'I'm ready to start with a career': 2020 graduates face uncertain job market with hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If everything had gone according to plan, Missy Wood thought she'd have a job helping at-risk youths by now.

Wood, a recent graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, saw her internship with Court-Appointed Special Advocates end abruptly in March as the COVID-19 pandemic took root in Tennessee. She started applying for jobs with the Department of Children's Services and similar organizations in April.

By the time she graduated in May, new job postings for her chosen career had all but disappeared.

Wood is one of the thousands of graduates across the nation who face a turbulent job market amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. More than 47 million Americans have filed jobless benefit claims since the middle of March, according to the Labor Department.

Now, she's babysitting for a Murfreesboro-area family twice a week as she continues to search for full-time work.

"I'm just sitting and waiting, and it's frustrating because I took the five years and got a degree, and I'm ready to start with a career," Wood said. "I'm just on hold right now."

In March, businesses across the country temporarily closed their doors — some by choice and some due to state mandates — in an effort to prevent the virus' spread from overwhelming hospital systems.

The economic impact of these closures was swift and severe. While the nation experienced an unexpected uptick in jobs when roughly 2.5 million positions were added in May, economists expect the unemployment rate to stay high, hovering around 10% by the end of the year.

Vincent Phamvan, owner of recently launched Nashville career coaching company Vyten, is no stranger to the challenges of starting a career in a withering economy, having graduated from college during a recession in 2009.

"I think even for the Class of 2020, it's worse than the Class of 2009," Phamvan told The Tennessean in a phone interview. "The dichotomy of going to college in one of the best economies and then months before graduation have it turn into one of the worst economic crises in decades — I don't think anybody could have expected that type of an extreme change."

'Kind of scary'

The rising number of unemployed Americans wasn't the only blow for college students looking to join the labor market. Internships, a typical gateway for college students and entry-level workers to gain experience in their chosen field, also were hit hard — between March 1 and April 9, the volume of new internships posted on LinkedIn's job listing platform dropped by about 60%, according to the company.

Devin Wilkinson, a junior at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, was slated for an internship with a bank holding company in a Knoxville office, where he would focus on portfolio and relationship management. Due to COVID-19, the internship became a remote position working for an office based in Minneapolis.

Wilkinson, a finance major, said his career plans haven't changed, and he views the shift as a learning experience and an opportunity to build his virtual communication skills.

"I was one of the fortunate ones that (my internship) didn't get canceled," he said in a video interview. "I know a lot of people had their internships canceled."

