'I'm really eager': Head of TechBoston Academy is new Braintree assistant superintendent

BRAINTREE – A Boston educator will become the school system's new assistant school superintendent.

Nora Vernazza, who has spent 20 years in the Boston Public Schools and is currently the head of school at TechBoston Academy, was appointed to the job by a unanimous vote of the school committee at Monday night's meeting.

Nora Vernazza was appointed to be the assistant superintendent in Braintree by a unanimous vote of the school committee.

"I'm really eager to be in a smaller community and know the students, families and schools better," Vernazza told the committee after the vote.

She will take over from Courtney Miller, who has been working as interim assistant school superintendent since July. Miller has decided not to continue in the position and will return to her old job as mathematics director for the school system.

School vacation: Braintree schools make decision on February and April vacations after surveying parents

Change at the rotary: Beleaguered Motel 6 scheduled to be sold, Braintree mayor says

The committee also approved the appointment of Petra Platt as director of special services. Platt is a veteran of the special services department, and is currently the assistant director.

She will take over for Jeff Rubin, the current director of special services, who will retire at the end of the school year.

School Superintendent James Lee announced two other administrative appointments at the meeting.

Jennifer Fay was named principal of the Ross Elementary School. A former assistant school superintendent, Fay is in her third year as interim principal of the school.

'It's a good balance': A first look at Weymouth's Jackson Square zoning changes

"She can clearly articulate a vision for the future of Ross," Lee said.

Julie Campisano is the school system's new director of art and design. She has been an art teacher for 22 years, and has been interim director for the past few weeks since former director Heidi Hurley retired to become the director of the Braintree Community Arts Center.

A search is currently underway for a new director of finance and operations, because the incumbent, Edward Cronin, will retire at the end of the school year.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Head of TechBoston Academy is new Braintree assistant superintendent