered to be lower, and it hurt their credit score:

i've paid off both my mortgage and student loan, it brings down the average ago of accounts and negatively affects my credit
reddit.com

6.This person tried to get their wife to cosign their loans in the hopes of lowering the interest rate...and it stayed exactly the same:

loan amount with or without a co-signer coming to the exact same amount
reddit.com

7.This person literally can't get married because their partner is worried about being connected to their debt:

my partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt, i'm 35 and have $380K from two master's degrees. what should i do?
reddit.com

8.This person feels blessed that they got into a car accident, because at least now they can pay off their loans with the settlement money:

after a car accident, paid off $14,547 in student loan debt
reddit.com

9.This person pays $272.71 a month in student loan repayment...and only $15 of that goes toward the actual principal:

underline of the item line showing $15.14 applied to principal after a payment was made
reddit.com

10.This person needed a form to help get through the repayment process, and was on hold for over two hours:

phone screen showing the call lasting more than two hours
reddit.com

11.This credit card company suggested celebrating hard work with a student loan... 'cause making debt sound exciting is a great hook:

get a student loan that celebrates your hard work. limitations apply
reddit.com

12.Good news! This person paid nearly $11,000 toward their $14,000 loan. Bad news? They still owe nearly $14,000 because of interest.

screenshot of the balance due page
reddit.com

13.And this person only had about $40 left until they paid back the $7,000 they borrowed. But interest brought that number up to nearly $3,000.

screenshot of the balance due page
reddit.com

14.During the height of the pandemic, this person got a stack of letters reminding them to pay their loans back (despite the payment pause):

stack of envelopes from the loan office
reddit.com

15.Things are so bad that this beer company decided to step in and offer loan payoffs to the people keeping them in business – college kids:

an instagram post to enroll in the program to get a million dollars payoff in student loans
reddit.com / Instagram: @my.scholly

16.This person tried to pay back their loans and the system sneakily applied the principal payments to the loans with the lowest interest rates. Ya know, so those high-interest rate dollars can keep comin' in:

list of the different loans being paid off and the amount being paid
reddit.com

17.This bank would literally rather pay you back five cents than let you overpay on your student loans:

check for five cents
reddit.com

18.Welp. Here's a sad statistic for you:

50% of millennials would give up their right to vote to get student loans erased
KLH49 / Getty Images / Via reddit.com

19.I –

tweet criticizing a news report about Rubio's bill to allow student loan deferment only if a person has survived a terrorist attack
SOPA Images / Alamy / Via reddit.com

20.This student loan provider is taking the Tinder route when looking for borrowers:

navient email with the subject line including hearts to get matched with a personal loan
reddit.com

21. Life goals:

I love America, where once you pay off your student loans you can finally afford to settle down and start saving up for your child’s college education. by u/martin86t in ABoringDystopia

22.TIL about this game show:

game show called Paid Off to compete for a reduced student loan
TruTV / Via reddit.com

23.This person celebrated spending a quarter of their life paying back their student loans:

oh hey it only took 20 years but my student loans are paid off
reddit.com

24.This student asked to postpone their debt repayment while undergoing literal cancer treatment and was told no:

a federal judge just denied a student-loan borrowers request to postpone her $95,000 debt cancellation hearing as she undergoes cancer treatment
sengchoy / Getty Images / Via reddit.com

25."But...without student loans, how will we coerce children into joining the military?"

canceling student loans equals canceling recruitment story for the wall street journal
Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Via reddit.com

26.Here's a disappointing but not at all surprising factoid for ya:

54% of americans say their mental health issues like anxiety and depressoin are directly related to student loan debt
Nuthawut Somsuk / Getty Images / Via reddit.com

27.And finally, let's never forget this guy who smuggled cocaine into the US to pay off his student loans:

Vice / Via youtube.com
Vice / Via youtube.com

Recommended Stories