I'm a professor. Indiana's progressive colleges stifle debate.

I was reluctant to weigh in on Senate Bill 202, which seeks to make college campuses more friendly to conservatives, but testimony by fellow professors and administrators almost perfectly illustrates the lack of viewpoint diversity the bill targets.

Indeed, from what I’ve seen, not a single professor or administrator who testified on this bill admitted a lack of ideological diversity in higher education. That is troubling and, at best, reveals an unhealthy institutional blind spot. There are other perspectives.

I've criticized tenure in a previous column. My view hasn’t changed. But, as a lifelong conservative, I deeply value the principles and results of a classical education. Our universities must be places where students are challenged by difficult and potentially controversial ideas, not provided safe spaces for inquiry and learning.

However, in my three decades in higher education, I’ve seen that ideal slowly erode from view. Today, American public universities are among the least ideologically diverse institutions in the world. Indiana is no exception. I am certain there is more ideological diversity in a typical infantry platoon than would be found at any public university.

That is a real problem that should concern taxpayers and their representatives. More importantly, it should alarm those of us who’ve committed a life to nurturing free inquiry and debate.

Senate Bill 202 aims for ideological diversity

Indiana’s S.B. 202 tries to address the lack of ideological diversity at state universities in three ways. One is to challenge tenure and create ideological evaluation of faculty. The second is to force universities to report their spending on some institutional programming. The third is to modestly alter the oversight structure of universities.

Let me address each.

First, it is a plain, well documented fact that faculty are overwhelmingly progressive. Many disciplines have fewer than 1 in 20 professors who self-identify as anything other than progressive or extremely progressive.

Yet, classrooms remain the one place on campus with a thriving marketplace of ideas. The best evidence for this is simply that the most ideologically unbalanced disciplines are losing students at record rates. English, writing, gender and ethnic studies, history, sociology and anthropology face historic enrollment declines.

More ideologically balanced majors, such as engineering, health professions, law, business, and economics, continue to thrive. Now, none of these disciplines have even a quarter of professors who are conservative. But that makes them ideologically balanced within the monolith of deeply progressive orthodoxy that modern American universities have become.

Indiana University students protest the school's investment portfolio and its effects on climate change at the Sample Gates on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Let me be clear by what I mean about ideology. I teach Karl Marx to first year students. That isn’t indoctrination. Likewise, a biology professor should ignore public opinion on evolution or photosynthesis.

Our research and teaching should pursue and reflect truth, no matter the distress it causes. I am not referring to party affiliation or support for a particular candidate. By ideological imbalance, I mean there is an artificial closed-mindedness that stifles debate, isolates important perspectives and diminishes the richness of a college education.

Eliminating tenure or policing classroom speech will do nothing to balance the ideological composition of campus, and could worsen it. The problem lies within the institutional structure of modern universities, not the classroom.

College programming is overwhelmingly progressive

To address this, S.B. 202 requires universities to report spending on diversity, equity and inclusion programming, an area that is especially susceptible to ideological narrowness. It also asks the Commission on Higher Education to survey students to determine their experience with a culture of free speech.

These questions are too narrow. If universities were to conduct an honest audit, they would find that they spend far more on ideological programming by administrators than they do researching policy issues that confront Hoosiers every day.

The spending on this ideological programming includes salaries for large staffs, hefty travel and honorarium to outside speakers, as well as spending on campus activities and programming that are so ideologically conforming that it nurtures an intolerant and illiberal climate.

One clear example comes from a Ball State University colleague who attended a brainstorming session on how to convince more faculty to live near the university. He suggested that highlighting the many high quality local schools would help attract new faculty.

Most normal folks view this as self-evident. Yet, this professor was scolded by a senior university administrator, who said the university would not discuss that because “concern about school quality is white privilege.”

This is an example of how progressive orthodoxy inhibits debate. A campus climate like this should outrage taxpayers, legislators and most especially my fellow professors.

That particular “white privilege” claim is a puerile hypothesis easily dismantled by empirical evidence. But empirically dubious and even racist assertions should be confronted with data and argument, not shut down because of ideology. If this is happening to senior professors, one can only shudder to imagine what it is like to be a first-year student in this university.

This is symbolic of much broader problems that are injurious to a climate of free expression and inquiry. It is anti-intellectual, counter to the principles upon which our republic was founded and inconsistent with the mission of a public university.

Yet, this mindset is pervasive on public university campuses — here in Indiana and elsewhere. Taxpayers and their representatives have every reason to be concerned. Faculty members and administrators who think scrutiny of this problem will disappear are foolishly naive.

Tenure is not the problem

If you think my example is cherry picked, I invite you to visit the website of any public university in Indiana. Read through their diversity, equity and inclusion programming, review their freshman readers or peruse the many racial or gender-based scholarships they offer. Make your own judgments about their ideological balance.

Third, S.B. 202 seeks to allow the legislature to appoint two members of the governing bodies of every Indiana university — language that was removed during a House committee hearing Wednesday, but could return.

I do not support S.B. 202 as written. Though it identifies a weighty problem, it offers the wrong solution.

The problem is not tenure or the ideological composition of faculty. The problem is that, from the moment a student considers attending a Hoosier university until long after they graduate, they are immersed in a singular worldview. There is no counterpoise, no nuance and little debate.

That environment is counterproductive to nurturing diversity of all types — racial, gender, religious and viewpoint. Until it is dismantled, with public dollars redirected to more balanced programming, nothing will change.

That will be disastrous for our universities and, rightfully, summons even more legislation.

Michael J. Hicks is the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research and the George and Frances Ball distinguished professor of economics in the Miller College of Business at Ball State University.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Senate Bill 202: Conservatives left out of Indiana colleges