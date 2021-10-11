I'm Obsessed With These 15 Truly Amazing Gay Tweets From This Week
1.
I was hooking up with this guy yesterday and positions by Ariana came on and he whispered “yuh” in my ear before he came and I pushed him off and immediately started laughing my ass off😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
2.
And they say romance is dead
3.
my mom after she gave birth to me
4.
“move to new york,” they said
5.
“Transformation”
6.
7.
Willy Wonka is on PrEP
8.
Girls and gays in happy relationships next week so they can fully feel this new Adele album
9.
Waiting for the true crime expose about them https://t.co/sYzJMWCKb9
10.
gays when they link up.
11.
Happy national coming out day
12.
happy national coming out day
13.
Me in squid game if the challenge was being not gay
14.
Me trying to get attention from men
15.
what gender pronouns do you use for chocolate bars?her/she