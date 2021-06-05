'I'm shot. Please.': Victim calls 911 after 2 people shot in Hamilton

Jun. 5—Police are investigating the shooting of two men Thursday night at an apartment complex in Hamilton's Westside.

Officers responded to 1091 NW Washington Blvd. at about 7:10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. They found 25-year-old Zachary Lane, who is resident of the apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the police report.

Sgt. Richard Burkhardt said while paramedics were attending to Lane, another call was received of a person in the parking lot who had been shot.

Officers found Christian Born, 24, of Cincinnati, also with a gunshot wound. Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment, Burkhardt said.

Officers received information that a person in a silver Nissan had left the parking lot and was possibly involved in the shooting. The suspect was stopped at a nearby gas station. The 32-year-old Milford woman was arrested on a drug charge when a baggie of what is believed to be marijuana and a scale where found in the vehicle.

A female called 911, telling dispatchers that her boyfriend had been shot. She identified him as "Zachary."

"Someone got shot," the caller said. The man is heard in the background moaning and says "I'm not going to make it."

The caller said someone broke in the door of their apartment.

Two 911 callers reported shots fired, with one naming the apartment in question

A male resident of the apartment complex called 911 also reporting a man shot. He said one man was on the ground and two others, who had left on foot, said they had been shot at.

"One young man said his arm was dislocated and was asking me to take him to the hospital," the caller said. He added the man who was shot was getting into a car with a woman, but then that woman drove away without him.

Born called dispatchers and struggled to talk due to his injuries.

"I'm shot. Please," he said and identified himself.

When the dispatcher asked where he was, he answered, "I don't know. I am in Hamilton on the west side. By the hospital, by the Speedway, by the apartments"

Burkhardt said the woman has not been charged in connection with the shooting and there may be two other people involved. There had been not arrests on Friday afternoon.