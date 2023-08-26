I'm a sexual assault survivor. Now I train women to use guns to protect themselves.

As a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and later rape during my college years, my life’s journey is marked by determination to be more than what happened to me, constant dedication to the work of healing, being willing to push through the scars that abuse left, and committing myself to whatever it takes to never be unable to protect myself in life-threatening situations.

As a young woman, trying to put back together the shattered pieces of my life, I promised myself I would not allow my trauma to define me nor would I ever be a victim again. That led me on a journey to learn everything I could about self-protection.

Like many Americans, I did not grow up in homes where firearms were present. As a result, I relate to those individuals, frequently women, who are intimidated by firearms. I was first exposed to handguns for personal protection when I was gifted a handgun and a concealed-carry class for my 30th birthday. I was empowered by this experience and soon began spending more and more time at the range and learning to be proficient in self-defense.

A shooting range outside Fredericksburg, Va. According to Gallup, 32% of U.S. adults say they own a gun, while 44% report living in a gun household.

As a single mother and sexual assault survivor, I know women need firearms training

In 2020, a year marked by social unrest and violent upheavals in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, friends started coming to me for guidance on how to protect themselves and their families.

I spent nearly every free moment I had for the next five months at the range, sharing what I had learned with the dozens of women wanting help. Word of my informal training spread quickly by word of mouth, and one day a woman handed me $80 at the end of our time and said, “You should charge for this training.”

Two days later I had a website and a logo, and I have never looked back. I have dedicated my life to learning from the best of the best in the industry and have now personally invested thousands of hours into teaching first-time gun owners in Tennessee, primarily women, on how to be their own first responders.

On a more personal note, as a single mother, I recognize that I am solely responsible for my daughters' safety. I never want them to be vulnerable the way I was, and like every mother I know, there is nothing I wouldn't do to protect them.

Schools should be focused on safety, not being gun-free zones

The memory of the Covenant School tragedy on March 27 remains etched in the collective consciousness of every Tennessean. During those harrowing moments, I prayed for the presence of an armed and resolute individual who could shield students and staff and make the killing stop.

In these active shooter incidents, the longer it takes for a good guy with a gun to get on scene, the more people are killed. At the Christian school in the Nashville neighborhood of Green Hills, the shooter left three children and three adults dead.

The National Firearms Survey by Centiment of 54,000 U.S. adults, conducted in 2021 and updated in 2022, is the largest and most comprehensive look at American gun ownership to date. The survey indicates that firearms are employed in self-defense approximately 1.7 million times annually.

Guns save lives. So why do we send our children to schools in gun-free zones where the adults who are supposed to protect them are defenseless but when time really matters, they call for someone with a gun to come help and wait while innocents continue to be killed.

Tennessee has deemed schools gun-free zones. Instead, they ought to be fortresses of safety for our most precious – our children – and willing teachers should be armed and trained.

Why red flag laws could harm law-abiding citizens

In this past week’s special session of the state legislature, there was proposed legislation for extreme risk protection orders, more commonly known as red flag laws. They allow judges, via a petition from loved ones or law enforcement, to restrict individuals from acquiring or possessing a firearm when these warning signs constitute a threat to themselves or others.

According to the federal government, approximately 8% of women and 4% of men will experience post-traumatic stress disorder at some point in their lifetimes. Red flag laws have the potential to leave millions of Americans – people like myself, veterans, mothers dealing with postpartum depression and women escaping an abusive relationship – defenseless.

Such orders infringe upon the rights of citizens who have not been convicted or even charged with a crime.

Kristin Benton

In the wake of the Covenant School tragedy, proponents of gun control have resorted to intimidation and mob mentality tactics, pressuring lawmakers to erode the ability of law-abiding Tennesseans to protect themselves. History has shown that any failure of these newly enacted gun control measures to enhance public safety prompts subsequent demands for more stringent regulations. If we continue down this path, we will be left defenseless.

I urge all Tennesseans to steadfastly champion our fundamental right to protect ourselves, our homes and our families.

Kristin Benton has lived in the Nashville area for 26 years and owns She Shoots Training. This column first published in The Tennessean.

