'I'm not a victim. I'm a survivor.' Woman recounts years of domestic violence

CANTON − The first time Christa Hullaby took a punch, she was 18.

For the next 15 years, the hits kept coming from her boyfriend, along with stalking, attempted rapes and repeated promises that the violence would stop.

"I remember how the pattern went, from once a year to six months, to three months to one month, to once a week, to multiple times a day," she said. "We all know that in every group someone is silently suffering from domestic violence. The victims of domestic violence don't have a 'look', but there definitely is a pattern."

Offering herself as proof, Hullaby said she didn't grow up in a violent home, noting that her mother was a teacher, and her dad was a military man and pastor; yet she found herself dropping out of college and resorting to welfare and public housing.

"It was a good wholesome family. I didn't come from a dire situation and violence," she said. "Domestic violence wasn't present in my home. I blamed myself. I was too ashamed to tell anyone."

The Dayton woman, now 39, recently shared her harrowing story of abuse and survival as part of the Domestic Violence Project Awareness Month kickoff at the Ken Weber Goodwill Community Campus.

The Domestic Violence Project Inc. is hosting a month of events to highlight the scourge of domestic violence, and to inform the public of the services it offers, including 24-hour emergency shelters (19 units in Canton, six in Massillon), legal and medical advocacy, peer support, outreach, and after-care and transitional housing.

Agency CEO Julie Donant noted that, on average, 20 people become victims of domestic violence every 60 seconds, adding up to 10 million incidents a year.

"It affects men and children too," she said. "It's cross-generational."

Founding mothers: 'They were a movement before it was a movement.'

Donant, herself a survivor, is asking people to wear purple this month to honor domestic violence victims. The agency also is selling purple-ribbon yard signs for $20. The signs feature the agency's 24-hour hotline number, 330-453-7233.

Domestic Violence Project also is hosting a "Take Back the Night" event and walk at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton.

Donant noted that the Domestic Violence Project was started in 1978 by three "founding mothers:" Nancy Boylan, Helen Syrios, and Gertrude Kennedy.

"They were a movement before it was a movement," she said. "They took victims into their homes. Canton is one of the 10 largest emergency shelters in the state of Ohio."

City Council Majority Leader William Smuckler presented the organization with a mayoral proclamation. His wife, Randi, is vice president of the Domestic Violence Project board of directors.

Smuckler, who also serves as president of the Canton Ex-Newsboys Association, announced that the charitable group has agreed to clothe children who come to the agency's emergency shelters.

"I have three daughters who never saw any fighting," an emotional Smuckler said. "I have two grandchildren that I'm positive have never seen any fighting. Unfortunately, we live in a violent society and the society takes no prisoners. This is what we face every day."

Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced that he is awarding $6.7 million to support the Ohio Domestic Violence Network to underwrite mobile and health advocacy services and emergency shelter services for domestic violence survivors.

'Life wasn't supposed to be like this.'

Hullaby likened her past life to being imprisoned. To appease her boyfriend, she said she found herself doing things she knew were wrong, such as drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana while pregnant, just so he wouldn't beat her.

Though her boyfriend wasn't on her lease, Hullaby said he made a copy of her apartment keys and forced his way in.

"It was the shame and guilt of it all that helped keep my tongue in bondage," she said. "Life wasn't supposed to be like this."

Hullaby said when people, including her mother, voiced suspicion, she covered it up.

"That's the recipe," she said. "Covering up and hiding, that's exactly what I did."

She said when she found a job making pizzas, it was like a sanctuary. When she decided to return to college, her boyfriend punished her by refusing to feed or change their baby son for eight hours.

"He told me I was only going to school to find a new man and that you know what, he wasn't worried because I was fat. That nobody wanted a girl with a kid at 19; that I was basically undesirable and not worth anything," she recalled. "And you know what? I believed it."

Hullaby said when she enrolled their son in daycare, she was beaten because her boyfriend took it as an insult of his parenting skills.

"But you know what? I didn't care. I'd take a thousand black eyes if that meant my son was going to be safe," she said.

Domestic Violence Project Inc. saved her life 'because it was there'

Domestic Violence Project board member Nancy Malacaria, who moved to Canton 25 years ago from Boston, said the agency saved her life.

"For eight years, I lived with an abusive partner," she said. "He had what they now call narcissistic personality disorder. He could be very charming, but it was like a moving target. It just wore me down to the point where I saw no way out."

The pattern, Malacaria said, was always the same: Attack, apologize, repeat.

"I became suicidal," she said.

After calling friends for help, Malacaria was taken to the Crisis Center where a counselor urged her to seek the services and programs available at Domestic Violence Project Inc.

"It gave me time and a safe place to process," she said. "I took classes. I learned I deserved better. ... What I loved about this place is there was never any judgment."

Malacaria said the agency further helped her by providing transitional housing and eventually helped her to secure permanent housing. Today, she helps other victims through a prison outreach and transitional housing.

"They truly became my family," she said of the agency. "If I had to say what was the best thing about for me? It was the short phrase, 'Because it was there.'"

Hullaby said that in her case, calls to police didn't stop the abuse because her boyfriend always fled when she called 911, only to return hours later to attack her again.

A kind motel owner who had seen Hullaby running from her boyfriend, offered her a free room near Wright State University. She said she lied to her mother about why she was there.

"I was too embarrassed," she said. "I told her I couldn't get anything done at home."

Hullaby said she still carries some residual effects from the abuse, including 40% hearing loss in one ear, migraines and dizziness, the result of numerous concussions and skull fractures.

The police did eventually help her by contacting children's services. The agency required that she and her boyfriend sign a "no-violence" contract or lose custody. She also sought help from the Artemis Center, a domestic violence agency in Dayton.

'I had already kissed death in the mouth.'

"They helped me realize that the abuse was not my fault," she said. "They told me that he should be the one ashamed. I never thought of it like that because I was the one walking around in shame."

Hullaby said her new sense of empowerment caused problems.

"He didn't like it," she said. "He didn't like the new freedom that I never realized I had to come and go."

Eventually, Hullaby's co-workers learned of her abusive situation. She was on a call with one of them when she said her boyfriend viciously attacked her ― while she was holding their baby.

"I didn't care about dying," she said. "I had already kissed death in the mouth. This was the day I was either going to kill or get killed. I did not care anymore. I was tired of the busted lips. I was tired of the black eyes, I was tired of the bite marks. I was tired of the hairline fractures. I was tired of the verbal and sexual assaults."

During the fight, Hullaby somehow managed to unlock the front door. She nearly stabbed her boyfriend before she was beaten unconscious.

When she awoke, her coworker was there. Her boyfriend was gone.

"He'd heard me screaming on the phone, and the scuffle," she said. "To this day, I don't know why I unlocked that door."

Hullaby said she moved to Cincinnati but returned to Dayton for family visits ― and to more harassment, noting that her ex-boyfriend lived in her mother's neighborhood. She said restraining orders were useless because they didn't extend to their son, so her ex-boyfriend used visitations as a way to keep tabs on her; harassing her even after he married someone else.

Hullaby said that after her abuser died in December 2019, she went to a mall alone for the first time in years without trepidation. It brought her to tears.

"As I opened the J.C. Penney door and walked in, I ran to the restroom and cried," she said. "I cried so hard, I could barely catch my breath. I had PTSD. But I walked around all that day, free as a bird. No worries of my baby's stroller being tipped in the middle of the mall because he was mad about whatever he chose to be mad about that day. I walked out of that mall knowing I was really free now."

Hullaby's mother died in 2020.

Now a happily married mother of three, Hullaby earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Wright State. A financial security expert, she's the founder of Mentally Expressive LLC, an online support group for female survivors of domestic violence.

Wearing a purple badge, Capt. Ryan Carver of the Stark County Sheriff's Office presented Domestic Violence Project Inc. with a sheriff's proclamation, noting that their partnership has been crucial in helping victims.

"Responding to domestic violence calls is one of the most difficult calls we respond to," Carver said. "It's often one of the most difficult in a person's life. Without the resources to help us assist those victims, we would be in a very difficult position."

Noting that domestic violence is more than violence; it's also sexual, financial and now digital abuse, Hullaby urged others not to pass judgment on why victims may stay in abusive situations.

"Don't ask the victim why they stay," she said. "The real question is why are there abusers? Be a listening ear. Encourage them to leave, subtly. Provide them with a number. If they're out of town, give them the national hotline number: 800-799-2333. Offer them resources even if you might not understand why."

Hullaby said she wants to show that there is life after abuse.

"Don't call me a victim," she said. "Call me a survivor."

Reach Charita at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com

Need help?

Here are some resources if you are experiencing domestic violence:

Domestic Violence Project 24-hour hotline: 330-453-7233

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

To learn more about the Domestic Violence Project Inc., visit https://www.dvpi.org. The agency will host "Take Back the Night," an event to honor domestic violence survivors, at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton. The event is free.

