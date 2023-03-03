"I'll Die With That Debt": 27 Receipts, Screenshots, And Stories That Show Just How Hard It Is To Pay Off Student Loan Debt

This week, while inflation has most Americans in a vice grip, the Supreme Court heard arguments concerning whether or not Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is constitutional. And though a final decision is not expected until summertime, NPR reported that conservative judges were hardly impressed.

In fact, some of them question whether the president has the power to forgive student loans. Justice Brett Kavanaugh said, "some of the finest moments in the court's history were pushing back against presidential assertions of emergency power."

Douglas Rissing / Getty Images/iStockphoto

However, seeing as Supreme Court Justices make a base salary of $268,300 – with additional money earned through teaching gigs and hefty book deals – I don't think it's a leap to say that they may be a bit out of touch when it comes to the heavy weight that student loans can bare on borrowers living paycheck to paycheck. So, here's a reminder of how impossible paying back student loans can feel:

1. This person dreamed of being a lawyer and ended up with $65,000 worth of interest accumulated on loans:

2. This strip club advertised their open positions by tugging on our debt-riddled heart strings:

3. This article shared tips on how to get rid of debt, and suggested surrogacy as a sure-fire way to pay back a portion:

4. This person managed to pay off their loans and, without that debt, their credit score fell. American dream, am I right?

5. Now that this person's student loan account is closed, the age of their existing accounts are considered to be lower, and it hurt their credit score:

6. This person tried to get their wife to cosign their loans in the hopes of lowering the interest rate...and it stayed exactly the same:

7. This person literally can't get married because their partner is worried about being connected to their debt:

8. This person feels blessed that they got into a car accident, because at least now they can pay off their loans with the settlement money:

9. This person pays $272.71 a month in student loan repayment...and only $15 of that goes toward the actual principal:

10. This person needed a form to help get through the repayment process, and was on hold for over two hours:

11. This credit card company suggested celebrating hard work with a student loan... 'cause making debt sound exciting is a great hook:

12. Good news! This person paid nearly $11,000 toward their $14,000 loan. Bad news? They still owe nearly $14,000 because of interest.

13. And this person only had about $40 left until they paid back the $7,000 they borrowed. But interest brought that number up to nearly $3,000.

14. During the height of the pandemic, this person got a stack of letters reminding them to pay their loans back (despite the payment pause):

15. Things are so bad that this beer company decided to step in and offer loan payoffs to the people keeping them in business – college kids:

16. This person tried to pay back their loans and the system sneakily applied the principal payments to the loans with the lowest interest rates. Ya know, so those high-interest rate dollars can keep comin' in:

17. This bank would literally rather pay you back five cents than let you overpay on your student loans:

18. Welp. Here's a sad statistic for you:

KLH49 / Getty Images / Via reddit.com

19. I –

SOPA Images / Alamy / Via reddit.com

20. This student loan provider is taking the Tinder route when looking for borrowers:

21. Life goals:

22. TIL about this game show:

23. This person celebrated spending a quarter of their life paying back their student loans:

24. This student asked to postpone their debt repayment while undergoing literal cancer treatment and was told no:

sengchoy / Getty Images / Via reddit.com

25. "But...without student loans, how will we coerce children into joining the military?"

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Via reddit.com

26. Here's a disappointing but not at all surprising factoid for ya:

Nuthawut Somsuk / Getty Images / Via reddit.com