I'm Retiring at 62 & Waiting for Disability. What Should I Do?

3
Rae Hartley Beck
·6 min read
retiring at 62 to 67 while waiting for disability
retiring at 62 to 67 while waiting for disability

Social Security Disability pays you the amount you’d receive at your full retirement age. If you’re between age 62 and 67, you may find yourself running low on cash while waiting for a favorable disability decision. Taking Social Security retirement benefits early while still waiting for a decision can offer a welcome lifeline, but doing so will impact your benefits later on.

For more help with financial planning, consider working with a financial advisor.

Applying for Disability in Your 60’s

Applying for Social Security in your golden years can get you a decision faster than applying while you’re younger, but it’s no guarantee. Social Security’s disability examiners consider your previous work history and your medical conditions. To be considered permanently disabled, your conditions must be something that prevents you from working any job permanently, not just the job you currently have. 

When you’re in your 20s, it can be harder to prove that there will be no job you could be trained into for the next forty years that would accommodate your conditions and needs. Once you’re nearly at retirement age, it’s much easier to prove that your conditions prevent you from working a job for the next few years. 

How Long Does a Disability Decision Take?

Even if you have age working in your favor, it can still take a long time to be approved for Social Security Disability. Timelines depend on many factors, including your conditions, how quickly your medical sources respond, and if your application is randomly selected for a quality review. On average, you’ll receive an initial decision three to six months after submitting your application. 

In general, more severe conditions which you’ve seen several doctors for or been hospitalized for get decisions faster than harder-to-diagnose conditions or ones with no medical history. Someone with terminal cancer will be approved very quickly, while someone with a bad knee that’s never seen a doctor for it may have a harder time.

If your initial application is denied, you’ll file an appeal at the reconsideration level if you disagree. The average timeline for a reconsideration decision is six months. If your reconsideration is denied, you’ll file an appeal at the hearings level and go in front of a judge, which can take one to two years, depending on your region. 

You do not need an attorney to file any of these appeals. Filing an appeal yourself online at ssa.gov immediately after receiving a decision can help you save around 60 days of initial processing time. Appeals still need to be typed in manually by Social Security workers if you mail them in, which can lead to significant delays depending on staffing shortages at your local office.

How Taking Early Retirement While Waiting Works

Taking early retirement while waiting for Social Security is easy. You’ll file online at SSA.gov and pick whatever month you want your benefits to start. If you need payments to start fast, select the soonest month. Your application should be processed in a matter of weeks. You can file for early retirement up to three months before your 62nd birthday, but you won’t receive benefits until two months after your birthday. 

When you take early retirement while waiting, your eventual disability check is lowered by the number of months you’ve received a check. Every individual’s social security amount is different based on how much they’ve paid into the system in their working years. You can see your monthly benefits breakdown by creating a My Social Security account online. 

Each month you receive an early retirement check gives you a reduction factor on your monthly disability check once you’re approved. A reduction factor is equal to taking retirement one month earlier. So, the longer your decision takes, the more your check is reduced. 

For example, Jane is eligible for $2000 at 67 and $1400 at 62. Jane filed for disability, was denied, and filed an appeal. She decides to file for early retirement while she’s waiting. After one year, she is approved. Because she received benefits for 12 months, there are 12 reduction factors on her eventual disability amount. Instead of $2,000 monthly, she would get $1866 monthly as her disability check. 

Taking early retirement while waiting can also affect backpay. You’ll only receive backpay for the difference between the checks you received and what you were eligible for on disability. This can lead to comparatively small backpay checks and can make it hard to find attorneys to take on your case if you decide you want one. 

Pros and Cons of Taking Early Retirement While Waiting

retiring at 62 to 67 while waiting for disability
retiring at 62 to 67 while waiting for disability

The biggest advantage of taking early retirement while waiting is that you can have a source of income during a difficult time. There’s no real way to predict how long a disability decision will take. It could be fast, or you could end up with multiple rounds of appeals and years of waiting. Early retirement applications process quickly, so you could always wait until you’re close to needing the money before you apply for it. 

The main disadvantage to taking early retirement while waiting is the long-term reduction in benefits once you’re approved. While the reduction is relatively small if you get a quick decision, it can be significant if you wait years. Additionally, if you’re unwilling or unable to file yourself, you may find it hard to hire an attorney to file for you. Attorneys are paid out of backpay, and filing for early retirement while waiting will significantly reduce your backpay because you’ve received most of it directly yourself. 

The Bottom Line

retiring at 62 to 67 while waiting for disability
retiring at 62 to 67 while waiting for disability

Taking Social Security early while waiting for a disability decision reduces the amount you’ll be eligible for when you’re approved. The reduction correlates to the number of months you receive benefits while waiting and is relatively small if you get a decision quickly. Taking early retirement while waiting can be a savvy move to keep your family afloat if you need it.

Retirement Tips

  • A financial advisor can help you make the right retirement decisions for you. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • If you have access to a 401(k), make sure you use it — and take advantage of any employer match you have.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/courtneyk, ©iStock.com/mphillips007, ©iStock.com/yacobchuk

The post Retiring at 62 to 67 While Waiting for Disability: A Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are My Death Benefits Be Denied or Reduced?

    When someone close to you dies, it can be hard to think about finances but there are several potential financial events that can come at you quickly. One consideration you may want to think about is life insurance. If you're … Continue reading → The post What Is a Death Benefit? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Do I Need a Discretionary Trust?

    A discretionary trust is a type of trust that can be established on behalf of one or more beneficiaries. The trustee who oversees the trust can use their discretion in determining when and how trust assets should be distributed to … Continue reading → The post Your Estate Plan Could Improve With This Type of Trust appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Get a Mortgage With Only Social Security Income?

    Old age and a fixed income does not preclude you from getting a home loan. You may not qualify for a larger mortgage that requires more earned income, you can still get a home loan with Social Security alone. However, … Continue reading → The post Getting a Mortgage With Only Social Security Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Gives Consumers a Good Reason to Buy EVs

    U.S. consumers wanting to buy electric vehicles can smile. Tesla and Chief Executive Elon Musk have just made a decision that will put them back in the driver's seat: The world leader in EVs has just sharply cut the prices of its two flagship models: the entry-level Model 3 sedan and the Model Y SUV, which constitute 95% of its 2022 deliveries.

  • What Happens to Deferred Compensation If I Quit?

    Deferred compensation is a way for employees to reduce their tax burden while ensuring their economic security in their golden years. Deferred compensation plans with a long vesting period are commonly referred to as golden handcuffs because they effectively trap you … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Deferred Compensation If I Quit? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why I Plan to Wait Until Age 70 to Claim Social Security -- and You Probably Should, Too

    As you draw close to retirement age, though, one looms especially large: when to file for Social Security benefits. Here's why I plan to wait until age 70 to claim Social Security -- and you probably should, too. Three economists -- David Altig, Laurence Kotlikoff, and Victor Yifan Ye -- recently published a paper that found holding off to file for Social Security benefits can boost the average amount a person receives over his or her lifetime by a whopping 76%, adjusted for inflation.

  • China's trade with Russia hit a record $190 billion in 2022 as Moscow deepens partnership with Beijing amid withering western sanctions

    Trade with Russia made up 3% of China's total trade volume last year, per a Reuters report.

  • How Your Social Security Is Changing in 2023

    There's a huge cost-of-living increase coming to Social Security recipients this year – the largest adjustment since 1981, thanks to pandemic-prompted inflation. But that's not the only change coming. Other dollar limits on Social Security payroll taxes, taxes on benefits, … Continue reading → The post You Need to Know About These Major Social Security Changes in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gunther: I Have Always Wanted To Wrestle Finn Balor

    Gunther has his sights set on potential matches with some […]

  • What Certifications Do My Financial Advisor Need?

    Financial advisors are professionals who work with clients to help them with their finances and investments. Advisors may work with clients holistically to develop broad financial plans, or they can help with a narrower focus, such as estate planning or … Continue reading → The post What Certifications Do Financial Advisors Need? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Georgia officers confiscate large amount of drugs, gun during traffic stop

    Police said they confiscated the drugs after pulling the driver over

  • I'm High Net Worth. Will My Taxes Change in 2023?

    As 2023 begins, advisors are looking ahead to the policy and tax changes impacting their high-net-worth clients. Those include changes stemming from the passage of Secure 2.0 Act. Read on for the 2023 policy and tax changes that advisors expect … Continue reading → The post Policy and Tax Changes Impacting High-Net-Worth Clients in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BOJ Surprise Can’t Be Ruled Out in First Move of 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan returns to the spotlight this week after it shocked global financial markets in December with a tweak to its stimulus program. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before Landing‘I Feel Like I Got Duped’: Tesla Price Drop Angers Current OwnersTwitter Workers Forced to Drop Group Lawsuit Over SeveranceWhile

  • Husband died after working on ‘American Horror Story’ set. Now his widow is suing

    “He passed away on the morning of our 25th anniversary,” his wife told NBC10 Boston.

  • Should I Turn to Turn to Value Investing in 2023?

    The era of easy money is coming to a close and value investing may be due for a comeback. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its plan to cool off red hot inflation by curtailing monthly bond purchases by March … Continue reading → The post Why It May Be Time to Turn to Value Investing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Are Retirees Feeling Pinched? Social Security Fell This Much Short Last Year

    If America is seeing a significant uptick in the number of grumpy old men – and women – one reason might well be the big shortfall during 2022 between inflation and their Social Security payments. According to the nonpartisan Senior … Continue reading → The post Why Are Retirees Feeling Pinched? Social Security Fell This Much Short Last Year appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Tech Companies Prep for a Tough Year

    Competitors, regulators and an economic slowdown have started to make a meaningful dent in the fortunes of the largest tech companies.

  • This Lightweight Backpack Has More Than 19,600 Perfect Ratings at Amazon — and It's 28% Off

    Shoppers call it their “favorite bag ever.”

  • New Law Allows Tax-Free 529 Rollovers to Roth IRAs

    Using a 529 plan to save for a child's education comes with a lot of advantages. All earnings generated by the after-tax investments are tax-free for qualified educational expenses, multiple plans are available in each state, contribution limits are high, … Continue reading → The post New Law Allows Tax-Free 529 Rollovers to Roth IRAs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirees feeling the impact as Social Security checks fell short last year: report

    Social Security recipients received less than they needed in 2022 as actual inflation was above their inflation-adjusted benefits, according to the nonpartisan Senior Citizens League.