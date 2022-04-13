'I'm pretty sure he did die': Vulgar day in court for man accused in Lakewood bias attacks

TOMS RIVER — At a profanity-laden court appearance Wednesday, the Manchester man accused in last week’s violent but non-lethal crime spree in Lakewood and Jackson told a judge he was "pretty sure'' one of the victims had died.

Dion Marsh, 27, made that statement as Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan was reading the charges against him. They included three counts of attempted murder in Friday’s alleged antisemitic rampage, in which two pedestrians were struck by vehicles, one man was stabbed and another had his car forcibly taken from him, all in separate incidents.

As the judge was reading the attempted murder and bias intimidation charges against him in one of the incidents, Marsh interrupted and said, “I’m pretty sure he did die, sir. I’m pretty sure he did die.’’

Ryan proceeded reading the charges against Marsh. While the judge was explaining the attempted murder and bias intimidation charges in a separate incident in Jackson, Marsh said, “I’ll let you give me that one.’’

Ryan advised Marsh against speaking further.

“So, sir, anything you say can be used against you by the state, so it’s in your best interest not to respond,’’ the judge told the defendant.

That didn’t deter the defendant, but muting him from participating in the virtual proceeding did.

Marsh appeared virtually from a room at the Ocean County Jail.

The first words out of his mouth set the dicey tone and tenor for the remainder of the brief proceeding.

“What the f—- is he doing here?’’ Marsh said at the outset of the proceeding.

He apparently was referring to Frank McCarthy, a deputy assistant public defender who was on the virtual proceeding to represent Marsh.

The judge explained there wasn’t any other attorney there to represent Marsh. Marsh told the judge he had fired McCarthy.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, hold on, bro,’’ Marsh said to the judge. “Well, okay, let me put it this way - he’s not talking for me. He can sit here all day, but he’s not talking to me, not one bit talking for me. If you have something to say to me, you’re going to talk to me. That’s it. He’s not speaking for me for s—-.’’

Story continues

Ryan instructed Marsh to stop using vulgarities while he advised him of the charges against him.

“No, no, I’m going to talk whenever the f—- I want to talk,’’ Marsh responded.

While the judge was advising Marsh of his rights to have a detention hearing, Marsh said, “It’s f——— over, bro.’’

“You need to behave yourself,’’ Ryan reprimanded him. “What you need to do is stop talking.’’

With that, the moderator, with the judge’s approval, muted Marsh from the proceeding so that the judge could continue explaining the defendant’s rights.

“Let the record reflect that the defendant is muted as a result of his unruly and vulgar behavior,’’ Ryan said.

When the judge finished explaining the defendant’s rights, he asked the moderator to unmute Marsh. Ryan proceeded to ask Marsh if he understood his rights.

“Are you talking to me or my f——— attorney?’’ Marsh asked, defiantly. ‘“Then you f——— address me next time.

"Yea, I know my rights,’’ Marsh said. “Do you know who the f—- I am? Do you know who the f—- I am?’’

Calmly, Ryan told him, “We’ll see you next week, sir.’’

Initially, Wednesday’s proceeding was slated to be a detention hearing to determine if Marsh will continue to be held without bail at the jail to await trial in the case.

However, Victoria Esler, an assistant Ocean County prosecutor, asked that the detention hearing be adjourned until next week. Ryan agreed and scheduled it for Wednesday.

More: 'This must stop': NJ officials condemn attack on Jewish residents in Lakewood, Jackson

Marsh is charged with carjacking in the first incident in the alleged crime spree. The carjacking occurred about 1:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Pine Street in Lakewood.

He is charged with attempted murder and bias intimidation in the second incident, in which a pedestrian was struck by a dark-colored vehicle about 6 p.m. Friday in the area of Central and Carlton avenues in Lakewood.

Marsh is charged with attempted murder, bias intimidation, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon In the third incident, in which a victim was stabbed shortly before 7 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood-New Egypt Road in Lakewood.

He is charged with attempted murder and bias intimidation in the final incident, about 8:20 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Galassi Court in Jackson, where another pedestrian was struck by a car - the same one that was taken in the carjacking earlier in the day.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said the investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be filed against Marsh in the near future.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues, unsolved mysteries and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Lakewood bias attacks: Vulgar court appearance for defendant