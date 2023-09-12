I'm a professional whiskey taster — and I'm pregnant. I'm worried about how motherhood will affect my career.

The author pre-pregancy having a drink Courtesy of the author

I joke that I drink whiskey for a living, but it's more like tasting it before spitting it out.

Working from home has allowed me to keep my pregnancy under wraps.

I'm worried about how having a baby will affect my job.

Most people's typical workday drinks include a few cups of coffee or tea, water, and maybe a Red Bull if they're feeling sluggish. Mine are a little different: On any given day, you can find Jack Daniel's, Glenlivet's, and many other whiskies on my desk.

I often joke that I drink for a living, but the truth is more nuanced.

I'm a spirits critic

As a freelance writer and critic focused on spirits, in particular whiskey, I do pour alcohol in the middle of the day quite often, but it's not to drink. A large part of my job is tasting — a rigorous process of evaluation that starts with nosing (smelling) the whiskey before sipping and, usually, spitting it into a cup. Often, I meet with master distillers and blenders who guide me through their latest releases, and sometimes, I even conduct business meetings at a bar.

That doesn't mean I'm getting wasted on the job — I wouldn't have a job if that were the case — but drinking is an unavoidable facet of my work. And that made my decision to have a baby kind of complicated.

I wondered how I could get pregnant and keep my job

I spent years debating how it would be possible to balance my work with pregnancy. Pre-pandemic, I worked in an office and tasted regularly with colleagues: There's no way I could have kept a pregnancy under wraps without everyone finding out, and that wasn't how I wanted it to go.

Like many women, I feared the impact it would have on my career — a well-founded worry, as one in five mothers has experienced pregnancy discrimination in the workplace, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center .

The fact that my work centers on whiskey heightened my anxieties. Plenty of folks feel entitled to comment on women's reproductive choices; add alcohol into that, and it feels like an open door to nosy questions and judgmental remarks. I worried that simply being in regular proximity to alcohol would cause people to criticize me, regardless of whether I was imbibing.

I stopped drinking when I started trying to get pregnant

To be clear, I am not. When I began trying to conceive, I stopped drinking. I work from home exclusively these days, so I could take a break without anyone being the wiser. As cover, when I was in public, I used excuses like Dry January, or I kept a drink in my hand without actually sipping it. (No one gets suspicious as long as you're holding a drink.)

And when I did get back to tasting regularly, as a critic for The New Wine Review , I spat everything — something I already did most of the time. It hasn't impacted my ability to evaluate a whiskey's quality and characteristics; if anything, my newly enhanced sense of smell has been a boon to the whole tasting process. And frankly, I haven't really missed drinking, other than the occasional urge for a martini. Although there are lots of great alcohol-free cocktails, there's no substitute for that one.

Now, I'm a few weeks away from my due date. I've shared my news privately with a lot of people but avoided making a public announcement. I'm still afraid that my professional reputation will take a hit, that I'll lose access to sources and opportunities because people assume I can no longer fully do my job, and that this decision will hold back my career.

But I can't put it off any longer. This baby is going to be born whether I talk about it or not — and once it is, I'm definitely going to celebrate with a pour of the good stuff.

Read the original article on Insider