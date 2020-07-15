I'm a public school teacher and I want to return to my classroom. But not like this.

Insider

New York City's school system, the largest in the US, will partially reopen in the fall.

Devora Courtney, a New York City public high school teacher, is eager to return to her classroom, but feels like a "lab rat" as officials haven't outlined how they'll keep students and staff safe.

Courtney's school, like other underfunded ones, already lacked sufficient soap, toilet paper, and janitorial personnel before the pandemic, and will likely face budget cuts during the economic downturn.

While some countries that have reopened schools haven't seen an uptick in coronavirus cases, that's not true for all.

I'm exhausted — utterly depleted even two weeks into summer vacation. I'm a New York City public school educator reeling from the most challenging period of my career.

In my 14 years of teaching high school, I've grown accustomed to wearing multiple hats — from instructor to therapist to advocate. I have written letters to judges on behalf of students who have faced complex legal issues. I have calmed students during panic attacks. I have guided families through the special education evaluation process. I have helped my students reconcile their own identities with their parents' differing expectations.

I am used to fundraising for desks and chairs and purchasing Lysol wipes for my classroom and boxes of granola bars for students with my own money.

I was not, however, prepared for what transpired over the last four months, or what we're in for when school resumes.

It started in March when my colleagues and I fought for schools to close to protect us from the coronavirus. Then, overnight, I developed remote learning structures, made myself available to students and families at all hours, worked through spring break (without pay) — all while caring for my own two young children who were home from school.

The coronavirus claimed 74 Department of Education employees in New York City

I watched helplessly as the pandemic ravaged our city. My community was hit especially hard. The New York City Department of Education lost 74 employees to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The school year is finally over. Yet, I remain anxious, uncertain, and scared.

I'm a tenth grade global history teacher at a school that houses grades pre-K through 12, in Washington Heights, in upper Manhattan, where nearly 20% of residents live in poverty —higher than many other neighborhoods in the borough. Like many schools in underserved areas, mine lacks many basic resources. Classrooms are packed, there aren't enough special education supports, counselors or functioning copy machines.

Just like many public school buildings in New York City, ours is old and dilapidated. Our water fountains are few and filthy. There isn't enough toilet paper in the bathrooms. Our printers' warranties have expired, so the DOE will not fix them. We don't have enough working computers. We need supplies.

So, when I read the plans for reopening schools in the fall — which hinge on "social distancing," "staggered scheduling," and "providing personal protective equipment," I recoiled. How can this plan possibly be implemented properly?

How will be able to supply masks if we didn't have the funds for toilet paper?

Where will we get the funds for masks, when we didn't have the funds to sufficiently stock up on soap in the restrooms prior to the pandemic? How will we properly disinfect when we already didn't have enough personnel to keep our schools clean? How will we pour money into protective measures during the worst economic downturn the city has seen since the financial crisis of the 1970s when schools will face inevitable and steep budget cuts?