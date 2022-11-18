I'm a professional baker. I compared pumpkin pies from 4 grocery stores, and there are 2 I'd consider buying again.

I compared pumpkin pies from Safeway, Costco, Kroger, and Walmart to see which I liked best. Molly Allen

I'm a professional baker comparing pumpkin pies from Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, and Costco.

I didn't love the pumpkin pie from Kroger, but Costco's was really tasty and my second choice.

Safeway's pumpkin pie was my favorite because of its well-balanced taste and good structure.

I taste-tested pumpkin pies from four different grocery stores near me. Molly Allen

As a professional baker, I know how to make a solid pumpkin pie at home — but sometimes grabbing one from a local grocery store is the best option.

To find which grocery store has the best version of this dessert, I put four of them – Costco, Safeway, Kroger, and Walmart – to the test.

There are plenty of pies on display at most grocery stores in the fall, so I didn't call ahead at any of the places I went to and just walked in and grabbed the seasonal treat.

Because pumpkin pies are typically made with a custard filling, which contains milk and eggs, the USDA recommends keeping them refrigerated. At the Costco and Safeway I went to, the pumpkin pies were kept in a refrigerated area. At the Walmart and Kroger, they were on display at room temperature, which means meaning they likely contain preservatives or artificial ingredients to make them shelf-stable.

With all of these factors in mind, I judged each one for flavor and texture.

I bought a 10-inch pumpkin pie from Walmart.

Walmart's pumpkin pie came in an aluminum pan. Molly Allen

Walmart had a huge display of pumpkin pies sitting out at room temperature so I grabbed a 10-inch one for $5.94.

The pie came in an aluminum pie pan for easy serving and was packaged in a cardboard box.

Walmart's pumpkin pie had a great texture and well-balanced flavor.

I liked Walmart's pumpkin pie. Molly Allen

Walmart's pumpkin pie was easy to cut at room temperature so it was simple to get a clean slice that didn't fall apart. The crust was nice and light with a tasty flavor and the filling had good structure while still being smooth.

The balance of flavors was ideal, as the pie itself wasn't too sweet and the pumpkin-spice flavor wasn't overwhelming.

I found this pie on display at room temperature, which meant that Walmart's pumpkin treat likely had some added ingredients to make it shelf-stable.

I bought an 8-inch pumpkin pie from Kroger.

Kroger's pumpkin pie had a crinkled crust. Molly Allen

Kroger sells pumpkin pies under the store's Bakery Fresh Goodness brand. According to the employees working at Kroger's bakery, the pies are baked and frozen prior to arriving at the store.

I bought an 8-inch pumpkin pie, which was packaged in an aluminum pan and a plastic container, for $5.99.

I thought Kroger's pumpkin pie had a strange but strong flavor.

Kroger's pumpkin pie was the smallest out of those I tried. Molly Allen

Kroger's pumpkin pie was the smallest of the four I tried but it sliced beautifully at room temperature and looked appealing. However, I couldn't enjoy more than one bite.

In my opinion, the crust was lackluster without much flavor and the taste of the filling was overpowering, with an odd combination of spices. I thought it had a slight artificial taste to it as well.

Because this pie was shelf-stable, I'd guess that some of the preservative ingredients added to the mixture changed the classic pumpkin-pie taste I was looking for.

I bought an 11-inch pumpkin pie from Safeway.

Safeway's pumpkin pie had some small air bubbles on the surface. Molly Allen

I used to work at Safeway's bakery, so I already knew the chain sells pumpkin pies that come prepared and frozen and are then baked in the store.

I had the option to grab pies with or without whipped cream, both of which were kept in a refrigerated case in the bakery section. According to the label on the pie, the whipped cream is made fresh on-site from real heavy whipping cream.

I bought an 11-inch pumpkin pie, which was packaged in an aluminum pan and in a plastic container, for $9.75.

I thought Safeway's pumpkin pie was deliciously flavored.

I really enjoyed the flavor of Safeway's pumpkin pie. Molly Allen

By the appearance of Safeway's pumpkin pie, I definitely could tell it was baked fresh in the store. It had a great structure and was easy to slice at room temperature.

The crust was light and flavorful with a hint of salt that paired well with the filling, which was absolutely delicious. The balance of the pumpkin filling with the cinnamon and other spices was spot on.

I bought a 12-inch pumpkin pie from Costco.

Costco's pie was the largest out of those I tried. Molly Allen

You'll need a Costco membership to grab one of the jumbo pumpkin pies, which can be found in a refrigerated case in the bakery section.

When I asked the employees at the bakery, they told me Costco's pumpkin pies are baked at the warehouse.

I bought the 12-inch pumpkin pie, packaged in an aluminum pan and plastic container, for $5.99.

Costco's pumpkin pie was soft and fluffy, with a sweeter flavor.

I thought Costco's huge pumpkin pie was a great bargain. Molly Allen

The pumpkin pie I got at Costco was over 3 pounds so I knew it would certainly dish out plenty of servings. Notably, I found it difficult to get a clean slice out of the Costco pumpkin pie at room temperature but had an easier time when it was chilled.

The crust was thin, without much flavor or texture and the filling was incredibly fluffy, as opposed to other richer, denser pies.

It had a sweeter taste, with notes of vanilla, but it didn't have as much pumpkin-spice flavor as the other pies did. Though it tasted good, I also wanted a bit more cinnamon.

Safeway's pumpkin pie was my favorite, but Costco's was a close second.

Safeway was my winner. Molly Allen

As a baker, a homemade pie will always be at the top of my list but I think some of the store-bought versions I tried were still pretty tasty.

The textures of both Costco's and Safeway's pumpkin pies were very good. However, I thought Safeway's pumpkin pie had an edge over Costco's famed dessert because of its flavor. Though Costco's pie was really good and a great deal, in comparison to Safeway's, it was just a bit dull.

Next time I'm in a rush and want to grab a pumpkin pie, I'll head to Safeway's bakery section.

